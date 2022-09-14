Monroe man behind bars after allegedly assaulting police officer

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — Shortly before 12:30 PM on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Bernstein Park Road in reference to a robbery. Once a police officer arrived at the scene, they located the suspect and identified him as Leandrew Nation.

The officer observed Nation near the intersection of Marx Street and Morton Street. As the officer exited their vehicle, Nations allegedly attacked them, attempting to keep the officer from exiting their patrol unit.

Once the officer was able to exit the vehicle, Nations allegedly attack the officer again by swinging his fist toward the officer’s head. Nations then attempted to wrap a radio cord around the officer’s neck.

Once another police officer arrived at the scene, they tased Nations and he was placed under arrest. Nations was charged with Simple Arson, Simple Battery, Simple Robbery, Battery of a Police Officer, Resisting a Police Officer with Violence, and Resisting an Officer.

