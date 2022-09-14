ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Hathaway Recreated One Of Her Looks From "The Devil Wears Prada" — And Then Ended Up Sitting Next To Anna Wintour

By Alex Gurley
 2 days ago

The Devil Wears Prada may have premiered 16 years ago, but Anne Hathaway is having a full circle moment at NYFW right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xk1tM_0hvV2EUJ00
Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

When Anne stepped out for the Michael Kors show this week, she channeled her inner Andy Sachs – and honestly, it was iconic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wYQ6d_0hvV2EUJ00
James Devaney / GC Images

Fans immediately noticed Anne's look was VERY reminiscent of the 'fit that Andy wore during the final scenes of the flick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V20Rx_0hvV2EUJ00
Barry Wetcher / TM & © 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved. / courtesy Everett Collection

Brown leather jacket? Check. Black turtleneck? Check. Bangs with pony half pulled back? Double check.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NG1X6_0hvV2EUJ00
Barry Wetcher / TM & © 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved. / courtesy Everett Collection  /  Raymond Hall /GC Images / Getty Images

Side note, how does Anne still look exactly the same??

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LmbPY_0hvV2EUJ00
James Devaney / GC Images

But wait, it gets better! During the show, Anne was actually seated next to THE Anna Wintour — aka the woman who is widely believed to have inspired the fictional Miranda Priestly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xyyoR_0hvV2EUJ00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Michael Kors

While the duo sat side by side for the duration of the show, it appears that Anna didn't make any snide comments about Anne's outfit (or demand that she bring her a coffee).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dXnX9_0hvV2EUJ00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Michael Kors

...or, based on the look on Anne's face in this pic, maybe she did.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XANS3_0hvV2EUJ00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Michael Kors

No word from Anne on if she was the mastermind behind this coincidence, but it just really makes me want a Devil Wears Prada sequel.

POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Gwen Stefani’s Followers Can’t Handle How 'Snatched' She Looks At 52 In Her Latest Instagram Selfie

Gwen Stefani has once again rendered her fans speechless with her appearance, with the latest instance being in a stunning two-image carousel she shared with her 14.4 million Instagram followers on August 22nd. Both of the images show the 52-year-old “Rich Girl” singer posing for the camera at what looks to be a makeup table backstage, wearing products from her very own GXVE Beauty line, if her caption is anything to go by.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
