Kansas Jayhawks Depth Chart remains constant

For the second straight week, a win and widespread contributions lead to no changes in the depth chart.

The Kansas Jayhawks have released their depth chart ahead of Week 3 against Houston. In a development that will surprise no one, there was no change in the players listed or their relative positioning in the two-deep. That's still a huge change from what Kansas fans are used to seeing .

As a refresher, here is the 2-deep as released by Kansas Athletics. It is still subject to change based on practices and during the week gameplanning.

Quarterback

Jalon Daniels

Jason Bean

Running Back

Devin Neal OR

Daniel Hishaw OR

Ky Thomas OR

Sevion Morrison

Wide Receivers

Slot Receiver

Luke Grimm

Douglas Emilien

X Receiver

Lawrence Arnold

Kevin Terry

Z Receiver

Quentin Skinner

Steven McBride

Tight End

Mason Fairchild

Trevor Kardell OR

Jared Casey

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

Earl Bostick Jr.

Jackson Satterwhite

Left Guard

Dominick Puni OR

Armaj Reed-Adams

Center

Mike Novitsky

Deondre Doiron

Right Guard

Michael Ford Jr

Nolan Gorczycka

Right Tackle

Bryce Cabeldue

James Livingston

Defensive Line

Defensive End

Lonnie Phelps

Hayden Hatcher

Defensive Tackle

Sam Burt

Eddie Wilson



Defensive Tackle

Caleb Sampson

Caleb Taylor OR

D.J. Withers

Defensive End

Malcolm Lee

Jereme Robinson

Linebackers

Craig Young OR

Gavin Potter

Rich Miller

Eriq Gilyard

Taiwan Berryhill

Lorenzo McCaskill

Defensive Secondary

Cornerback

Kalon Gervin OR

Cobee Bryant

Safety

O.J. Burroughs OR

Marvin Grant

Safety

Kenny Logan Jr.

Edwin White-Schultz OR

Jarrett Paul

Cornerback

Mello Dotson

Monte' McGary OR

Shaad Dabney

Kickoffs

Tabor Allen

Jacob Borcila

Placekicker

Jacob Borcila

Tabor Allen

Punter

Reis Vernon

Grayden Addison

Long Snapper

Luke Hosford

Emory Duggar

Punt Returner

Luke Grimm

Devin Neal

Kick Returner

Kenny Logan

Luke Grimm

Holder

Reis Vernon

Takeaways

While I mentioned up top that it isn't a surprise that things didn't change, I was a bit curious up see if some of those "OR" designations would be cleared up. For example, Dominick Puni has taken the vast majority of snaps at left guard compared to Armaj Reed-Adams (112 and 12 respectively), so I think it's fair at this point to pencil him in as the actual starter on the depth chart.

But the biggest takeaway is that the depth chart doesn't REALLY matter. Tanaka Scott doesn't appear on the depth chart, but I expect him to see an increased role as the year progresses.

I'll be interested to see how the depth chart evolves throughout the year. But if you are looking to the depth chart to give you an idea of what's coming up and who is going to be involved in the gameplan, you might be surprised a few times this year.

