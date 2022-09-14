ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe man behind bars after allegedly assaulting police officer

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — Shortly before 12:30 PM on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Bernstein Park Road in reference to a robbery. Once a police officer arrived at the scene, they located the suspect and identified him as Leandrew Nation.

The officer observed Nation near the intersection of Marx Street and Morton Street. As the officer exited their vehicle, Nations allegedly attacked them, attempting to keep the officer from exiting their patrol unit.

New Orleans nun who was kidnapped in Africa returns home and shares her story of captivity

Once the officer was able to exit the vehicle, Nations allegedly attack the officer again by swinging his fist toward the officer’s head. Nations then attempted to wrap a radio cord around the officer’s neck.

Once another police officer arrived at the scene, they tased Nations and he was placed under arrest. Nations was charged with Simple Arson, Simple Battery, Simple Robbery, Battery of a Police Officer, Resisting a Police Officer with Violence, and Resisting an Officer.

lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman attempts to pass fraudulent check

Ruston Police responded to Century Next Bank Monday morning regarding a woman attempting to cash a fraudulent check. A suspect was detained by officers while the matter was investigated. Bank staff said a woman attempted to cash a check from a local finance company but the name of the payee on the check had been marked out. The check was endorsed “Moon Diva.” The bank said the finance company had been contacted and said the check was not valid.
RUSTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Found in Possession of Firearm at a High School Has Been Sentenced to Federal Prison

Louisiana Man Found in Possession of Firearm at a High School Has Been Sentenced to Federal Prison. Louisiana – On September 14, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Montrelle D. Jones, 21, of Monroe, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, on firearm charges. Jones was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 26, 2022, and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm in a school zone. He pleaded guilty to the charges on March 28, 2022.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe man arrested after 2 years of being wanted for attempted murder

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested after more than two years of being wanted for armed robbery and attempted second degree murder. In Feb. 2020, Monroe Police responded to a local hospital in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon investigation, detectives said the victim had been lured to Parkview Apartments by a girl.
lincolnparishjournal.com

West Monroe woman killed in head-on crash

Ouachita Parish– On September 12, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash which occurred on Louisiana Highway 151 at Weems Road. This crash claimed the life of 72-year-old Beverly A. Justice. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2005 Buick Terraza, driven...
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Traffic stop leads to drug charges

A Dubach man stopped for speeding Thursday has been charged with several drug offenses. Quinton Ashley, 37, was stopped for speeding on Eastland Ave in Ruston late Thursday night. When the Ruston police officer approached his car, suspected marijuana was seen in the door panel and the odor of marijuana...
RUSTON, LA
L'Observateur

SPACE HEATER SUSPECTED IN DEADLY DELHI HOUSE FIRE

RICHLAND PARISH (Sept. 15, 2022)- The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) is continuing its investigation into a deadly house fire in Delhi. Around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14, Richland Fire District Ward 1, with assistance from Holly Ridge Fire Department, responded to a report of a house fire located on Carson Road. Unfortunately, firefighters located the bodies of an elderly couple inside.
DELHI, LA
onlyinark.com

Go Big at Beech St. Bistro in Crossett

Ever been to Crossett? The town of about 5,000 folks sits two hours southeast of Little Rock (near the Louisiana border) and has been dubbed the “Forestry Capital of the South.” There is even a pair of trees in the town’s official logo, which might I add, is a pretty awesome logo.
CROSSETT, AR
