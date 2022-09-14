ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

SkySports

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City. Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur StadiumAttendance: Attendance61,450.
SkySports

Burnley 2-1 Bristol City: Jay Rodriguez steers Clarets to victory

Jay Rodriguez's fifth goal of the season moved Burnley up to fourth in the Sky Bet Championship as they extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight games with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Bristol City. Until Rodiguez's winner, it had been a familiar story for Vincent Kompany's team...
SkySports

Silkeborg 2-3 West Ham: Nervy Hammers come from behind to win Europa Conference League clash

A nervy West Ham made it two wins out of two in the Europa Conference League as Gianluca Scamacca's stunner helped them come from behind to beat Silkeborg 3-2 in Denmark. After trailing Romanian side FCSB in their opening game last Thursday, West Ham had to dig deep again but Scamacca's thumping effort, along with Manuel Lanzini's penalty and Craig Dawson's header, ensured they avoided a potential upset on an artificial pitch at JYSK Park.
SkySports

Wolves 0-3 Man City: Jack Grealish scores in first minute as Pep Guardiola’s side cruise to the top of the table

Erling Haaland scored again as Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League table with a comfortable 3-0 win over 10-man Wolves at Molineux. Jack Grealish opened the scoring in the first minute of the game before Haaland doubled the advantage soon after with his 11th Premier League goal of the season in just his seventh appearance in the competition.
SkySports

Rangers 2-1 Dundee United: Antonio Colak's double helps hosts get back to winning ways

Rangers ended a run of three straight defeats in all competitions after edging to a 2-1 victory over Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership. After heavy defeats to Celtic, Ajax and Napoli in the Scottish Premiership and the Champions League respectively, the pressure was building on Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his side, but they got off to the perfect start against Dundee United thanks to Antonio Colak's low strike (8).
SkySports

Watford 2-2 Sunderland: Jewison Bennette earns Black Cats a draw

Sunderland substitute Jewison Bennette earned his side a 2-2 draw at Watford with an 87th-minute equaliser at Vicarage Road. It was the second time in the contest that Tony Mowbray's side had come from behind. With the game ebbing away from the Wearsiders, Patrick Roberts clipped over a cross that...
SkySports

Kim Little scores first goal of WSL season!

Arsenal's Kim Little scores the first goal of the new WSL season to put her side 1-0 up against Brighton. Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea at 5pm on Sunday on Sky Sports Football.
SkySports

David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here... Swansea vs Hull, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football. It was another late blow for Swansea in midweek. The fifth time Rusell Martin has seen his side concede in the 90th minute or later this season. It is turning into a very concerning trend and they head into the weekend in the bottom three after that defeat to Sheffield United.
SkySports

Middlesbrough 0-0 Rotherham: Boro stay in bottom three after goalless draw

Middlesbrough remain in the bottom three in the Sky Bet Championship after playing out a goalless draw with Rotherham. A poor start to the season for Chris Wilder and his side continued in another underwhelming display, although it was a welcome point for the away side. Rotherham have outperformed expectation...
SkySports

Scottish Premiership: Who will come out on top this weekend?

There is plenty of intrigue heading into the final round of Scottish Premiership fixtures before the international break. After last weekend's games were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the league returns to action with plenty of talking points. Rangers are without a goal in September and know...
SkySports

Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth: Alexander Isak salvages point for Eddie Howe against former club

Alexander Isak's penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw for Newcastle against Bournemouth on a frustrating Saturday afternoon at St James' Park for Eddie Howe against his former club. Bournemouth took the lead through Philip Billing (62) as the midfielder converted Jordan Zemura's near-post cross, but Isak equalised with his first goal at home for Newcastle (67) following a handball by Jefferson Lerma which was spotted by VAR.
