Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho Girl TikToks Her Creepy Encounter On a Run
Samantha MacIntyre got the eerie feeling something was wrong. Five miles into her daily run, the half-marathoner noticed the same car had driven past her twice. On both passes, MacIntyre witnessed an unnamed male behind the wheel of a red sedan eyeing her with an uncomfortable intensity. Is glancing at someone while you're driving a crime? Of course not. But when you're hanging out of the driver's side window to do it, that's weird. In an interview with KTVB, MacIntyre described the disturbing encounter.
Why Idaho Needs to Stop Living in the Past and Improve Women’s Equality
Women's rights have been a hot topic over the last few years as women are fighting for equal rights, equal pay, and to be treated on the same level as every individual. Tremendous progress has been made over the last few years, but there continues to be room for improvement. While many companies have adjusted and evened out salaries, as well as many women are being hired for executive roles, there is still a lack of equality in certain areas. Some states have seen major improvements, while others are behind the times and slacking. When it comes to women's equality what states do it right, and what states need to get out of the past?
Here Is The Zodiac Sign For 18 Different Idaho Cities
So, you may have heard recently that Jennifer Lopez, the famous actress/singer/model/all of the above, actually fired her backup dancer over her astrology sign. That’s right – she fired her backup dancer over her sign and reportedly, in an audition to be a dancer for J-Lo, she asked everyone who was a Virgo to raise their hand before letting them know they were no longer needed.
Petition Calls Drag Events Inappropriate And Aims To Ban Them In Idaho
A petition has been started by the Idaho Family Policy Center to stop drag events in public places. According to the petition, they state drag events are perverse and are preying on the innocence of children. Petition To Prevent Public Drag Events. The petition compares drag events to adult magazines,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Idahoans Are Not Among the Hardest Workers in the United States
When it comes to working in Idaho, most people think of hard-working, blue-collared farmers and factory workers. While not everyone works those jobs, it is a reputation that most expect. With those jobs, also comes a reputation as being a hard worker. You can't be a farmer and be lazy, or else your crops suffer, your animals suffer, and your income will suffer as well. Idahoans are proud people and pride themselves on their work, and as much as many of us know this to be true, are the people of Idaho as hard of workers as we think they are? How does that reputation compare to the rest of the country?
Idaho To Halt Sale Of CBD Oil For Pets; Stock Up Now Twin Falls
Those southern Idaho pet owners that use CBD oil or hemp products to treat pets for various ailments will no longer see the products on Idaho store shelves beginning November 1, 2022. The Idaho Department of Agriculture recently deemed CBD oil unsafe for use on pets, and therefore state stores...
Watch: Idaho Hunter Films ‘Superman Cougar’ Flying From Tree
Idaho is a hunter's paradise. When a hunter is out in the backcountry, they should be ready for anything. Flying cougars don't normally land in the classification of "anything." I'm not a hunter. It's just not a hobby I ever wanted to pursue. I'm good with kayaking and collecting sports...
The Case for Polygamy in Idaho
First, it was civil unions, and we were told they weren’t asking for anything else. Then it was same-sex marriage, and we were told it was wrong to stand in the way of love. Now they tell us it’s good for kids to dance on stage in sexually explicit costumes for an adult audience. They argue it’s good for confused children. Then mainstream media works the marketing campaign and attempts to silence dissent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho Man Digs Up Creepy Doll Head Dating Back To 1800s England
Let's face it, dolls are friggin creepy. An Idaho man claims to have unearthed a doll head that he believes originated from England back when the country was routinely exporting such toys well over a century ago. I've always been creeped out by dolls. Hollywood has made a pretty penny...
Oregon Couple Killed in Southeast Idaho Plane Crash
PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities say an Oregon couple were killed in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the two had departed Boise and were headed to Rock Springs, Wyoming when their plane reportedly went down Wednesday morning east of Preston. Recovery crews were working to retrieve the bodies and inform family members. The sheriff's office said the couple had plans to make several cross country flights. Investigators were expected on scene today.
