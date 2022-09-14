ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Local man charged with three counts of incest

By By TIMES-NEWS
 3 days ago

TWIN FALLS — A man is facing three counts of incest, court records said.

Alex Eugene Payne, 43, of Twin Falls being held on $75,000 bond for the felony charges and a public defender has been appointed.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Oct. 7.

Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

