Read full article on original website
Related
Nashville Scene
Lacking Infrastructure and Transit Push Retail Off Nashville’s Thoroughfares
Many locals believe Gallatin Avenue, designated an “Immediate Need Multi-Modal Corridor” by the NashvilleNext plan, needs some serious improvements when it comes to walkability and transit. And a major new redevelopment plan for the Lincoln Tech campus in East Nashville has put a spotlight on the question of the busy corridor’s viability for new businesses and retail storefronts.
Nashville Scene
Two New Restaurant Projects Announced for Charlotte Avenue
As the Nations, Sylvan Park and Sylvan Heights neighborhoods continue to sprout new residential options, two teams of hospitality professionals have announced upcoming restaurant projects to keep up with the growth of the area. The first will be an all-day cafe with a more formal reservation dinner brought to you by some veterans of the M Street group of restaurants, and the second is the latest project from a third-generation hospitality pro who aims to open a gastropub in a space that once housed one of Nashville’s oldest groceries.
Nashville Scene
The Black Opry Revue Inspires at the Station Inn
It’s hard to believe there was a time when there wasn’t a bluegrass community in Nashville, but it exists because the group of pickers who opened the Station Inn in 1974 were determined to build one. One year after the death of J.T. Gray, who ran the venue for four decades, it remains a bluegrass institution. During AmericanaFest on Thursday, the squat building in the Gulch hosted musicians working hard to cultivate their chosen family.
Comments / 0