Newport, RI

iheart.com

Providence Ready For Weekend Latino Festival

Its another big weekend in Providence. Organizers with a Taste of Latino are putting the finishing touches on their festival plans for this weekend. There will be plenty of food trucks and Mexico's best deserts and natural fruit drinks along with music and dancing and art. The Rhode Island Latino...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rwuhawksherald.com

Changes underway in dining this fall

As RWU has slowly removed COVID-19 restrictions with pandemic conditions in the state improving, dining also changed going into the fall 2022 semester. One of the more significant changes is students can only use meal swipes at Lower Commons from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday where in the past couple of semesters the amount of time to use meal swipes was until 8 p.m. on weekdays.
BRISTOL, RI
rimonthly.com

Celebrate All Things Fall and ‘Hocus Pocus’ at Chase Farm’s BeWitched and BeDazzled Festival

On the very grounds where a recreation of Salem Village stood during the filming of Hocus Pocus 2, BeWitched and Bedazzled: A Magical Fall Festival invites autumn and Sanderson sister lovers alike to celebrate the best of spooky season. Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, attendees can look forward to everything from hayrides through the picturesque hills and personal psychic readings to homemade costume contests and the appearance of more than seventy-five artisans and vendors selling goods like handmade soaps, jewelry, herbal products, seasonal décor and more. Painters will also be encouraged to capture various scenes throughout the day. Their work will then be entered into a competition and displayed for all to admire.
LINCOLN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 16-18)

Boats, dogs, witches, food, and wine. Just a few ideas for the upcoming weekend, the last official weekend of summer. Check out six events you might enjoy – and have a great weekend!. Friday: Providence Flea and Witches’ Night Out Market presents the Enchanted Equinox Market, where the popular...
NEWPORT, RI
rinewstoday.com

The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park – Brendan Higgins

The park is located in downtown Providence. It sits between Washington Street and Exchange Terrace in the heart of Kennedy Plaza. It has a majestic water fountain. During the warm weather, the park is used for musical performances and religious gatherings. There is a playground for children to enjoy and have some fun while waiting for the bus.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Bridge To Fitness will permanently close on September 30

Bridge To Fitness has announced that it will be permanently closing on September 30, 2022. The following letter was posted on the gyms Facebook Page on September 3;. “To our amazing and loyal Bridge to Fitness Community,. Bridge to Fitness is more than a gym, it’s a community. It’s a...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
rinewstoday.com

Bi-partisan support at Operation Stand Down RI & a personal story – John A. Cianci

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island completed its 31st annual Veteran Assistance Event over the last two days at OSDRI’s Veteran Service Center in Johnston. Photo, above: Lunch time brings out our legislative/state leaders to serve: Seth Magaziner, candidate for Congress, District 2; Allan Fung, candidate for Congress, District 2; Joseph Polisena, Mayor of Johnston; Larry Connell, Director of the Providence VA Healthcare System; and Governor Dan McKee, Governor of RI, and candidate for re-election.
JOHNSTON, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River City Council selects new president during special meeting

On Friday evening the Fall River City Council voted in a new president. During a meeting that began at approximately 6:15 p.m., Joe Camara was voted to be the new president until the end of the year. Voting:. Shawn Cadime: Dionne. Joe Camara: Camara. Michelle Dionne: Dionne. Brad Kilby: Camara.
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI 12 News

Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
GoLocalProv

Mayor-Elect Smiley Tells Us Five New Things

Brett Smiley has been running for Mayor of Providence functionally for a decade. After Tuesday night’s Democratic primary win, he is the mayor-elect, as he has no opposition in the general election. GoLocal sat down with Smiley on Thursday morning for about an hour, and he had some interesting...
PROVIDENCE, RI

