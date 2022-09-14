ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Negaunee, MI

WLUC

Salvation Army of Marquette County celebrates volunteers with appreciation lunch

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette nonprofit celebrated its volunteers Friday. The Salvation Army of Marquette County threw a Volunteer Appreciation Lunch. Everyone who volunteered this year was invited to the Presque Isle Pavilion for Border Grill and desserts. There was also live music and a brief program to thank volunteers and update them on the organization’s plans for the future.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

United Sportsmen Inc. hosts gun and knife show in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - United Sportsmen Inc. hosted the USI Gun and Knife Show in Iron Mountain this weekend. People gathered from all around to buy, sell, and trade their guns. Over 60 vendors sold guns, ammo, knives, and accessories. The show started Friday and ended Saturday. Admission was $5.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

47th annual Marquette Kennel Club Annual Dog Show coming to Marquette this weekend

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A dog show is coming to the U.P. The 47th annual Marquette Kennel Club Annual Dog Show will be held this weekend. Over 500 dogs from across the country will be judged at the Marquette County Fairgrounds. There will be four shows that include all-breed shows, junior sportsmanship competitions, obedience trials and rally trials.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Brookridge Heights celebrates National Assisted Living Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week is National Assisted Living Week. Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support has been celebrating its staff and residents since Monday. The assisted living home held a cookoff, a singalong and outings this week. On Friday, Brookridge Heights invited residents to happy hour to...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Munising Bay Cruisers host 10th Annual car cruise

Munising, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday kicked off the Munising Bay Cruisers’ two-day car event. Car enthusiasts from all over Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin gathered to showcase their vintage vehicles. The day started with a car meet at 9 a.m., followed by a cruise at 1 p.m. Munising Bay Cruisers...
MUNISING, MI
WLUC

Marquette Fringe to hold 2nd annual Fall Phantasm

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Fringe will hold its second Fall Phantasm next month at Lakenenland Sculpture Park. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 to 11 p.m. This year’s theme will be the “Festival of Myth and Fire.”. Marquette Fringe invites the community...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Republic gets groovy with ’60s-themed Retro Days

REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Republic got groovy this weekend. The town hosted Retro Days of Republic, an event to highlight a decade of history every year the event is held. This year, the theme was the 1960s. The event started in August, but some activities were rescheduled due to the weather. All outdoor activities such as the fun run, parade, bounce houses, slide, classic car show, and Rainbow Flyte were Saturday.
REPUBLIC, MI
WLUC

UPAWS holds no-fee adoption event

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - UPAWS is teaming up with the Best Friends Animal Society to host a no-fee adoption event Sept. 16 - 18. Starting Friday, Sept. 16, all available animals at UPAWS’s location in Gwinn will be free for adoption. Adoptions include spay, neuter, vaccinations, a microchip, and a general health check.
GWINN, MI
WLUC

Iron Mountain VA Medical Center celebrates POW/MIA Recognition Day

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center staff members held a parade outside the Community Living Center (CLC) to cheer on and thank their Veterans for their service in honor of POW/MIA Recognition Day. The parade included special recognition for one of the few remaining POW...
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

Music on Third wraps up summer season in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority hosted the final Music on Third Thursday night, but the weather didn’t exactly cooperate. Performers were able to squeeze in a couple of songs before the rain started falling in Marquette right around 6 p.m. Musicians usually perform for a few hours outside businesses along Third Street for the event. The DDA’s Executive Director, Tara Laase-Mckinney, says it’s been a great summer for the music series.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

The North Wind celebrates 50 years of student-run journalism

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s student-run newspaper, The North Wind, is celebrating a major anniversary this year – 50 years. September 14, 1972, marked the first edition of The North Wind. Since then, The North Wind has been providing independent news coverage and editorials on issues...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Iron County animal shelter introduces memorial garden, new kennel doors

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - For many animal owners, their pets are like family. An Iron County animal shelter now allows you to engrave their memory in stone. Names of family members, pets and shelter volunteers are engraved in bricks at the memorial garden at the Northwoods Animal Shelter in Iron River. The project has been in the works for two years.
IRON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Programs offer utility assistance for Marquette residents

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette organizations are working to ease financial stress among families by helping them with their utility bills. Those who need help with their electric and heat bills can utilize the Superior Watershed Partnership’s Michigan Energy Assistance program. “The Michigan Energy Assistance Program is a program...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

TV6 and Fox UP programming change Monday for Queen Elizabeth II funeral

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, September 19, TV6 and Fox-UP will air coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Sunday night’s Late News will air Monday morning at 5:00 a.m. with the Queen’s funeral coverage beginning at 5:30 a.m. There will be no TV6 Morning News on...
WLUC

906 Adventure team to host Marji Gesick race Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, the 906 adventure team is hosting their eighth annual Marji Gesick race, featuring a 100-mile, 50-mile, mini Marji race and the do-Athlon. Contestants can either run or bike the courses. Marji Gesick race director Todd Poquette said the race highlights the trail systems while...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Young at Art program gives student artists gallery space

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Zero Degrees Gallery prepares high school student artists for an art career. A panel of eight will jury in one youth artist every few months to feature and sell their work on the gallery walls. Belle Lagrou, a senior at Marquette Senior High School, is the...
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Escanaba City Council approves Marijuana ordinance

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba City Council approved Thursday night on Ordinance No. 1269 which would authorize and regulate medical and recreational, adult-use marijuana businesses. City Manager Patrick Jordan said in this ordinance, businesses would not be able to open within 750 of a school. There would also...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Bay College Volleyball drops first two conference matches

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Norse Volleyball Team (0-2, 7-8) opened MCCAA Northern Conference play at home this weekend, and were swept in straight sets in both matches. On Friday Muskegon Community College (1-0, 10-4) took an early 5-0 lead in the first set, but Bay came storming back to make it a back and forth contest. The Norse had the lead late in the set, but the visitors fought back to extend it, and ended up getting the advantage late, winning by a final of 27-25.
ESCANABA, MI

