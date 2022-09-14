Read full article on original website
Democrat Josh Shapiro takes his gubernatorial campaign to Mastriano country
CHAMBERSBURG - Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, knows he doesn’t have to carry most central Pennsylvania counties to win this year’s election. But he also knows, from the Democrats’ experience of 2016 when Donald J. Trump won the state, that he can’t totally write-off...
Pennsylvania lawmakers need to listen to faith leaders and get guns out of the hands of children | PennLive Editorial
The Very Rev. Amy Welin, Dean of St. Stephens Episcopal Cathedral, spoke the unvarnished truth this week. She said the gun situation in Harrisburg has become intolerable, and it’s time for people of faith to pressure lawmakers to do something about it. The Rev. Welin stood with The Rt....
Josh Shapiro voices support Saturday for “lifeline scholarships” championed by school-choice proponents
It doesn’t make his stump speeches, which he reserves for full-throated support for traditional public schools. But Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro confirmed Saturday that he is open, at least conceptually, to giving direct-to-student tax-funded scholarships that parents and guardians of students in the state’s worst-performing public schools could use for a variety of options ranging from tutoring to paying for tuition at a different school.
Flags At Half Staff For Former PA Lawmaker
HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all Commonwealth flags on all state facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff in honor of former PA State Rep. Jeff Pyle, who died September 14. Rep. Pyle served in the PA House from 2005 to 2021, representing the 60th District, which covers municipalities in Armstrong, Butler and Indiana Counties. Pyle died after a long battle with cancer. The Commonwealth flag will be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of Rep. Pyle’s interment.
Lehigh County DA’s surveillance of ballot drop boxes proved successful despite objections | Opinion
Like a lot of Pennsylvanians, I too have been following the situation concerning drop boxes in Lehigh County. As the drama there continues to play out, one thing we have learned is that observers at drop boxes do keep voters honest by ensuring they comply with the law, which states a person can only return his or her own ballot. Oddly enough, this aspect of the election law is often overlooked, even by the Commonwealth’s top executive, Gov. Tom Wolf, when he admitted his wife returned his mail-in ballot during a recent election.
Governor candidate, Trump Jr. rally in Pennsylvania
“You can run Josh, but you can’t hide because in November we’re coming for you and you’re going to lose, “ said Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate.
WGAL fact checks Pennsylvania political ads
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY, Pa. — WGAL is checking claims made in political ads airing ahead of the November election. Below you will find our Ad Watches that have been done so far. Stay with WGAL as the election gets closer, we'll continue to fact-check ads through the campaign season and add those reports to this page as they air.
More than half of Pennsylvania voters say they will likely vote for Shapiro: poll
More than half of Pennsylvania voters will either definitely or probably vote for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, according to a new Monmouth University poll released Friday. Thirty-three percent of voters said that they will “definitely” vote for Shapiro, compared to 21 percent for his Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano, while 21 percent said they will […]
Measure Impacts PA License Plates
HARRISBURG – The PA House approved legislation authored by Cumberland County Rep. Sheryl Delozier which would generate dollars for the Motor License Fund by creating a vendor-designed specialty license plate program. House Bill 2632 would give residents the option to purchase vendor-designed specialty license plates from a contractor that is overseen by PennDOT and the PA State Police. The bill requires PennDOT to have final approval and oversight of the program. Each vendor-produced specialty license plate must also meet PA’s safety and legibility standards and must be compatible with toll road, police department, and other automated plate reader technologies. The state of Texas implemented a similar program in 2009, and it has been very successful, returning over $115 million in new revenue.
Pa. law protects workers who are approved for medical marijuana — but once they use it, it’s a different story.
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While...
Third-party candidate could sway Pennsylvania Senate Race: poll
The participation of a third-party candidate could be the difference in November's Pennsylvania Senate race, according to a recently released poll by the Trafalgar Group.
Pennsylvania gubernatorial race: Republican candidate Doug Mastriano campaigns in Drexel Hill
With just 54 days to go until November 8, Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano stopped in Drexel Hill, Delaware County Thursday, campaigning with former US Senator Rick Santorum.
Pennsylvania representative proposes bill to allow self-exclusion from alcohol purchases
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A local lawmaker came up with an idea to help people struggling with alcohol addiction after experiencing it first-hand. “Over the past year or so, I have, unfortunately, struggled with alcohol addiction,” said Representative Matt Dowling. Speaking from experience, Rep. Dowling, who represents Fayette...
Is Pennsylvania on the verge of adopting a ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law?
HARRISBURG — As a closeted gay child growing up in Lancaster in the 1990s, J Eric Fisher didn’t feel safe. He says the existence of LGBTQIA+ people wasn’t discussed in the schools he attended. It was a taboo topic, and because of the stigma, he and other...
Pennsylvania Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano registered to vote in New Jersey — just like Dr. Oz
Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, was reportedly registered to vote in New Jersey until last year, opening himself up to the kind of carpetbagger accusations that have dogged Dr. Mehmet Oz. The underdog GOP candidate grew up in the Garden State and voted in Jersey for 28...
Gov. Wolf orders Pa. flags to half-staff to honor former state rep
In honor of former Pa. State Representative Jeff Pyle, who died Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff immediately. He was 57. Pyle served in the state House of Representatives from 2005 to 2021, representing the 60th...
Bill would let people ban themselves from buying booze in Pennsylvania
A state lawmaker who has publicly shared his struggles with alcoholism wants to enlist the help of state liquor stores and restaurants and bars that serve liquor as tools to help individuals like him in their recovery. Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Fayette/Somerset counties, introduced legislation that would allow individuals to voluntarily...
The staffing crisis in Pennsylvania state prisons is dangerous for everyone | Opinion
Pennsylvanians are getting back to work. The economy is on the rebound. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is now lower than its pre-pandemic level. That’s great news, but not for everyone, including those who work some of the most dangerous jobs in the commonwealth. The commonwealth’s prison system continues to see its vacancies skyrocket with no sign of slowing, creating a dangerous atmosphere for prison employees and inmates.
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plates
The Pennsylvania State House has passed a bill that would create a vendor-designed specialty license plate program.
Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop allowed to visit Renaissance Faire again
A Cumberland County woman on house arrest for allegedly stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the U.S. Capitol riots will be allowed to attend the Renaissance Faire this weekend for the second time in two months. A federal judge has ruled 25-year-old Riley J. Williams, of Mechanicsburg, will be allowed...
