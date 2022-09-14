ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
Applications for widespread student loan forgiveness will be available in October. Here’s how to apply

There are other types of student loan forgiveness available, depending on the types of loans you have, whether you work in the public service sector, or if you were defrauded by the college you attended. That includes forgiveness for those on income-driven repayment plans, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, and the borrower defense to loan repayment.