Idaho Fishermen Witness Possible Missile Test
We get plenty of reports from locals who believe they’ve seen strange objects in the heavens above. The high desert has always been a hotbed for sightings of Unidentified Flying Objects. Most have an explanation. Flights from Mountain Home Air Force Base or satellite trains in the night sky.
An Idaho Man Says He Has a Simple Plan to Tame Wildfires
I’m sick of watching Idaho burn! The news media claims it’s the new normal, and it’s your fault because you drive, eat meat, and heat your home. The media types are simpletons who exist nowadays to simply parrot what someone in a lab coat tells them is the science. Science applies in all their arguments, but for issues like gender identity and conception. In other words, some science is better than other sciences.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here is What You Need to Afford Renting a Two Bedroom Home in Idaho
The economy is back on the rise, and for many, that is a good thing. The housing market seems to finally be creeping lower but is still far too expensive for most. Businesses are still closing too often, as weekly it seems like another place closes its door to say goodbye forever. While the world has begun to shift back to a form of normalcy and replicate what it was before the shutdown, there is still a ways to go to get back to fully normal. The cost of living during the pandemic rose to heights never seen, even though many were losing jobs and struggling to get by. In Idaho specifically, the cost of living skyrocketed. What does it take to be able to afford a house, even if only to rent?
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Idaho?
Over the last few years, the prices of houses in Idaho have been climbing. This has led some people to consider selling their homes and making a nice profit. The problem then becomes, finding a new home at a reasonable price so you can save some money from your initial home sale. We’ve joked at the radio station that we should all sell our homes and live in RVs behind the radio station. Sadly, we can’t legally do that in Idaho.
Lava Ridge Meeting Sept 22
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A public meeting is set for September 22, on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project for the Magic Valley. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Idaho Resource Advisory Council's subcommittee will come together in an online meeting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 15-member advisory council will review and discuss the information gathered up to this point from the various stakeholders, elected officials, data collection companies, and landowners along with others. Magic Valley Energy wants to build a 400-turbine wind farm on public land between Shoshone and the small community of Minidoka. Public comment will be allowed during the last hour of the meeting. The amount of time given to each individual will depend on the number of people wanting to make a comment. Written comments can be sent to Idaho RAC Coordinator MJ Byrne at mbyrne@blm.gov. The BLM is working on an Environmental Impact Statement on the proposed Lava Ridge wind project.
Scary: The Haunted Swamp Opens This Week in Twin Falls
Sure, there are already Christmas decorations in stores, but we’re still excited for fall and Halloween in Southern Idaho. One of the spooky Halloween staples in the Magic Valley is ready to open this week and scare your pants off. When Does The Twin Falls Haunted Swamp Open. The...
Five Things Said in Idaho but Nowhere Else
Idaho has it's own lingo. You may not even be able to think of anything that seems strange in your every day conversations but there are a few things here that would make people from other states raise an eyebrow. Five Things Said in Idaho but Nowhere Else. Idaho has...
Are More Idaho Men Staying Home While Their Wives Work?
There's no denying that traditional gender roles have changed significantly over the past few decades. More and more women are joining the workforce, and it's not all that uncommon to see men staying home to take care of the family. But what about in Idaho? Are these trends mirrored in the Gem State?
Go Dig: Largest Idaho Diamond Found Was Northwest Of Twin Falls
There are still several weeks of great weather in Idaho to get out and dig for precious stones. What many southern Idahoans might not be aware of, is the fact that the largest state diamond ever discovered was just a couple of hours northwest of Twin Falls. Diamonds are perhaps...
Idaho Secret Hidden In Plain Site At Twin Falls City Park
I'm not from Twin Falls but I have been here for nearly a decade and I never noticed this until yesterday. When you look at the lava rocks around the base of the amphitheater in the Twin Falls City Park, do you see anything special about the rocks?. What's So...
KOOL 96.5
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0