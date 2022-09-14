Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WESH
Officials: Body of missing student located on Orlando lake
ORLANDO, Fla. — The search for a missing middle school student in Lake Fairview came to a heartbreaking end after Orlando Fire reported the body was found at 5:15 p.m. Friday. The student was thrown overboard Thursday evening while rowing on the lake with four other middle schoolers. Another...
Man found with fatal gunshot in early morning shooting, Central Florida deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday on Ferguson Street between State Road 408 and Old Winter Garden Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said they...
leesburg-news.com
Man accused of firing gun during spat at Palm Gardens RV park
An Apopka man was arrested after he reportedly “fired one off” during an argument at an RV park in Tavares. Richard Joseph Kinchens, 39, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted Florida felon after the incident, which happened Thursday at the Palm Gardens Cottages and RV Park, 1661 Palm Garden St.
villages-news.com
Mother arrested after injuries found on student at Wildwood Elementary
A mother was arrested after injuries were found on her son who is a student at Wildwood Elementary School. Police officers were summoned to the school on Wednesday afternoon by a Department of Children and Families caseworker who had been contacted by school officials. Two students stated that their mother, 31-year-old Shaniqu Clybreshaye Edwards of Wildwood, was styling her son’s hair prior to school when he pulled away from her, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. When the boy pulled away, she scratched him with her nails, “causing him pain as well as bleeding,” the report said. The boy also told the caseworker his mother hit him with a “switch” (a branch from a tree) several times, the most recent being within the past two days. The boy had “healing scars” on his back and “fresh scratch marks on the front of his neck.” He said his mother had “instructed him not to tell the school what happened.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Child dies after three-vehicle Daytona Beach crash, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police were on the scene of a deadly crash involving three vehicles. The crash occurred in the area of Orange Avenue and South Keech Street. According to police, a person was thrown from an SUV during the crash. Investigators said the SUV was...
16-year-old arrested after shooting woman during robbery, Apopka police say
APOPKA, Fla. — A 16-year-old male is under arrest after he shot a woman during a robbery, according to Apopka police. Apopka police were called to the area of West Summit Street and Plymouth Rock Place for a reported shooting just after 1 p.m. on Friday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando rowers honor young victims of deadly boating accident
ORLANDO, Fla. - Members of Central Florida’s rowing community are honoring and commemorating the victims of Thursday’s deadly boating accident on Lake Fairview. "This is a community," said Beth Schumacher, with the group Warriors on Water, "we are in support of others. We see each other on the water on a daily, weekly, basis, and we are here in support and honor of the families affected by this tragedy."
villages-news.com
Suspected shoplifter using electric scooter sought in theft of groceries at Publix
A suspected shoplifter using an electric scooter and his female companion are being sought in the theft of groceries at Publix at Colony Plaza in The Villages. The pair entered the store at about 4 p.m. this past Monday and left with multiple grocery items without paying for them, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Teen Arrested In Road Rage Incident After Shooting Woman’s Car Seven Times
An 18-year-old road-rage driver who fired several shots at a woman’s vehicle Thursday morning was quickly identified and located by deputies, and his gun fell to the ground as he was taken into custody. The shooting was reported shortly before 6 a.m., in Volusia County,
Sheriff calls Florida man ‘truly despicable’ for intentionally starving his dogs
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Joseph Farkas was arrested in Brevard County after deputies found two dogs paralyzed by starvation. In a press conference posted to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Thursday, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said that Farkas was arrested on multiple animal cruelty charges. Ivey said...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hospitalized rower from St. Charles in critical condition; missing boy's body found
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The rower hospitalized after a lightning strike in the Lake Fairview area on Thursday afternoon is a sixth-grade student from St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School in Orlando and is in critical condition, principal Dr. Jaime Rodriguez revealed Friday in a letter to the parents and families of the school's students. Another student invovled in the incident, was found in the water, ending the search.
Firefighters recover body of student who went missing after lightning strike near Lake Fairview
ORLANDO, Fla. — The search for a middle school student who disappeared after lightning struck during rowing practice on a local lake Thursday has ended with the recovery of his body. According to the Orlando Fire Department, a Marine Unit from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office found the missing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Woman spends months in recovery after being struck by Orlando police car
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 27-year-old Orlando woman has spent the past 10 months in recovery after being struck by an Orlando Police cruiser last year. Miranda Ehrich said on the night of Nov.12, 2021, she and a friend were walking home from the EDC Music Festival. [TRENDING: Here’s when...
Police report provides more details into how Apopka firefighter was killed by trailer while on duty
APOPKA, Fla. — It’s been two months since Apopka firefighter Austin Duran died after a trailer filled with sand fell on top of him. Now for the first time, we know how this tragedy played out. The 12-page Apopka police report includes several witness interviews, including one with...
WESH
Teenage boy arrested in Lake County for stealing several vehicles
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A teen accused of stealing several vehicles facing multiple charges, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Mount Dora police responded to a crash scene located near US 441 and SR 46 on Tuesday. At the scene, police were told the driver of the vehicle...
mynews13.com
Winter Park High School parents notified of threat for 2nd day in a row
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Following Wednesday’s incident at Winter Park High School, where a student brought a gun on campus, parents were notified of another threat Thursday. For two days in a row, Winter Park High School parents were notified of a threat on campus. Orange County Public...
click orlando
‘Little heroes:’ 6-year-old twins protect mother from violent boyfriend, Melbourne police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man accused of attacking his girlfriend in her apartment Tuesday was arrested after the woman’s twin daughters fended him off, giving their mother enough time to find safety, according to the Melbourne Police Department. Officers responded at 1:21 p.m. to a disturbance at Manatee...
leesburg-news.com
19-year-old man jailed in connection with drive-by shooting in Eustis
A 19-year-old Eustis man was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened in broad daylight last week. Jaques Jonathan Ama Jenkins, of 713 Getford Court, was also charged with shooting a deadly missile into a...
Man to be resentenced after receiving 90 days in jail for deadly hit-and-run in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — The person convicted of killing a man in a hit-and-run is set to get a new sentence Thursday. Jose Ruiz was sentenced to 90 days in jail earlier this month after taking a plea deal in the death of Mahmoud Arabi. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
fox35orlando.com
Florida teen caught driving nearly 100 mph because he 'didn't want to be late for school', deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida high school student was ticketed after being caught driving nearly 100 mph in a 45 mph zone. The excuse? He didn't want to be late for school. In a Facebook post, Orange County deputies showed a picture of their speedometer that clocked the...
Comments / 0