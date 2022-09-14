Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Non-destructive mapping of stress and strain in soft thin films through sound waves
Measuring the in-plane mechanical stress in a taut membrane is challenging, especially if its material parameters are unknown or altered by the stress. Yet being able to measure the stress is of fundamental interest to basic research and practical applications that use soft membranes, from engineering to tissues. Here, we present a robust non-destructive technique to measure directly in-situ stress and strain in soft thin films without the need to calibrate material parameters. Our method relies on measuring the speed of elastic waves propagating in the film. Using optical coherence tomography, we verify our method experimentally for a stretched rubber membrane, a piece of cling film (about 10"‰Î¼m thick), and the leather skin of a traditional Irish frame drum. We find that our stress predictions are highly accurate and anticipate that our technique could be useful in applications ranging from soft matter devices to biomaterial engineering and medical diagnosis.
Phys.org
The direct observation of highly nonlinear plasma waves
Over the past few decades, physicists and engineers have been trying to create increasingly compact laser-plasma accelerators, a technology to study matter and particle interactions produced by interactions between ultrafast laser beams and plasma. These systems are a promising alternative to existing large-scale machines based on radio-frequency signals, as they can be far more efficient in accelerating charged particles.
Nature.com
Study of a Si-based light initiated multi-gate semiconductor switch for high temperatures
Light initiated multi-gate semiconductor switch (LIMS) is a kind of power electronic device which has many differences from traditional thyristor triggered by electric pulse. LIMS is triggered by laser, the turn-on time is smaller, and the anti-electromagnetic interferences is strong. The opening mode of LIMS is obviously different to traditional thyristor. After the laser into the gate area, a large number of electrons and holes will appear in P-base region, holes gather in the area of P-base in PN junction J2, and electrons gather in N-drift region around the PN junction J2. PN junction J2 will open first, then PN junction J3 opens. The delay time of the NPN and PNP thyristors is close to zero when the laser pulse is narrow and the peak power is high, so the turn-on velocity is fast. To optimize the characteristics of the LIMS at high temperatures, we propose a new structure of the LIMS with the optimization of the n+ layer, circular light gate, and the new-style edge termination. The diameter of the LIMS is 23Â mm. The experiment results show that the leakage current of the proposed LIMS has been decreased from more than 1Â mA to 500 Î¼A at 125 Â°C, the output current of the LIMS is 10.2 kA with a voltage of 4Â kV at 85 Â°C, and the output current of the LIMS is 12.1 kA with a voltage of 4Â kV at âˆ’Â 55 Â°C. Additionally, di/dt is larger than 30 kA/Î¼s.
Nature.com
The first-principles phase diagram of monolayer nanoconfined water
Water in nanoscale cavities is ubiquitous and of central importance to everyday phenomena in geology and biology. However, the properties of nanoscale water can be substantially different fromÂ those of bulk water, as shown, for example, by the anomalously low dielectric constant of water in nanochannels1, near frictionless water flow2 or the possible existence of a square ice phase3. Such properties suggest that nanoconfined water could be engineered for technological applications in nanofluidics4, electrolyte materials5 and water desalination6. Unfortunately, challenges in experimentally characterizing water at the nanoscale and the high cost of first-principles simulations have prevented the molecular-level understanding required to control the behaviour of water. Here we combine a range of computational approaches to enable a first-principles-level investigation of a single layer of water within a graphene-like channel. We find that monolayer water exhibits surprisinglyÂ rich and diverse phase behaviour that is highly sensitive to temperature and the van der Waals pressure acting within the nanochannel. In addition to multiple molecular phases with melting temperatures varying non-monotonically by more than 400Â kelvins with pressure, we predict a hexatic phase, which is an intermediate between a solid and a liquid, and a superionic phase with a high electrical conductivity exceeding that of battery materials. Notably, this suggests that nanoconfinement could be a promising route towards superionic behaviour under easily accessible conditions.
Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
Phys.org
A new holographic microscope allows scientists to see through the skull and image the mouse brain
Researchers led by Associate Director Choi Wonshik of the Center for Molecular Spectroscopy and Dynamics within the Institute for Basic Science, Professor Kim Moonseok of The Catholic University of Korea, and Professor Choi Myunghwan of Seoul National University developed a new type of holographic microscope. It is said that the new microscope can "see through" the intact skull, and is capable of high-resolution 3D imaging of the neural network within a living mouse brain without removing the skull.
scitechdaily.com
Revealing the Hidden Genome: Unknown DNA Sequences Identified That May Be Critical to Human Health
Numerous short RNA sequences that code for microproteins and peptides have been identified, providing new opportunities for the study of diseases and the development of drugs. Researchers from Duke-NUS Medical School and their collaborators have discovered thousands of previously unknown DNA sequences in the human genome that code for microproteins and peptides that could be critical for human health and disease.
Nature.com
A polymeric nitrogen N\(_6\)"“N\(_2\) system with enhanced stability at low pressure
Postulated in 1992 and synthesized in 2004 above 2000 K and 110 GPa, the singly-bonded nitrogen cubic gauche crystal (cg-PN) is still considered to be the ultimate high energy density material (HEDM). The search however has continued for a method to synthesize cg-PN at more ambient conditions or find HEDMs which can be synthesized at lower pressure and temperature. Here, using ab initio evolutionary crystal prediction techniques, a simpler nitrogen-based molecular crystal consisting of N\(_6\) and N\(_2\) molecules is revealed to be a more favorable polynitrogen at lower pressures. The energetic gain of Â 534 meV/atom over cg-PN and Â 138 meV/atom over the N\(_8\) molecular crystal at zero pressure makes the N\(_6\)"“N\(_2\) system more appealing. Dynamical and mechanical stabilities are investigated at 5 and 0 GPa, and vibrational frequencies are assessed for its Raman and IR spectra. The prospects of an experimental synthesis of the N\(_6\)"“N\(_2\) polymeric system compared to cg-PN is higher because the C\(_{2h}\) symmetry of N\(_6\) within this crystal would be easier to target from the readily available N\(_3^-\) azides and the observed N\(_{3}^+\) and N\(_{3}^*\) radicals.
Nature.com
Over 130 cm/Vs Hall mobility of flexible transparent conductive InO films by excimer-laser solid-phase crystallization
Flexible transparent electrodes on flexible plastic sheets are in significant demand for use in flexible perovskite solar cells (f-PSCs). However, the combination of the broadband high optical transparency and low electrical resistivity required for the tandemization of f-PSCs sets a stringent requirement on flexible transparent electrodes that are based on traditional Sn-doped In2O3 (ITO) films, owing to the high free-carrier concentration needed to reduce the electrical resistivity. Herein, we used excimer laser irradiation to achieve a Ce and H codoped In2O3 (ICO:H) film on flexible polyethylene terephthalate (PET) that had ultrahigh electron mobility of 133"‰cm2/Vs, which is the highest among those reported for flexible transparent electrodes, and low sheet resistance of 14.2"‰Î©/â–¡, which is approximately three times lower than the 40"‰Î©/â–¡ sheet resistance of commercially available ITO/PET. Furthermore, compared to ITO, this ICO:H film had higher infrared transparency. These nontrivial performances were achieved by an optimized excimer-laser solid-phase crystallization process guided by the correlation between laser pulse counts and the volume fractions of the amorphous and crystalline phases in the films. These high performances resolved the problems faced by ITO films, thus facilitating the performance of flexible solar cells and optoelectronic devices.
Nature.com
A single-crystalline native dielectric for two-dimensional semiconductors with an equivalent oxide thickness below 0.5"‰nm
Scaling down the size of field-effect transistors in integrated circuits leads to higher speed, lower power consumption and increased integration density, but also results in short-channel effects. Transistors made using high-mobility two-dimensional (2D) semiconductor channels and ultrathin high-Îº dielectrics can suppress this effect. However, it is difficult to integrate 2D semiconductors with dielectric layers that have an equivalent oxide thickness below 0.5"‰nm and low leakage current. Here we report the wafer-scale synthesis of Î²-Bi2SeO5-a single-crystalline native oxide with a dielectric constant of around 22-via the lithography-compatible ultraviolet-assisted intercalative oxidation of the high-mobility 2D semiconductor Bi2O2Se. We use the approach to create top-gated 2D transistors with sub-0.5-nm-equivalent-oxide-thickness dielectrics that exhibit leakage current below the low-power limit of 0.015"‰A"‰cmâˆ’2 at a gate voltage of 1"‰V.
Nature.com
Tunable quantum criticalities in an isospinÂ extended Hubbard model simulator
Studying strong electron correlations has been an essential driving force for pushing the frontiers of condensed matter physics. In particular, in the vicinity of correlation-driven quantum phase transitions (QPTs), quantum critical fluctuations of multiple degrees of freedom facilitate exotic many-body states and quantum critical behaviours beyond Landau's framework1. Recently, moirÃ© heterostructures of van der Waals materials have been demonstrated as highly tunable quantum platforms for exploring fascinating, strongly correlated quantum physics2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22. Here we report the observation of tunable quantum criticalities in an experimental simulator of the extended Hubbard model with spin"“valley isospins arising in chiral-stacked twisted double bilayer graphene (cTDBG). Scaling analysis shows a quantum two-stage criticality manifesting two distinct quantum critical points as the generalized Wigner crystal transits to a Fermi liquid by varying the displacement field, suggesting the emergence of a critical intermediate phase. The quantum two-stage criticality evolves into a quantum pseudo criticality as a high parallel magnetic field is applied. In such a pseudo criticality, we find that the quantum critical scaling is only valid above a critical temperature, indicating a weak first-order QPT therein. Our results demonstrate a highly tunable solid-state simulator with intricate interplay of multiple degrees of freedom for exploring exotic quantum critical states and behaviours.
Phys.org
Making and breaking of chemical bonds in single 'nanoconfined' molecules
Researchers around the world are working to develop efficient materials to convert CO2 into usable chemical substances—work that is particularly pressing in view of global warming. A team from the University of Göttingen, Germany, and the Ulsan National Institute for Science, South Korea, has discovered a new and promising...
Nature.com
In situ analysis of nanoparticle soft corona and dynamic evolution
How soft corona, the protein corona's outer layer, contributes to biological identity of nanomaterials is largely because capturing protein composition of the soft corona in situ remains challenging. We herein develop an in situ Fishing method that can monitor the dynamic formation of protein corona on ultra-small chiral Cu2S nanoparticles (NPs) allowing us to directly separate and identify the corona protein composition. Our method detects spatiotemporal processes in the evolution of hard and soft coronas on chiral NPs, revealing subtle differences in NP"‰âˆ’"‰protein interactions even within several minutes. This study highlights the importance of in situ and dynamic analysis of soft/hard corona, provides insights into the role of soft corona in mediating biological responses of NPs, and offers a universal strategy to characterize soft corona to guide the rational design of biomedical nanomaterials.
MedicalXpress
Cell membranes play a larger role than thought in allowing spike proteins on viruses to infect cells
University of Alberta research shows how cell membranes play a much larger role than previously understood in allowing spike proteins on viruses to infect cells. The findings, published in the journal iScience, could give scientists the upper hand in tackling SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—and other potentially deadly viruses.
Nature.com
Imaging in complex media
Imaging can take many forms-from optical microscopes and telescopes through ultrasonography to X-ray tomography. However, regardless of the imaging modality, the presence of a complex heterogeneous structure between the imaging system and the scene of interest limits the quality of the images that can be conventionally obtained. In this Review we outline recently introduced strategies to overcome the detrimental effects of scattering in optical imaging. In particular, we focus on approaches that either physically correct scattering using computer-controlled devices or employ computational inversion based on intrinsic correlations of light scattering. Despite focusing on optical techniques, this Review emphasizes the fundamental equivalence of the effects of scattering in different fields of imaging, using the scattering matrix formalism as a bridge that allows techniques developed in one field to be translated to another.
Nature.com
Laser cleaning and Raman analysis of the contamination on the optical window of a rubidium vapor cell
In this work, we present the laser cleaning of a Rubidium vapor cell and the Raman analysis of the contaminant material to be removed. The optical window of the vapor cell had gradually lost transparency due to the development of an opaque layer of unknown composition at the inner side during the normal operation of the cell. Laser cleaning was successfully performed by a frequency-doubled Nd:YAG laser focusing the beam inside the cell, avoiding any possible damage to the window. A single laser pulse was enough to clear away the black discoloration at the focal spot and locally restore the transparency of the window. The Raman spectra of the deposit showed peaks not yet described in the literature. Comparison with known Rubidium germanate spectra and simulation results strongly suggested that the unknown material was Rubidium silicate.
Nature.com
Electrosynthesis of formamide from methanol and ammonia under ambient conditions
Electrochemical conversion of abundant carbon- and nitrogen-containing small molecules into high-valued organonitrogen compounds is alluring to reducing current dependence on fossil energy. Here we report a single-cell electrochemical oxidation approach to transform methanol and ammonia into formamide under ambient conditions over Pt electrocatalyst that provides 74.26% selectivity from methanol to formamide and a Faradaic efficiency of 40.39% at 100"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 current density, gaining an economic advantage over conventional manufacturing based on techno-economic analysis. A 46-h continuous test performed in the flow cell shows no performance decay. The combined results of in situ experiments and theoretical simulations unveil the C"“N bond formation mechanism via nucleophilic attack of NH3 on an aldehyde-like intermediate derived from methanol electrooxidation. This work offers a way to synthesize formamide via C"“N coupling and can be extended to substantially synthesize other value-added organonitrogen chemicals (e.g., acetamide, propenamide, formyl methylamine).
Nature.com
Life brought to artificial cells
Can artificial cells be built from basic components? Systems that have complex architectures and functions evocative of natural cells have been prepared by recycling the contents of bacterial cells in synthetic droplets. N. Amy Yewdall is at the Institute for Molecules and Materials, Radboud University, Nijmegen 6500 GL, the Netherlands.
technologynetworks.com
The Importance of One Gene in the Development of Our Big Brains
ARHGAP11B - this complex name is given to a gene that is unique to humans and plays an essential role in the development of the neocortex. The neocortex is the part of the brain to which we owe our high mental abilities. A team of researchers from the German Primate Center (DPZ) - Leibniz Institute for Primate Research in Göttingen, the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics (MPI-CBG) in Dresden, and the Hector Institute for Translational Brain Research (HITBR) in Mannheim has investigated the importance of ARHGAP11B in neocortex development during human evolution. To do this, the team introduced for the first time a gene that exists only in humans into laboratory-grown brain organoids from our closest living relatives, chimpanzees. In the chimpanzee brain organoid, the ARHGAP11B gene led to an increase in brain stem cells relevant to brain growth and an increase in those neurons that play a critical role in the extraordinary mental abilities of humans. If, on the other hand, the ARHGAP11B gene was switched off in human brain organoids, the quantity of these brain stem cells fell to the level of a chimpanzee. Thus, the research team was able to show that the ARGHAP11B gene played a crucial role in the evolution of the brain from our ancestors to modern humans.
scitechdaily.com
MIT Contributes to Success of Historic Fusion Ignition Experiment
MIT students are part of the large team that achieved fusion ignition for the first time in a laboratory. Researchers around the world have been engaged in attempts to achieve fusion ignition in a laboratory for more than half a century. It is a grand challenge of the 21st century. An approach called inertial confinement fusion (ICF), which uses lasers to implode a pellet of fuel in a quest for ignition, has been the focus of the High-Energy-Density Physics (HEDP) group at MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center. This group, including nine former and current MIT students, was crucial to a historic ICF ignition experiment performed in 2021. The results were published this year on the anniversary of that success.
