Read full article on original website
Related
KLEWTV
Local Seaperch team draws international attention for their success and sponsor
This is the underwater robot built by ECH Science, a Seaperch team of three middle school girls from Asotin County. Ella Tretheway, Claire Ledgerwood, and Merredy Hardin. I caught up with them as they demonstrated how it works to this film crew from lions club international. The team is sponsored...
marinelink.com
Inland Waterways Report: Columbia-Snake River System
It’s amazing to consider that a commercial vessel in the Pacific Ocean, approaching the mouth of the Columbia River, can continue its eastward journey to finally tie up at the Port of Lewiston, in Lewiston, Idaho, America’s most inland West Coast port, 465 miles from the Pacific Ocean.
NBC News
Pastor seeks to make Moscow, Idaho a ‘Christian town’
In Moscow, Idaho, the fight between Church and State is taking a new turn, as residents there engage in a “cold civil war” over Christ Church — a “muscular, masculine led vision of Christianity” that seeks to turn Moscow into a “Christian town.” NBC News correspondent Anne Thompson traveled to Idaho for Meet the Press Reports.Sept. 15, 2022.
KLEWTV
CCI Speer "Academic All-Star" Alison Wojtylko Clarkston High School
CLARKSTON, WA — Every Thursday during the academic school year KLEW features a local senior who shines in and out of the classroom. This week’s CCI Speer “Academic All-Star” is starting her second year at Clarkston High School. Her father was in the military, so she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC News
MTP Reports: Idaho church aims to establish a ‘Christian town’
As the topic of separation of church and state become more prominent in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail, one church in Moscow, Idaho is attempting to establish a Christian town and increase the role religion plays in the public square and everyday life.Sept. 15, 2022.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, September 13, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Monday, September 13, 2022. Cad Comments: Company hasn't had contact with driver since Sunday AM, load on his truck hasn't been delivered to Portland Oregon. Truck has been located by gps in Lewiston since then and no answer by phone or text & email with no response. Not able to reach family members either - both driver and truck have been located, driver coming to get everything will contact lpd after 1230.
KLEWTV
Air quality advisory lifted
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality said on Friday that air quality is forecast to improve. The agency announced it has lifted the advisory for Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis, Clearwater, and Idaho Counties off of the Nez Perce Reservation. The advisory was issued earlier this week due to wildfire smoke.
KLEWTV
P1FCU "Prep Athlete of the Week" Mariya Johnson - Clarkston Bantam
CLARKSTON, WA — Mariya Johnson had hip surgery in her seventh-grade year for a torn quad, a dislocated left hip, and torn labrum. Mariya is back playing the sport she loves, soccer. “The big thing is I wanted to get back with my girls ‘and play again,” she said....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crews Knock Down Midday Wildfire at Shooting Range East of Lapwai
LAPWAI - Crews from the Lapwai Volunteer Fire Department, along with Nez Perce Tribe Fire Management and a contracted agency for the Idaho Department of Lands responded to a wildland fire at around noon on Tuesday at a shooting range on South Tom Beall Road, east of Lapwai. According to...
uiargonaut.com
BREAKING: Man with knife identified
After Monday’s incident, “Knife guy” has been identified. After allegedly threatening students with a knife on Paradise Path Monday evening, Moscow Police have identified the man involved. The man has been cooperating with police with charges yet to be filed, according to an email sent by Jake...
Kendrick Man Transported to Hospital Following Single Vehicle Rollover on State Highway 99
KENDRICK - On Friday, September 16, 2022 at approximately 07:21 a.m., the Idaho State Police and Latah County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on State Highway 99. According to a release from the Idaho State Police, a 70-year-old Kendrick man was traveling on SH99 when...
pullmanradio.com
Two people charged with felony drug trafficking in Moscow
Two people have been charged with felony drug trafficking for allegedly getting caught with a pound of methamphetamine in Moscow. The case began on the morning of August 31st when Moscow police were called to check on a man who appeared to be passed out in a car parked at the Dollar Tree. According to Latah County, second district court charging documents officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle after they observed what appeared to be drug paraphernalia inside the car. They allegedly found a pound of meth in the vehicle along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 43-year-old Tyson Farley and 52-year-old Tanya Rhoads were arrested for felony methamphetamine trafficking. Farley was taken into custody on charges of felony possession of fentanyl and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents show that officers reportedly found Farley with 27 fentanyl pills. Rhoads was arrested on an additional charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Her hometown wasn’t indicated in the charging documents while officers determined that Farley has been living in Harvard.
Comments / 0