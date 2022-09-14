ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Comments / 0

Related
marinelink.com

Inland Waterways Report: Columbia-Snake River System

It’s amazing to consider that a commercial vessel in the Pacific Ocean, approaching the mouth of the Columbia River, can continue its eastward journey to finally tie up at the Port of Lewiston, in Lewiston, Idaho, America’s most inland West Coast port, 465 miles from the Pacific Ocean.
LEWISTON, ID
NBC News

Pastor seeks to make Moscow, Idaho a ‘Christian town’

In Moscow, Idaho, the fight between Church and State is taking a new turn, as residents there engage in a “cold civil war” over Christ Church — a “muscular, masculine led vision of Christianity” that seeks to turn Moscow into a “Christian town.” NBC News correspondent Anne Thompson traveled to Idaho for Meet the Press Reports.Sept. 15, 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewiston, ID
Society
Local
Idaho Society
Lewiston, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Lewiston, ID
NBC News

MTP Reports: Idaho church aims to establish a ‘Christian town’

As the topic of separation of church and state become more prominent in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail, one church in Moscow, Idaho is attempting to establish a Christian town and increase the role religion plays in the public square and everyday life.Sept. 15, 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Monday, September 13, 2022. Cad Comments: Company hasn't had contact with driver since Sunday AM, load on his truck hasn't been delivered to Portland Oregon. Truck has been located by gps in Lewiston since then and no answer by phone or text & email with no response. Not able to reach family members either - both driver and truck have been located, driver coming to get everything will contact lpd after 1230.
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Air quality advisory lifted

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality said on Friday that air quality is forecast to improve. The agency announced it has lifted the advisory for Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis, Clearwater, and Idaho Counties off of the Nez Perce Reservation. The advisory was issued earlier this week due to wildfire smoke.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Seniority
uiargonaut.com

BREAKING: Man with knife identified

After Monday’s incident, “Knife guy” has been identified. After allegedly threatening students with a knife on Paradise Path Monday evening, Moscow Police have identified the man involved. The man has been cooperating with police with charges yet to be filed, according to an email sent by Jake...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Two people charged with felony drug trafficking in Moscow

Two people have been charged with felony drug trafficking for allegedly getting caught with a pound of methamphetamine in Moscow. The case began on the morning of August 31st when Moscow police were called to check on a man who appeared to be passed out in a car parked at the Dollar Tree. According to Latah County, second district court charging documents officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle after they observed what appeared to be drug paraphernalia inside the car. They allegedly found a pound of meth in the vehicle along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 43-year-old Tyson Farley and 52-year-old Tanya Rhoads were arrested for felony methamphetamine trafficking. Farley was taken into custody on charges of felony possession of fentanyl and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents show that officers reportedly found Farley with 27 fentanyl pills. Rhoads was arrested on an additional charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Her hometown wasn’t indicated in the charging documents while officers determined that Farley has been living in Harvard.
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy