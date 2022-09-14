Read full article on original website
UFC・
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star
Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Major Update On Charlotte’s WWE Return, WrestleMania 39 Plans
Welcome back? The WWE women’s division has come a very long way in the last few years, with the new additions to the women’s roster changing almost everything about the division at once. There have been some new stars coming up since then and some of them have made a huge impact of their own, but the original crop is still there. Now we might be on the way to seeing some of them clash.
411mania.com
Update On If WWE Is Trying To Bring Back Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and hasn’t worked for another wrestling company since. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt has indeed had talks with WWE about a possible return. The talks stalled, but it’s reportedly ‘not a dead issue’
PWMania
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Returning to In-Ring Action
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is going to compete in the ring once again. The legendary wrestler is scheduled to compete for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. His opponent for the show has yet to be revealed. Co-owner of Big...
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Tragic Death Of ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper, The Greatest Villain In Wrestling History
WWE legend "Rowdy" Roddy Piper died of a heart attack on July 31, 2015, leaving behind millions of fans to mourn the most famous heel in pro wrestling. Superstar WWE wrestler “Rowdy” Roddy Piper died suddenly and unexpectedly on July 31, 2015, in his sleep at the age of 61. Given his relatively young age, fans and colleagues were heartbroken at his passing, and when the news broke at a professional wrestling convention in North Carolina, emcees held a 10-bell salute, then shared their memories of this singular performer.
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Explains What ‘Insulting’ Thing Happened In WWE That Caused Him To Leave WWE & Eventually Go To AEW
On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho discussed what happened in WWE that led to him making the decision to jump to AEW, noting that Vince McMahon had told him that he and Kevin Owens would headline WrestleMania 33 in 2017, but ended up being the second match on the card, something Jericho said he found insulting. Highlights from his comments are below:
411mania.com
Brian Gewirtz Talks About Sharing Ronda Rousey’s Appreciation for Roddy Piper
In a recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Brian Gewirtz spoke on the admiration he shares with Ronda Rousey for Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper (per Wrestling Inc). The former WWE creative writer referenced the homages Rousey has paid to Piper throughout her career, from naming conventions to costume choices.
wrestlinginc.com
411mania.com
WWE News: Asuka Gets Her Hair Dyed at Salon in New Vlog, Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Moments, Exclusive Anaheim Ducks Shirt at SmackDown
– WWE Superstar Asuka released a new vlog where she gets her hair color dyed. You can check out that video below:. – WWE Top 10 Showcased the Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Rivalry Moments:. – WWE has revealed a new Anaheim Ducks and WWE co-brand t-shirt that...
PWMania
MJF Takes Shot at WWE Star and Says “You’ve Been Handed the Ball Multiple Times and Fell”
Sheamus tweeted out his “Pro Wrestling Banger Index 2022,” which was a parody of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 500 list. The index included his name in several of the top spots. After that, the conversation that followed took place. Happy Corbin: “If you tell people over and...
411mania.com
PWMania
Erik of The Viking Raiders Out of Action Indefinitely with Injury
Erik of The Viking Raiders is currently sidelined due to an injury. Erik suffered a foot injury during the Viking Rules match in which Erik and Ivar defeated The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, according to Michael Cole on this week’s WWE SmackDown. The match aired on SmackDown on September 2, but it was taped on August 26 in Detroit.
Yardbarker
AEW return update on Jeff Hardy
It appears Jeff Hardy is getting closer to making a return to AEW. Hardy has been suspended by AEW indefinitely and without pay following his DUI arrest in June. After the arrest, he checked himself into rehab. Hardy has entered a “not guilty” plea to the charge and is waiting...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Plans To Bring Back Former Character To Replace Injured Star
Change it up. There are a lot of characters in WWE and sometimes you need to do something different to keep things interesting. That is not always the easiest thing to do, but occasionally something will be served up to WWE on a silver platter. It seems to be taking place again, as a WWE star is changing up his character in perhaps the easiest way possible.
PWMania
How Vince McMahon Reacted to Chris Jericho Signing With AEW
During a recent episode of his podcast, Chris Jericho discussed the rise of the AEW brand and made the following comments regarding WWE. “I did give WWE a chance though, I did give them a chance I said here’s the offer that I’ve gotten from this new company and I was told, Vince says to take it. I think he thought I was bluffing, I took it then about a week later Vince was like ‘you took it?’, I said yeah, he said, ‘can you get out of it?’. No! You told me to take it why would I try and get out of it? He was asking me like ‘what kind of a TV deal have they got?’, I was like ‘you can’t ask me these questions!’”
WWE’s Jey Uso takes a shot at The Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn
If there’s one person Jey Uso doesn’t like even a little bit, it’s Sami Zayn. He doesn’t like that he keeps trying to hang out with The Usos, likes his buddying up with Roman Reigns even less, and hates with every fiber of his being that the Laval, Quebec, Canada native calls himself The Honorary Uce when he has no legitimate link to the Anoa’i Wrestling Family.
411mania.com
Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Character Return
A new report has a spoiler on plans for a WWE character’s return. PWInsider reports that Ezekiel is no longer listed on the internal WWE roster and has been replaced with the original character of Elias. Ezekiel was, of course, the “younger brother” of Elias and showed up back...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Suddenly Turns Face To Rescue Raquel Rodriguez On SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez suffered a post-match beatdown at the hands of Damage CTRL following her loss to Bayley on the 9/16 "WWE SmackDown." However, just as "Big Mami Cool" appeared to be outnumbered by Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Shotzi ran down to the ring to rescue Rodriguez from the heels.
