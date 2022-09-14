ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, FL

WESH

Officials: Body of missing student located on Orlando lake

ORLANDO, Fla. — The search for a missing middle school student in Lake Fairview came to a heartbreaking end after Orlando Fire reported the body was found at 5:15 p.m. Friday. The student was thrown overboard Thursday evening while rowing on the lake with four other middle schoolers. Another...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man accused of firing gun during spat at Palm Gardens RV park

An Apopka man was arrested after he reportedly “fired one off” during an argument at an RV park in Tavares. Richard Joseph Kinchens, 39, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted Florida felon after the incident, which happened Thursday at the Palm Gardens Cottages and RV Park, 1661 Palm Garden St.
TAVARES, FL
villages-news.com

Mother arrested after injuries found on student at Wildwood Elementary

A mother was arrested after injuries were found on her son who is a student at Wildwood Elementary School. Police officers were summoned to the school on Wednesday afternoon by a Department of Children and Families caseworker who had been contacted by school officials. Two students stated that their mother, 31-year-old Shaniqu Clybreshaye Edwards of Wildwood, was styling her son’s hair prior to school when he pulled away from her, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. When the boy pulled away, she scratched him with her nails, “causing him pain as well as bleeding,” the report said. The boy also told the caseworker his mother hit him with a “switch” (a branch from a tree) several times, the most recent being within the past two days. The boy had “healing scars” on his back and “fresh scratch marks on the front of his neck.” He said his mother had “instructed him not to tell the school what happened.”
WILDWOOD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando rowers honor young victims of deadly boating accident

ORLANDO, Fla. - Members of Central Florida’s rowing community are honoring and commemorating the victims of Thursday’s deadly boating accident on Lake Fairview. "This is a community," said Beth Schumacher, with the group Warriors on Water, "we are in support of others. We see each other on the water on a daily, weekly, basis, and we are here in support and honor of the families affected by this tragedy."
ORLANDO, FL
#Park Police#Winter Park High School
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hospitalized rower from St. Charles in critical condition; missing boy's body found

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The rower hospitalized after a lightning strike in the Lake Fairview area on Thursday afternoon is a sixth-grade student from St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School in Orlando and is in critical condition, principal Dr. Jaime Rodriguez revealed Friday in a letter to the parents and families of the school's students. Another student invovled in the incident, was found in the water, ending the search.
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

19-year-old man jailed in connection with drive-by shooting in Eustis

A 19-year-old Eustis man was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened in broad daylight last week. Jaques Jonathan Ama Jenkins, of 713 Getford Court, was also charged with shooting a deadly missile into a...
EUSTIS, FL

