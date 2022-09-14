Read full article on original website
The Legend of Lizzie BordenSara BFall River, MA
Disabled Retiree Who Lost Home Receives Settlement In Tax BattleTaxBuzzNew Bedford, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
iheart.com
Providence Ready For Weekend Latino Festival
Its another big weekend in Providence. Organizers with a Taste of Latino are putting the finishing touches on their festival plans for this weekend. There will be plenty of food trucks and Mexico's best deserts and natural fruit drinks along with music and dancing and art. The Rhode Island Latino...
rwuhawksherald.com
Changes underway in dining this fall
As RWU has slowly removed COVID-19 restrictions with pandemic conditions in the state improving, dining also changed going into the fall 2022 semester. One of the more significant changes is students can only use meal swipes at Lower Commons from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday where in the past couple of semesters the amount of time to use meal swipes was until 8 p.m. on weekdays.
rimonthly.com
Celebrate All Things Fall and ‘Hocus Pocus’ at Chase Farm’s BeWitched and BeDazzled Festival
On the very grounds where a recreation of Salem Village stood during the filming of Hocus Pocus 2, BeWitched and Bedazzled: A Magical Fall Festival invites autumn and Sanderson sister lovers alike to celebrate the best of spooky season. Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, attendees can look forward to everything from hayrides through the picturesque hills and personal psychic readings to homemade costume contests and the appearance of more than seventy-five artisans and vendors selling goods like handmade soaps, jewelry, herbal products, seasonal décor and more. Painters will also be encouraged to capture various scenes throughout the day. Their work will then be entered into a competition and displayed for all to admire.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 16-18)
Boats, dogs, witches, food, and wine. Just a few ideas for the upcoming weekend, the last official weekend of summer. Check out six events you might enjoy – and have a great weekend!. Friday: Providence Flea and Witches’ Night Out Market presents the Enchanted Equinox Market, where the popular...
rinewstoday.com
The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park – Brendan Higgins
The park is located in downtown Providence. It sits between Washington Street and Exchange Terrace in the heart of Kennedy Plaza. It has a majestic water fountain. During the warm weather, the park is used for musical performances and religious gatherings. There is a playground for children to enjoy and have some fun while waiting for the bus.
nrinow.news
The weekend: Two not-to-be-missed fall festivals are among 40 things to do in northern RI
Northern, RI – Welcome to The Weekend, our weekly roundup of activities and events taking place right here in our small towns of Burrillville, North Smithfield and Glocester – starting on Thursday so you can get a jump start on the fun. This week, we have two annual...
nrinow.news
Ten years in the making, project documenting village history comes to audiences Friday
NORTH SMITHFIELD – It’s an epic saga documenting centuries of village history, and locals will recognize not just the places featured in the docu-series, but the people who have helped to bring it to life. Episode 1 of Slatersville, America’s First Mill Village premieres on Rhode Island PBS...
nrinow.news
From Burrillville to a Times Square billboard, and beyond: Pedersen rolls into title of SLICC Ambassador
BURRILLVILLE – Eight years ago, Tina Guenette-Pedersen walked into a hospital for a minor procedure and suffered a stroke to her spinal cord, which paralyzed her from the waist down. It was far from the first setback for Guenette-Pedersen, a Rhode Island native who had already survived four bouts...
whatsupnewp.com
Aquidneck Land Trust announces the retirement of its Executive Director, Chuck Allott
The Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) today announced the retirement of its Executive Director, Charles B. Allott, effective 31 December 2022. Allott was appointed Executive Director in 2012 and was a founding member of the organization in 1990. He also served as a trustee between 1990-1996 and 2005-2011. “Chuck...
whatsupnewp.com
Concert Review: Good vibes at Xfinity Center at Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson and friends
Summer music festivals are not quite over yet … a fact made clear in the parking lot (where many tailgated), and inside the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA (where many rocked), when the “Outlaw Music Festival” pulled into town on Friday, September 16. Outlaw Country, a sub-genre...
whatsupnewp.com
Bridge To Fitness will permanently close on September 30
Bridge To Fitness has announced that it will be permanently closing on September 30, 2022. The following letter was posted on the gyms Facebook Page on September 3;. “To our amazing and loyal Bridge to Fitness Community,. Bridge to Fitness is more than a gym, it’s a community. It’s a...
Free Fun Friday: Tickets to Seekonk Speedway’s Pumpkin Smash Thrill Show
Fall is approaching. That means it's time for the Pumpkin Smash Thrill Show at Seekonk Speedway. The show features figure-eight races driving through a wall of 10,000 pounds of pumpkins, Troy City Tactical spectator drags, backward races and more. As if you need more. The show is set for Saturday,...
rinewstoday.com
Bi-partisan support at Operation Stand Down RI & a personal story – John A. Cianci
Operation Stand Down Rhode Island completed its 31st annual Veteran Assistance Event over the last two days at OSDRI’s Veteran Service Center in Johnston. Photo, above: Lunch time brings out our legislative/state leaders to serve: Seth Magaziner, candidate for Congress, District 2; Allan Fung, candidate for Congress, District 2; Joseph Polisena, Mayor of Johnston; Larry Connell, Director of the Providence VA Healthcare System; and Governor Dan McKee, Governor of RI, and candidate for re-election.
Turnto10.com
NBC 10's Frank Carpano, Doug White inducted into Rhode Island Radio and TV Hall of Fame
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Two names familiar to NBC 10 viewers were enshrined in the Rhode Island Radio and Television Hall of Fame on Thursday night. Sports Team 10's Frank Carpano and the late Doug White are members of the class of 2022. The Hall of Fame celebrated with...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River City Council selects new president during special meeting
On Friday evening the Fall River City Council voted in a new president. During a meeting that began at approximately 6:15 p.m., Joe Camara was voted to be the new president until the end of the year. Voting:. Shawn Cadime: Dionne. Joe Camara: Camara. Michelle Dionne: Dionne. Brad Kilby: Camara.
3 RI schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon schools
The U.S. Department of Education released this year's list of National Blue Ribbon schools, and three Rhode Island schools made the list among 297 in the country.
ABC6.com
North Kingstown Town Council meeting turns divisive amidst ‘litter box’ allegations
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Kingstown Town Council fielded concerns of allegations in the district that were brought to the public’s attention last week by Councilwoman Mary Brimer. Brimer told ABC 6 News last week that parents in the district have reported litter boxes in school...
Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
GoLocalProv
Mayor-Elect Smiley Tells Us Five New Things
Brett Smiley has been running for Mayor of Providence functionally for a decade. After Tuesday night’s Democratic primary win, he is the mayor-elect, as he has no opposition in the general election. GoLocal sat down with Smiley on Thursday morning for about an hour, and he had some interesting...
ecori.org
Organic Hemp Farm in Hopkinton First of its Kind in Rhode Island Cannabis Industry
HOPKINTON, R.I. — Among the horse barns and turf fields of South County lies an agricultural endeavor looking to provide high-quality cannabis crops that won’t get you high. Lovewell Farms, Rhode Island’s only certified-organic hemp farm, produces a wide range of cannabidoil (CBD) products under a model of...
