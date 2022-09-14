ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The Spun

Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star

Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Major Update On Charlotte’s WWE Return, WrestleMania 39 Plans

Welcome back? The WWE women’s division has come a very long way in the last few years, with the new additions to the women’s roster changing almost everything about the division at once. There have been some new stars coming up since then and some of them have made a huge impact of their own, but the original crop is still there. Now we might be on the way to seeing some of them clash.
WWE
411mania.com

Update On If WWE Is Trying To Bring Back Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and hasn’t worked for another wrestling company since. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt has indeed had talks with WWE about a possible return. The talks stalled, but it’s reportedly ‘not a dead issue’
WWE
PWMania

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Returning to In-Ring Action

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is going to compete in the ring once again. The legendary wrestler is scheduled to compete for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. His opponent for the show has yet to be revealed. Co-owner of Big...
RALEIGH, NC
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Tragic Death Of ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper, The Greatest Villain In Wrestling History

WWE legend "Rowdy" Roddy Piper died of a heart attack on July 31, 2015, leaving behind millions of fans to mourn the most famous heel in pro wrestling. Superstar WWE wrestler “Rowdy” Roddy Piper died suddenly and unexpectedly on July 31, 2015, in his sleep at the age of 61. Given his relatively young age, fans and colleagues were heartbroken at his passing, and when the news broke at a professional wrestling convention in North Carolina, emcees held a 10-bell salute, then shared their memories of this singular performer.
WWE
411mania.com

Chris Jericho Explains What ‘Insulting’ Thing Happened In WWE That Caused Him To Leave WWE & Eventually Go To AEW

On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho discussed what happened in WWE that led to him making the decision to jump to AEW, noting that Vince McMahon had told him that he and Kevin Owens would headline WrestleMania 33 in 2017, but ended up being the second match on the card, something Jericho said he found insulting. Highlights from his comments are below:
WWE
411mania.com

Brian Gewirtz Talks About Sharing Ronda Rousey’s Appreciation for Roddy Piper

In a recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Brian Gewirtz spoke on the admiration he shares with Ronda Rousey for Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper (per Wrestling Inc). The former WWE creative writer referenced the homages Rousey has paid to Piper throughout her career, from naming conventions to costume choices.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Critiques#Combat
wrestlinginc.com

Ricky Steamboat Returning To The Ring For First Match In Over A Decade

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is returning to the ring. According to "Sports Illustrated," Steamboat is set to wrestle at a Big Time Wrestling event scheduled for November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. As of this writing, his opponent has not been announced.
RALEIGH, NC
411mania.com

Ricky Steamboat Set to Return to the Ring for Big Time Wrestling in November

– As first reported by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Big Time Wrestling has announced that 69-year-old WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be making his in-ring return in November. The event will be held at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on November 27. Tickets for the event are available now.
RALEIGH, NC
PWMania

Erik of The Viking Raiders Out of Action Indefinitely with Injury

Erik of The Viking Raiders is currently sidelined due to an injury. Erik suffered a foot injury during the Viking Rules match in which Erik and Ivar defeated The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, according to Michael Cole on this week’s WWE SmackDown. The match aired on SmackDown on September 2, but it was taped on August 26 in Detroit.
WWE
Yardbarker

AEW return update on Jeff Hardy

It appears Jeff Hardy is getting closer to making a return to AEW. Hardy has been suspended by AEW indefinitely and without pay following his DUI arrest in June. After the arrest, he checked himself into rehab. Hardy has entered a “not guilty” plea to the charge and is waiting...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Plans To Bring Back Former Character To Replace Injured Star

Change it up. There are a lot of characters in WWE and sometimes you need to do something different to keep things interesting. That is not always the easiest thing to do, but occasionally something will be served up to WWE on a silver platter. It seems to be taking place again, as a WWE star is changing up his character in perhaps the easiest way possible.
WWE
PWMania

How Vince McMahon Reacted to Chris Jericho Signing With AEW

During a recent episode of his podcast, Chris Jericho discussed the rise of the AEW brand and made the following comments regarding WWE. “I did give WWE a chance though, I did give them a chance I said here’s the offer that I’ve gotten from this new company and I was told, Vince says to take it. I think he thought I was bluffing, I took it then about a week later Vince was like ‘you took it?’, I said yeah, he said, ‘can you get out of it?’. No! You told me to take it why would I try and get out of it? He was asking me like ‘what kind of a TV deal have they got?’, I was like ‘you can’t ask me these questions!’”
WWE
ClutchPoints

WWE’s Jey Uso takes a shot at The Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn

If there’s one person Jey Uso doesn’t like even a little bit, it’s Sami Zayn. He doesn’t like that he keeps trying to hang out with The Usos, likes his buddying up with Roman Reigns even less, and hates with every fiber of his being that the Laval, Quebec, Canada native calls himself The Honorary Uce when he has no legitimate link to the Anoa’i Wrestling Family.
WWE
411mania.com

Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Character Return

A new report has a spoiler on plans for a WWE character’s return. PWInsider reports that Ezekiel is no longer listed on the internal WWE roster and has been replaced with the original character of Elias. Ezekiel was, of course, the “younger brother” of Elias and showed up back...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star Suddenly Turns Face To Rescue Raquel Rodriguez On SmackDown

Raquel Rodriguez suffered a post-match beatdown at the hands of Damage CTRL following her loss to Bayley on the 9/16 "WWE SmackDown." However, just as "Big Mami Cool" appeared to be outnumbered by Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Shotzi ran down to the ring to rescue Rodriguez from the heels.
ANAHEIM, CA

