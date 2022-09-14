Read full article on original website
Joseph J Stovall
3d ago
judgement day need to stop messing with one or two people why won't they mess with the bloodline scared I think 🤔
7
Guest
3d ago
Why don't they go jump on the bloodline. they are cowards and knows they can't win why don't they want the titles
4
411mania.com
Update On If WWE Is Trying To Bring Back Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and hasn’t worked for another wrestling company since. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt has indeed had talks with WWE about a possible return. The talks stalled, but it’s reportedly ‘not a dead issue’
Gennady Golovkin’s coach notifies Vegas ‘robbery division’ to ‘prevent a third theft by the judges’ in Canelo trilogy
GENNADY GOLOVKIN'S coach has "notified the Las Vegas Police Department’s robbery division" to "prevent a third theft by the judges". The tongue-in-cheek remark, made by Johnathon Banks, comes ahead of GGG's trilogy bout with Canelo Alvarez over the weekend. Canelo was deemed fortunate to walk away with a draw...
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star
Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Tragic Death Of ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper, The Greatest Villain In Wrestling History
WWE legend "Rowdy" Roddy Piper died of a heart attack on July 31, 2015, leaving behind millions of fans to mourn the most famous heel in pro wrestling. Superstar WWE wrestler “Rowdy” Roddy Piper died suddenly and unexpectedly on July 31, 2015, in his sleep at the age of 61. Given his relatively young age, fans and colleagues were heartbroken at his passing, and when the news broke at a professional wrestling convention in North Carolina, emcees held a 10-bell salute, then shared their memories of this singular performer.
PWMania
Erik of The Viking Raiders Out of Action Indefinitely with Injury
Erik of The Viking Raiders is currently sidelined due to an injury. Erik suffered a foot injury during the Viking Rules match in which Erik and Ivar defeated The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, according to Michael Cole on this week’s WWE SmackDown. The match aired on SmackDown on September 2, but it was taped on August 26 in Detroit.
PWMania
Triple H Reportedly Planning Some Unexpected Surprises for WWE
It is expected that the surprising WWE returns or debuts will continue, along with names that are not anticipated. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will soon be adding some unexpected wrestlers to the roster. Although no names were mentioned, it was mentioned that...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Confirms Major Name For SmackDown, Teases Roman Reigns Feud
He’s an impact player. There is a long history of wrestling having mainstream celebrities brought in. Having these people come in to add something to the show is the kind of an idea that will often work as fans from outside wrestling will tune in to see what is going on. WWE has done this for years and now they are doing it again with one of the biggest names they have.
411mania.com
WWE Changes Up Lineup For Tonight’s Smackdown
The card for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown has undergone a bit of a change. WWE has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s show, which switches up the #1 contender’s Fatal Four-Way match to determine The Usos’ next Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Instead of The New Day vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Los Lotharios, the match will now be The New Day vs. Hit Row vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland).
Yardbarker
WWE headed to trial later this month to fight claims over using Randy Orton’s tattoo design in a video game
Tattoo artist Catherine Alexander will finally get her day in court after years of waiting when she brought forward a lawsuit against WWE, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., 2K Games, Inc., 2K Sports, Inc., Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke’s Co., Ltd., and Yuke’s LA Inc. The trial has been delayed...
wrestlingrumors.net
Triple H Has Major Plans For Bobby Lashley And The United States Title
Something has to take its place. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for the last two plus years and there is nothing to suggest that is going to change. Reigns now wrestles a lighter schedule and is not going to be around every week. Instead, Reigns only shows up for major shows and matches. That is great for Reigns, but creates a problem when Reigns holds both World Titles. Now there might be a solution.
Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Teasing Big News
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport with a massive following on social media. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. She was back at it on Wednesday night with a message for her fans.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Suddenly Turns Face To Rescue Raquel Rodriguez On SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez suffered a post-match beatdown at the hands of Damage CTRL following her loss to Bayley on the 9/16 "WWE SmackDown." However, just as "Big Mami Cool" appeared to be outnumbered by Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Shotzi ran down to the ring to rescue Rodriguez from the heels.
PWMania
Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns Confirmed for Crown Jewel, WWE Press Conference Recap
It was revealed on this week’s WWE SmackDown that today there would be a press conference in Las Vegas hosted by Logan Paul. As PWMania.com previously reported, Reigns recently appeared on Paul’s ‘Impaulsive’ podcast. After the conclusion of the show, Paul called out Reigns, sparking a Twitter exchange involving Paul Heyman.
Chuck Liddell makes bold prediction for Anderson Silva vs Jake Paul
UFC HALL OF FAMER Chuck Liddell doesn't expect Jake Paul to remain undefeated much longer. Ahead of Paul's much-publicized bout with 48-year-old Anderson Silva, Liddell told Fight Hub TV he thinks this is "a dangerous fight for (Paul)." Liddell believes that Paul, 25, "has nothing to lose" against former UFC...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Plans To Bring Back Former Character To Replace Injured Star
Change it up. There are a lot of characters in WWE and sometimes you need to do something different to keep things interesting. That is not always the easiest thing to do, but occasionally something will be served up to WWE on a silver platter. It seems to be taking place again, as a WWE star is changing up his character in perhaps the easiest way possible.
Yardbarker
AEW return update on Jeff Hardy
It appears Jeff Hardy is getting closer to making a return to AEW. Hardy has been suspended by AEW indefinitely and without pay following his DUI arrest in June. After the arrest, he checked himself into rehab. Hardy has entered a “not guilty” plea to the charge and is waiting...
wrestlingrumors.net
BREAKING: Roman Reigns Set To Defend Against Shocking Challenger At WWE Crown Jewel
It’s a way to go. We are firmly in the Roman Reigns era as Reigns is now over two years into his run as Universal Champion. This is in addition to the WWE Title that he won back at WrestleMania 38, making him the undisputed World Champion of the company. That much time as champion means that he is going to run out of challengers, but now WWE has a fresh opponent in mind.
Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Tale of the Tape: How the two welterweight fighters compare ahead of November bout
ERROL SPENCE JR and Terence Crawford have moved a step closer to confirming their undisputed super-fight. The pair of welterweight rivals have circled each other ever since Crawford jumped to the 147lb division in 2018 and won the WBO belt. Promotional and TV network alliances kept the unbeaten Americans apart,...
