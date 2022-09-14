ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PennLive.com

Josh Shapiro voices support Saturday for “lifeline scholarships” championed by school-choice proponents

It doesn’t make his stump speeches, which he reserves for full-throated support for traditional public schools. But Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro confirmed Saturday that he is open, at least conceptually, to giving direct-to-student tax-funded scholarships that parents and guardians of students in the state’s worst-performing public schools could use for a variety of options ranging from tutoring to paying for tuition at a different school.
wdac.com

Flags At Half Staff For Former PA Lawmaker

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all Commonwealth flags on all state facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff in honor of former PA State Rep. Jeff Pyle, who died September 14. Rep. Pyle served in the PA House from 2005 to 2021, representing the 60th District, which covers municipalities in Armstrong, Butler and Indiana Counties. Pyle died after a long battle with cancer. The Commonwealth flag will be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of Rep. Pyle’s interment.
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh County DA’s surveillance of ballot drop boxes proved successful despite objections | Opinion

Like a lot of Pennsylvanians, I too have been following the situation concerning drop boxes in Lehigh County. As the drama there continues to play out, one thing we have learned is that observers at drop boxes do keep voters honest by ensuring they comply with the law, which states a person can only return his or her own ballot. Oddly enough, this aspect of the election law is often overlooked, even by the Commonwealth’s top executive, Gov. Tom Wolf, when he admitted his wife returned his mail-in ballot during a recent election.
WGAL

WGAL fact checks Pennsylvania political ads

SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY, Pa. — WGAL is checking claims made in political ads airing ahead of the November election. Below you will find our Ad Watches that have been done so far. Stay with WGAL as the election gets closer, we'll continue to fact-check ads through the campaign season and add those reports to this page as they air.
WTAJ

More than half of Pennsylvania voters say they will likely vote for Shapiro: poll

More than half of Pennsylvania voters will either definitely or probably vote for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, according to a new Monmouth University poll released Friday. Thirty-three percent of voters said that they will “definitely” vote for Shapiro, compared to 21 percent for his Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano, while 21 percent said they will […]
wdac.com

Measure Impacts PA License Plates

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved legislation authored by Cumberland County Rep. Sheryl Delozier which would generate dollars for the Motor License Fund by creating a vendor-designed specialty license plate program. House Bill 2632 would give residents the option to purchase vendor-designed specialty license plates from a contractor that is overseen by PennDOT and the PA State Police. The bill requires PennDOT to have final approval and oversight of the program. Each vendor-produced specialty license plate must also meet PA’s safety and legibility standards and must be compatible with toll road, police department, and other automated plate reader technologies. The state of Texas implemented a similar program in 2009, and it has been very successful, returning over $115 million in new revenue.
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. law protects workers who are approved for medical marijuana — but once they use it, it’s a different story.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bill would let people ban themselves from buying booze in Pennsylvania

A state lawmaker who has publicly shared his struggles with alcoholism wants to enlist the help of state liquor stores and restaurants and bars that serve liquor as tools to help individuals like him in their recovery. Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Fayette/Somerset counties, introduced legislation that would allow individuals to voluntarily...
PennLive.com

The staffing crisis in Pennsylvania state prisons is dangerous for everyone | Opinion

Pennsylvanians are getting back to work. The economy is on the rebound. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is now lower than its pre-pandemic level. That’s great news, but not for everyone, including those who work some of the most dangerous jobs in the commonwealth. The commonwealth’s prison system continues to see its vacancies skyrocket with no sign of slowing, creating a dangerous atmosphere for prison employees and inmates.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

