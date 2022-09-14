Read full article on original website
Brendan Rodgers close to Leicester exit with owners admirers of Thomas Frank - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Brendan Rodgers is on the brink of being fired by Leicester City after their latest heavy defeat at Tottenham on Saturday. Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea are set to open a battle to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar...
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City. Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur StadiumAttendance: Attendance61,450.
Jack Grealish's Man City form: Winger remains too passive in possession for Pep Guardiola's side and has to improve
There was a point during the first half of Manchester City’s win over Borussia Dortmund when the space that the home side had been seeking for much of the evening had presented itself at long last. This was the moment they had been playing for. Having finally manoeuvred the...
Burnley 2-1 Bristol City: Jay Rodriguez steers Clarets to victory
Jay Rodriguez's fifth goal of the season moved Burnley up to fourth in the Sky Bet Championship as they extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight games with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Bristol City. Until Rodiguez's winner, it had been a familiar story for Vincent Kompany's team...
Silkeborg 2-3 West Ham: Nervy Hammers come from behind to win Europa Conference League clash
A nervy West Ham made it two wins out of two in the Europa Conference League as Gianluca Scamacca's stunner helped them come from behind to beat Silkeborg 3-2 in Denmark. After trailing Romanian side FCSB in their opening game last Thursday, West Ham had to dig deep again but Scamacca's thumping effort, along with Manuel Lanzini's penalty and Craig Dawson's header, ensured they avoided a potential upset on an artificial pitch at JYSK Park.
UEFA・
Wolves 0-3 Man City: Jack Grealish scores in first minute as Pep Guardiola’s side cruise to the top of the table
Erling Haaland scored again as Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League table with a comfortable 3-0 win over 10-man Wolves at Molineux. Jack Grealish opened the scoring in the first minute of the game before Haaland doubled the advantage soon after with his 11th Premier League goal of the season in just his seventh appearance in the competition.
Rangers 2-1 Dundee United: Antonio Colak's double helps hosts get back to winning ways
Rangers ended a run of three straight defeats in all competitions after edging to a 2-1 victory over Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership. After heavy defeats to Celtic, Ajax and Napoli in the Scottish Premiership and the Champions League respectively, the pressure was building on Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his side, but they got off to the perfect start against Dundee United thanks to Antonio Colak's low strike (8).
Watford 2-2 Sunderland: Jewison Bennette earns Black Cats a draw
Sunderland substitute Jewison Bennette earned his side a 2-2 draw at Watford with an 87th-minute equaliser at Vicarage Road. It was the second time in the contest that Tony Mowbray's side had come from behind. With the game ebbing away from the Wearsiders, Patrick Roberts clipped over a cross that...
Kim Little scores first goal of WSL season!
Arsenal's Kim Little scores the first goal of the new WSL season to put her side 1-0 up against Brighton. Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea at 5pm on Sunday on Sky Sports Football.
Rafael Leao set for new AC Milan deal amid Chelsea and Man City interest - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Rafael Leao is set to put an end to talk of a January move to Chelsea or Manchester City by signing a new long-term deal with AC Milan. THE SUN. Sean Dyche has admitted Burnley were right to sack...
Arsenal Women 4-0 Brighton Women: Beth Mead hits double as Gunners cruise to victory in WSL opener
Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead opened her domestic account for Arsenal with a fine double as the Gunners cruised to a 4-0 win against Brighton in the delayed Women's Super League season opener. But ever the perfectionist, Mead believed she and Arsenal could have scored more at Meadow Park,...
David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions
Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here... Swansea vs Hull, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football. It was another late blow for Swansea in midweek. The fifth time Rusell Martin has seen his side concede in the 90th minute or later this season. It is turning into a very concerning trend and they head into the weekend in the bottom three after that defeat to Sheffield United.
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou calls for respect for Queen Elizabeth II during applause
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has called for respect during a minute's applause for Queen Elizabeth II at St Mirren on Sunday. There will be a tribute to the late monarch ahead of kick-off in Paisley, live on Sky Sports Football, as the Scottish Premiership returns to action following last weekend's postponements.
UEFA・
Middlesbrough 0-0 Rotherham: Boro stay in bottom three after goalless draw
Middlesbrough remain in the bottom three in the Sky Bet Championship after playing out a goalless draw with Rotherham. A poor start to the season for Chris Wilder and his side continued in another underwhelming display, although it was a welcome point for the away side. Rotherham have outperformed expectation...
Europa League and Europa Conference League round-up: Shamrock Rovers, Lazio beaten
Shamrock Rovers were beaten 3-0 at Gent in their Europa Conference League tie on Thursday night. The League of Ireland side had been looking to build on a goalless draw at home to Swedish club Djurgardens in their opening Group F tie. The Belgians, though, proved too strong as goals...
Women's Super League 2022/23: the 12 Irish players looking to deliver a big season in England's top flight
With Vera Pauw's Republic of Ireland women's national team potentially just one game from reaching the a first-ever World Cup, the Girls in Green have returned to their clubs ahead of next month's play-off. In total, there will be 12 Irish women in action in the Barclays FA Women's Super...
Chelsea join Jude Bellingham transfer race with Liverpool and Man Utd - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Chelsea are set to rival Liverpool and Manchester United for Jude Bellingham next summer. Everton have opened talks with in-demand Anthony Gordon on a new bumper deal worth six times his salary. The Champions League final could be played...
Scottish Premiership: Who will come out on top this weekend?
There is plenty of intrigue heading into the final round of Scottish Premiership fixtures before the international break. After last weekend's games were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the league returns to action with plenty of talking points. Rangers are without a goal in September and know...
Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth: Alexander Isak salvages point for Eddie Howe against former club
Alexander Isak's penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw for Newcastle against Bournemouth on a frustrating Saturday afternoon at St James' Park for Eddie Howe against his former club. Bournemouth took the lead through Philip Billing (62) as the midfielder converted Jordan Zemura's near-post cross, but Isak equalised with his first goal at home for Newcastle (67) following a handball by Jefferson Lerma which was spotted by VAR.
Hibernian 3-1 Aberdeen: Josh Campbell scores twice in second half to help Hibs to comeback win
Josh Campbell struck two second-half goals as Hibernian came from behind to beat 10-man Aberdeen 3-1 at Easter Road. The visitors went in front early on through Luis 'Duk' Lopes but had Liam Scales sent off for two bookings in quick succession late in the first half. Martin Boyle equalised...
