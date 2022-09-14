Read full article on original website
KMAland Volleyball (9/17): Shenandoah, Tri-Center, Glidden-Ralston, East Atchison win tournaments
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, Tri-Center, Glidden-Ralston and East Atchison won tournament championships while Treynor, Audubon and Boyer Valley were runners-up on Saturday in KMAland volleyball. MOUNT AYR TOURNAMENT. Shenandoah won the Mount Ayr Tournament championship on Saturday. The Fillies were a perfect 5-0 on the day, winning in pool play over...
kmaland.com
KMAland Iowa Small Class 11-Player (9/16): Lo-Ma wins thriller, Treynor, Underwood, SW Valley get shutout wins
(KMAland) -- Lo-Ma won a thriller, Riverside rolled and Treynor, Underwood and SW Valley all pitched shutouts in KMAland small class 11-player action on Friday. Ayden Salais had seven receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns while Grady Jeppesen threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns to lead Riverside. Kyler Rieken added 132 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground and had a pick six on defense. Landyn Schoenrock, Brady Zimmerman and Kellen Oliver all had interceptions of their own for the Bulldogs.
kmaland.com
KMAland Iowa 8-Player Week 4 (9/16): East Mills wins thriller over CAM, F-M, Audubon impressive
(KMAland) -- East Mills won a thriller over CAM, Fremont-Mills was impressive in a rout of Bedford, Audubon handled business against Exira/EHK and much more from Week 4 in KMAland Iowa 8-Player action. CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9. Fremont-Mills 60 Bedford 20. Taylor Reed had two passing scores — one each...
kmaland.com
KMAland Triangle Week 4 (9/16): Red Oak moves to 4-0 with another shutout
(KMAland) -- Red Oak opened district play with a rout of Shenandoah while Clarinda took down Clarke in the KMAland Triangle on Friday. Riley Fouts rushed for 235 yards and four touchdowns and had a pick six on defense to lead Red Oak in the win. Chase Roeder threw for 103 yards for the Tigers.
kmaland.com
Second-half surge guides 4A No. 1 Lewis Central to another win
(Council Bluffs) -- Three touchdowns in six minutes did the trick for Lewis Central in a state-rated contest Friday night. The KMA State 4A No. 1 Titans (4-0) turned a low-scoring affair into an offensive clinic with a flurry of points in the second half to claim a 34-16 win over No. 6 Indianola (3-1) on the KMA Video Stream.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah nabs rare win over St. Albert in five-set thriller
(Shenandoah) -- For the first time in 21 tries, Shenandoah volleyball knocked off St. Albert on Thursday night. The Fillies (8-5, 3-1) grabbed a five-set thriller over their Hawkeye Ten Conference counterparts, 25-17, 23-25, 25-13, 22-25, 15-12. “I am so excited for (the team),” Shenandoah head coach Toni Comstock said....
kmaland.com
Lorenz: Red Oak school year off to smooth start
(Red Oak) -- Buzz and excitement have surrounded the opening weeks of school in the Red Oak School District. That's according to Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz, who tells KMA News the first few weeks of school have gotten off to a smooth start. Notably, the district shifted some course offerings at the Inman Elementary School to a portable classroom unit. The Red Oak School Board approved leasing the two-room modular classroom for 39 months for over $139,000 at a meeting back in May. Lorenz says the unit is being used to offer various classes.
kmaland.com
Severe thunderstorm warning for Pott., Harrison, Shelby, Douglas Cos. until 9 p.m.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... SOUTHWESTERN SHELBY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... EASTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 900 PM...
kmaland.com
Severe thunderstorm waning for Cass Co. Iowa until 9:45 p.m.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHERN CASS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... * AT 854 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED JUST WEST OF. GRISWOLD, OR 12 MILES SOUTHWEST OF ATLANTIC, MOVING NORTHEAST AT. 25 MPH. HAZARD...QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR...
kmaland.com
Severe thunderstorm warning for central Pott., southern Shelby counties until 8 p.m.
IAC155-165-180100- /O.CON.KOAX.SV.W.0272.000000T0000Z-220918T0100Z/. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT. FOR CENTRAL POTTAWATTAMIE AND SOUTHERN SHELBY COUNTIES... AT 717 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 4 MILES SOUTH OF UNDERWOOD, OR 10 MILES NORTHEAST OF COUNCIL BLUFFS, MOVING EAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...GOLF BALL SIZE HAIL.
kmaland.com
Severe thunderstorm warning for Union, Adams, Ringgold, Taylor Cos. until 10 p.m.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN UNION COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA... SOUTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... NORTHWESTERN RINGGOLD COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA... NORTHEASTERN TAYLOR COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... * UNTIL 1000 PM CDT. * AT 931 PM...
kmaland.com
Severe thunderstorm warning for Montgomery, Mills and Pott. Cos until 8:45 p.m.
..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT. FOR NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...NORTHEASTERN MILLS AND SOUTHEASTERN. POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTIES... AT 818 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 4 MILES EAST OF. HENDERSON, OR 11 MILES NORTHWEST OF RED OAK, MOVING EAST AT 20 MPH. HAZARD...GOLF BALL SIZE HAIL AND...
kmaland.com
Severe thunderstorm warning for Adams County until 8:45 p.m.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... ADAMS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... * AT 810 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER CARBON, OR 6. MILES WEST OF CORNING, MOVING EAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...GOLF BALL SIZE HAIL AND 60 MPH...
kmaland.com
Juvenile injured in bike vs. vehicle accident in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs) -- A 9-year-old boy was injured following an accident in Council Bluffs Saturday evening. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, officers were dispatched to Harrison Street and East Kanesville Boulevard for a personal injury accident involving a bicycle and a vehicle. According to the report, the 9-year-old...
kmaland.com
Flood advisory for Montgomery Co. until 1:15 a.m. Sunday
MONTGOMERY IA- 1011 PM CDT SAT SEP 17 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...FLOODING OF SMALL STREAMS, DITCHES, AND LOW AREAS CAUSED BY. EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IS EXPECTED. * WHERE...A PORTION OF NORTHERN AND EASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN. IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 115 AM CDT. *...
kmaland.com
Red Oak man arrested in Friday disturbance
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man was arrested following a disturbance in Red Oak Friday morning. According to the Red Oak Police Department, 60-year-old Daniel Mark Kinnersley was arrested and charged with an assault on an law enforcement officer without injury and interference with official acts. Kinnersley was transported...
kmaland.com
Shen traffic stop leads to drug bust
(Shenandoah) -- A Red Oak woman faces drug charges following an overnight traffic stop in Shenandoah. Shenandoah Police say 19-year-old Logan Marie Scott of Red Oak was arrested early Thursday morning for possession of a controlled substance--a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia--a simple misdemeanor. The arrest took place after officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 48 and B Avenue at approximately 3 a.m.
