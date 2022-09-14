Light initiated multi-gate semiconductor switch (LIMS) is a kind of power electronic device which has many differences from traditional thyristor triggered by electric pulse. LIMS is triggered by laser, the turn-on time is smaller, and the anti-electromagnetic interferences is strong. The opening mode of LIMS is obviously different to traditional thyristor. After the laser into the gate area, a large number of electrons and holes will appear in P-base region, holes gather in the area of P-base in PN junction J2, and electrons gather in N-drift region around the PN junction J2. PN junction J2 will open first, then PN junction J3 opens. The delay time of the NPN and PNP thyristors is close to zero when the laser pulse is narrow and the peak power is high, so the turn-on velocity is fast. To optimize the characteristics of the LIMS at high temperatures, we propose a new structure of the LIMS with the optimization of the n+ layer, circular light gate, and the new-style edge termination. The diameter of the LIMS is 23Â mm. The experiment results show that the leakage current of the proposed LIMS has been decreased from more than 1Â mA to 500 Î¼A at 125 Â°C, the output current of the LIMS is 10.2 kA with a voltage of 4Â kV at 85 Â°C, and the output current of the LIMS is 12.1 kA with a voltage of 4Â kV at âˆ’Â 55 Â°C. Additionally, di/dt is larger than 30 kA/Î¼s.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO