ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
campussafetymagazine.com

Woman Charged with Bomb Threat Against Boston Children’s Hospital

Boston, Massachusetts — Catherine Leavy, 37, has been charged with one count of explosive materials – willfully making a false bomb threat against Boston Children’s Hospital. The bomb threat was phoned in to the hospital on August 30 and was traced to a T-Mobile account owned by...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy