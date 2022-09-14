(Red Oak) -- Buzz and excitement have surrounded the opening weeks of school in the Red Oak School District. That's according to Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz, who tells KMA News the first few weeks of school have gotten off to a smooth start. Notably, the district shifted some course offerings at the Inman Elementary School to a portable classroom unit. The Red Oak School Board approved leasing the two-room modular classroom for 39 months for over $139,000 at a meeting back in May. Lorenz says the unit is being used to offer various classes.

