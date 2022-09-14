Read full article on original website
Moorhead council approves TIFs for two
Two commercial construction projects – one bordering Interstate 94, the other in the newly opened east addition to the MCCARA Industrial Park – were approved by the Moorhead City Council at its regular meeting Monday. The first, and larger of the proposals, is a complex of four shop...
Moorhead, Minnesota Giving Thousands To Some Residents
Some Minnesota residents will get money from the state. This cash could help locals deal with the high costs associated with a new home. Minnesota residents from a specific city can look forward to tax refunds. The one identified group for this benefit is homeowners. The amount set for distribution is about $800,000. Moorhead City Council voted to extend the city's property tax rebate program. This initiative will last another two years. The vote to extend the program was unanimous and the program runs until December 2024. (source)
Commissioner Preston on downtown Fargo bridge project: "Plain old pedestrian bridge is not going to do it"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Arlette Preston says the commission needs to carefully consider how much money to spend on a proposed pedestrian bridge from City Hall to the west side of the Red River. "If we're going to do this, we have to do it right so that...
November 2022 Election Guide
Below is a full list of the candidates YOU can vote for in the upcoming November election. The below candidates will appear on the ballot for all those who are in Cass and Clay counties, as well as the adjacent surrounding counties too. Some are state-wide candidates. HOW THE ELECTION...
West Fargo child care center saved under new management
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a turbulent time for childcare in North Dakota. With closings, worker shortages and long wait lists. It’s a problem that’s unfortunately seen more downs than ups. However, that’s not the case with one daycare in West Fargo that almost saw a closure for 100 families.
This Minnesota Town, Population 4, Has One Of The Coolest Bars Ever
I feel like we need to put together a best of Minnesota small-town bars list, just based on how many there seem to be in the land of 10,000 lakes. Edwards, Minnesota population 4, yes FOUR, located in Otter Tail County has one of the coolest bars I've ever seen before. It's set in an old school house, complete with the bell tower, and it offers up just what you'd expect in a town of 4, ice-cold beer, burger baskets, and good times.
Gray Television stations to host televised Minnesota gubernatorial debate
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Current Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen have agreed to a televised debate on October 18, hosted at KTTC-TV in Rochester and broadcast on all Gray Television stations in Minnesota and Fargo, ND. The debate will air from 7:00 to 8:00...
Parents excited about Burgum’s childcare plan
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Any parent will tell you that childcare is expensive. That’s why Governor Doug Burgum has introduced a plan that would help lower the costs. Kenzie Kelly loves her kids. But she says sometimes they can be spendy. “We’re fortunate to have our kids in a...
Maplewood Park in West Fargo vandalized
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Maplewood Park in West Fargo has fallen victim to vandalism. Fortunately, the West Fargo Park District says the spray paint was cleaned up by the Park Maintenance team. They were able to get a majority off today. Their team is now working...
Amtrak Empire Builder service in ND canceled, along with all other long-distance trains starting tomorrow
Amtrak will cancel all long-distance trains beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions in advance of a potential rail worker strike later this week.
Affordability of the Red River Market
As the school year enters September, the Red River Market season is nearing a close. The Red River Market is not simply a farmer’s market, but a summertime street fair advertised as a place for community in the greater Fargo-Moorhead area. Intersected between Broadway and Second Avenue North, operation...
Former Moorhead Mayor suffers stroke
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Former Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams suffered a stroke Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from her husband. Ron Williams says the former mayor asked him to post the update to her page. In it, he says she was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo around 5 p.m.
More than 6,100 South Fargo residents experiencing power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- Roughly 6116 Cass County Electric Cooperative members in South Fargo are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews have both been contacted and dispatched to restore the outage. As of now, the cause of the outage is unknown. Stick with WDAY Radio as more information becomes available.
Traffic slowed as crews clean up gravel truck tipped near 52nd Ave. S.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic is down to one lane on the road off 52nd Ave. S. near Walmart in south Fargo. A gravel truck carrying a load tipped on its side on 38th St. S. while turning to go south. The driver, who was uninjured, told Valley News Live, that it might have been loaded to the one side, causing it to tip. The truck is one of several taking loads to a nearby field for future use.
Update: Power restored to thousands in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An estimated 6,670 CCEC members in West Fargo were experiencing a power outage as of 3:30 PM Thursday. As pf 4:15 PM, power has been restored. The cause was an equipment malfunction at the substation. For more information on the outage, click here.
Fargo Human Rights Commission recommends hiring outside firm to investigate police shootings
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Human Rights Commission unanimously approved a motion to ask the City Commission to hire an independent firm to investigate the recent fatal police shootings of two men. The request was made by local activist Wess Philome. He questions the findings by Attorney General Drew...
Crews respond to fire in downtown Fargo, blocks streets for a time
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters say a string of dumpster fires eventually started a building on fire. Crews were called out to Fabricators Unlimited around 3:50 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 in the 800 block of NP Ave. N. for reports of a fire. Officials say it started...
Man missing in Polk County area
POLK COUNTY, Minn. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 58-year-old man who went missing in the area. Police say the man, Michael Minteer, was last seen traveling on foot in rural Comstock in east central Polk County on Sept. 6. He was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt when he was seen last.
Bus aide given leave of absence for slapping child who spit on them
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bus aide has been given a leave of absence after slapping a Fargo Public School student with special needs on a bus Thursday afternoon. Valley Bus, who runs the buses for the district, says the incident happened after the student spit on the aide.
In ND – Another Popular Restaurant Suddenly Closed For Good
The whole thing is just sad, restaurants that we all have come to enjoy in the past, seemingly all of a sudden post that haunted message - the apologies to the business's customers are always sincere. Some places will indulge more information on why they chose to close their doors for good. Here in Bismarck, we just had a very popular place say "Goodbye" to us recently, Whether it is a new restaurant or a business, it is always a risk when you are just starting out. Johnny Carino's first opened their doors in Fargo almost 20 years ago, and now suddenly they are closed - permanently.
