Kansas Jayhawks Depth Chart remains constant
For the second straight week, a win and widespread contributions lead to no changes in the depth chart.
The Kansas Jayhawks have released their depth chart ahead of Week 3 against Houston. In a development that will surprise no one, there was no change in the players listed or their relative positioning in the two-deep. That's still a huge change from what Kansas fans are used to seeing .
As a refresher, here is the 2-deep as released by Kansas Athletics. It is still subject to change based on practices and during the week gameplanning.
Quarterback
Jalon Daniels
Jason Bean
Running Back
Devin Neal OR
Daniel Hishaw OR
Ky Thomas OR
Sevion Morrison
Wide Receivers
Slot Receiver
Luke Grimm
Douglas Emilien
X Receiver
Lawrence Arnold
Kevin Terry
Z Receiver
Quentin Skinner
Steven McBride
Tight End
Mason Fairchild
Trevor Kardell OR
Jared Casey
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
Earl Bostick Jr.
Jackson Satterwhite
Left Guard
Dominick Puni OR
Armaj Reed-Adams
Center
Mike Novitsky
Deondre Doiron
Right Guard
Michael Ford Jr
Nolan Gorczycka
Right Tackle
Bryce Cabeldue
James Livingston
Defensive Line
Defensive End
Lonnie Phelps
Hayden Hatcher
Defensive Tackle
Sam Burt
Eddie Wilson
Defensive Tackle
Caleb Sampson
Caleb Taylor OR
D.J. Withers
Defensive End
Malcolm Lee
Jereme Robinson
Linebackers
Craig Young OR
Gavin Potter
Rich Miller
Eriq Gilyard
Taiwan Berryhill
Lorenzo McCaskill
Defensive Secondary
Cornerback
Kalon Gervin OR
Cobee Bryant
Safety
O.J. Burroughs OR
Marvin Grant
Safety
Kenny Logan Jr.
Edwin White-Schultz OR
Jarrett Paul
Cornerback
Mello Dotson
Monte' McGary OR
Shaad Dabney
Kickoffs
Tabor Allen
Jacob Borcila
Placekicker
Jacob Borcila
Tabor Allen
Punter
Reis Vernon
Grayden Addison
Long Snapper
Luke Hosford
Emory Duggar
Punt Returner
Luke Grimm
Devin Neal
Kick Returner
Kenny Logan
Luke Grimm
Holder
Reis Vernon
Takeaways
While I mentioned up top that it isn't a surprise that things didn't change, I was a bit curious up see if some of those "OR" designations would be cleared up. For example, Dominick Puni has taken the vast majority of snaps at left guard compared to Armaj Reed-Adams (112 and 12 respectively), so I think it's fair at this point to pencil him in as the actual starter on the depth chart.
But the biggest takeaway is that the depth chart doesn't REALLY matter. Tanaka Scott doesn't appear on the depth chart, but I expect him to see an increased role as the year progresses.
I'll be interested to see how the depth chart evolves throughout the year. But if you are looking to the depth chart to give you an idea of what's coming up and who is going to be involved in the gameplan, you might be surprised a few times this year.
Join the discussion! Come talk about this or any of our articles on the Blue Wing Rising Discord Server .
Follow Blue Wings Rising on Twitter .
Listen to the official podcast of Blue Wings Rising: The Rock Chalk Podcast .
Comments / 0