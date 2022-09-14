Read full article on original website
Salvation Army of Marquette County celebrates volunteers with appreciation lunch
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette nonprofit celebrated its volunteers Friday. The Salvation Army of Marquette County threw a Volunteer Appreciation Lunch. Everyone who volunteered this year was invited to the Presque Isle Pavilion for Border Grill and desserts. There was also live music and a brief program to thank volunteers and update them on the organization’s plans for the future.
United Sportsmen Inc. hosts gun and knife show in Iron Mountain
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - United Sportsmen Inc. hosted the USI Gun and Knife Show in Iron Mountain this weekend. People gathered from all around to buy, sell, and trade their guns. Over 60 vendors sold guns, ammo, knives, and accessories. The show started Friday and ended Saturday. Admission was $5.
47th annual Marquette Kennel Club Annual Dog Show coming to Marquette this weekend
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A dog show is coming to the U.P. The 47th annual Marquette Kennel Club Annual Dog Show will be held this weekend. Over 500 dogs from across the country will be judged at the Marquette County Fairgrounds. There will be four shows that include all-breed shows, junior sportsmanship competitions, obedience trials and rally trials.
Consolidated Dickinson County business to host grand opening Saturday
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County business owner will host a grand opening after consolidating two of his stores. The gardening store Grow Maxx and hobby store Iron Mountain RC used to be in two separate locations. Now, they are both located in one facility, called “The Maxx.”...
Brookridge Heights celebrates National Assisted Living Week
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week is National Assisted Living Week. Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support has been celebrating its staff and residents since Monday. The assisted living home held a cookoff, a singalong and outings this week. On Friday, Brookridge Heights invited residents to happy hour to...
Marquette area groups invite gardeners to 4th Annual Community Crop Swap
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - All local gardeners are invited to Marquette’s 4th Annual Community Crop Swap to be held at the Lakeshore Depot parking lot, 560 Fern Place, (across from McCarty Cove) on Saturday, Oct. 1st. Check-in is at 10 a.m. The event is sponsored by Transition Marquette, MQT...
Munising Bay Cruisers host 10th Annual car cruise
Munising, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday kicked off the Munising Bay Cruisers’ two-day car event. Car enthusiasts from all over Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin gathered to showcase their vintage vehicles. The day started with a car meet at 9 a.m., followed by a cruise at 1 p.m. Munising Bay Cruisers...
Marquette Fringe to hold 2nd annual Fall Phantasm
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Fringe will hold its second Fall Phantasm next month at Lakenenland Sculpture Park. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 to 11 p.m. This year’s theme will be the “Festival of Myth and Fire.”. Marquette Fringe invites the community...
Republic gets groovy with ’60s-themed Retro Days
REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Republic got groovy this weekend. The town hosted Retro Days of Republic, an event to highlight a decade of history every year the event is held. This year, the theme was the 1960s. The event started in August, but some activities were rescheduled due to the weather. All outdoor activities such as the fun run, parade, bounce houses, slide, classic car show, and Rainbow Flyte were Saturday.
UPAWS holds no-fee adoption event
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - UPAWS is teaming up with the Best Friends Animal Society to host a no-fee adoption event Sept. 16 - 18. Starting Friday, Sept. 16, all available animals at UPAWS’s location in Gwinn will be free for adoption. Adoptions include spay, neuter, vaccinations, a microchip, and a general health check.
Iron Mountain VA Medical Center celebrates POW/MIA Recognition Day
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center staff members held a parade outside the Community Living Center (CLC) to cheer on and thank their Veterans for their service in honor of POW/MIA Recognition Day. The parade included special recognition for one of the few remaining POW...
Music on Third wraps up summer season in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority hosted the final Music on Third Thursday night, but the weather didn’t exactly cooperate. Performers were able to squeeze in a couple of songs before the rain started falling in Marquette right around 6 p.m. Musicians usually perform for a few hours outside businesses along Third Street for the event. The DDA’s Executive Director, Tara Laase-Mckinney, says it’s been a great summer for the music series.
The North Wind celebrates 50 years of student-run journalism
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s student-run newspaper, The North Wind, is celebrating a major anniversary this year – 50 years. September 14, 1972, marked the first edition of The North Wind. Since then, The North Wind has been providing independent news coverage and editorials on issues...
Iron County animal shelter introduces memorial garden, new kennel doors
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - For many animal owners, their pets are like family. An Iron County animal shelter now allows you to engrave their memory in stone. Names of family members, pets and shelter volunteers are engraved in bricks at the memorial garden at the Northwoods Animal Shelter in Iron River. The project has been in the works for two years.
Programs offer utility assistance for Marquette residents
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette organizations are working to ease financial stress among families by helping them with their utility bills. Those who need help with their electric and heat bills can utilize the Superior Watershed Partnership’s Michigan Energy Assistance program. “The Michigan Energy Assistance Program is a program...
TV6 and Fox UP programming change Monday for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, September 19, TV6 and Fox-UP will air coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Sunday night’s Late News will air Monday morning at 5:00 a.m. with the Queen’s funeral coverage beginning at 5:30 a.m. There will be no TV6 Morning News on...
906 Adventure team to host Marji Gesick race Friday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, the 906 adventure team is hosting their eighth annual Marji Gesick race, featuring a 100-mile, 50-mile, mini Marji race and the do-Athlon. Contestants can either run or bike the courses. Marji Gesick race director Todd Poquette said the race highlights the trail systems while...
Young at Art program gives student artists gallery space
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Zero Degrees Gallery prepares high school student artists for an art career. A panel of eight will jury in one youth artist every few months to feature and sell their work on the gallery walls. Belle Lagrou, a senior at Marquette Senior High School, is the...
Escanaba City Council approves Marijuana ordinance
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba City Council approved Thursday night on Ordinance No. 1269 which would authorize and regulate medical and recreational, adult-use marijuana businesses. City Manager Patrick Jordan said in this ordinance, businesses would not be able to open within 750 of a school. There would also...
Bay College Volleyball drops first two conference matches
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Norse Volleyball Team (0-2, 7-8) opened MCCAA Northern Conference play at home this weekend, and were swept in straight sets in both matches. On Friday Muskegon Community College (1-0, 10-4) took an early 5-0 lead in the first set, but Bay came storming back to make it a back and forth contest. The Norse had the lead late in the set, but the visitors fought back to extend it, and ended up getting the advantage late, winning by a final of 27-25.
