live5news.com
Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Georgetown nightclub
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown. The nightclub is on Bouie Way off of Old Pee Dee Road. One person is dead from gunshot wounds, according to Georgetown Sheriff’s...
The Post and Courier
Assault rifle shooting spree results arrest of Georgetown man
GEORGETOWN — A Georgetown man was arrested early Sept. 17 after he allegedly fired an assault rifle into a residence and at passing vehicles then barricaded himself in a house. Elliot McLeod, 24, of Georgetown was arrested on charges of aggravated breach of peace and discharging a firearm into...
WMBF
S.C. man sentenced to 10 years for 2020 gang-related Ocean Boulevard shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Chesterfield County man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a May 2020 gang-related shooting incident on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. Antonio Trayvon Brown, Jr., 22, of Cheraw, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high...
WMBF
Florence police investigating deadly hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating after one person was killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a crash in the area of Church Street and June Lane at around 2:50 a.m. Police said the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over.
wpde.com
Georgetown Police Dept. sergeant's actions 'justified' in officer-involved shooting: SLED
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The sergeant involved during an officer-involved shooting in Georgetown in July was "justified in his use of force," according to newly released documents from the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED). At 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, Coroner Ridgeway said he was called to...
wpde.com
'My heart just dropped:' Friend of 31-year-old pregnant woman shot, killed in Marion talks
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — The person who shot and killed a Marion woman, who was eight months pregnant, will face two counts of murder - one for the woman and one for her unborn baby. Marion police Chief Tony Flowers said they do have a person of interest, but...
live5news.com
Police working to remove man from home in Georgetown standoff
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say that an armed man has barricaded himself inside a home in Georgetown early Saturday morning. Officers responded to 308 Shade Street for a shots fired call, according to Deputy Chief Nelson Brown of the Georgetown Police Department. Officers contained the scene and were...
WMBF
Conway man sentenced to 45 years for 2020 robbery, kidnapping
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway man will serve at least 38 years after a Horry County jury convicted him in a 2020 armed robbery and kidnapping. Shaquille Kayson Blakeley, 29, was found guilty of armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
‘I am sorry’: Woman charged in Baby Boy Horry case enters guilty plea
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman charged in a case that’s become known as the “Baby Boy Horry” case entered a guilty plea to a charge of voluntary manslaughter at a hearing on Thursday. Jennifer Sahr entered an Alford plea ahead of her trial that was scheduled to begin the week of Oct. 10. […]
nrcolumbus.com
Two charged with stabbing each other in Whiteville
An argument on Whiteville’s westside late Tuesday, Sept. 13, led to a man and a 17-year-old stabbing each other, with both now facing charges. According to Whiteville Police Lt. Andre Jackson, the incident happened in the 300 block of Rosemary Street right before midnight. At that time, a 17-year-old stabbed Kendrick Sinkler, 32, in the eye with a fork during an argument. And while going back and forth, Sinkler then stabbed the juvenile in the shoulder with a knife.
columbuscountynews.com
Warrants: Child Taken to Drug Deal
Two people were charged with child abuse after allegedly taking a juvenile along during a drug deal Tuesday. Richard Manning Thomas III, 55, was held under $10,000 secured bond on charges of felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for drug activities and misdemeanor child abuse. He gave his address of court documents as 122 Kayla St., Myrtle Beach.
Pregnant woman killed in Marion shooting, deputy coroner says
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A pregnant woman was killed Wednesday night in a shooting in Marion, according to Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray. The shooting happened along Wallace Circle. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Vanessa Cross, Gray said. Family members told him Cross was about eight months pregnant. Gray said the unborn baby […]
wpde.com
Police respond to deadly shooting in Marion, coroner says
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a deadly shooting Wednesday night on Wallace Circle in Marion, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson. Richardson said his deputy coroner responded to the incident. Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said he’s working to gather more information and will release a...
live5news.com
Investigators connect two shootings after victim shows up at hospital
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking into two Saturday shootings that they say are connected. Deputies first responded to Williamsburg Regional Hospital in the Kingstree area. When they arrived, investigators learned that a gunshot victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Just...
1 person shot during fight at sports bar on North Kings Highway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot and another person suffered minor injuries Tuesday afternoon after a single gunshot was fired during a fight at a sports bar on North Kings Highway, according to an Horry County police report. It happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Backyard Sports Bar and Grill in […]
Florence County deputy no longer employed after recorded incident uploaded to YouTube
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County deputy is no longer employed after a recorded incident was uploaded to YouTube, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. Deputies became aware of an incident Monday after a written complaint was filed by a person who was arrested by Sgt. Paul Morrison, Joye said. Deputies opened […]
The Post and Courier
Horry County convenience store owner charged with 4 counts of tax evasion
CONWAY — A Conway business owner has been arrested on allegations he evaded state taxes by underreporting more than $2 million in sales at his Short Stop convenience store located off of S.C. 905. Prem Kumar Akkineni, the 36-year-old owner of Akkineni LLC, was charged Sept. 16 in state...
wpde.com
Investigation underway on Edison Circle near Conway, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police are investigating a situation on Edison Circle near Conway Thursday night, according to officials. Horry County coroner Patty Bellamy said she responded, but the death is not suspicious. There is no risk to the community. ABC15 will update this article when...
Sobriety Checkpoint Results In Four Arrests
POINT PLEASANT – A sobriety checkpoint conducted in town over the weekend lead to four drivers arrested, police said. The Point Pleasant Beach Police Department performed a DWI/DUI Sobriety Checkpoint on September 10 on Route 35 South in Point Pleasant Beach Officers. During that time, about 650 cars passed through with officers screening drivers for any signs of impairment.
Coroner identifies man shot dead in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence, police said. The person has been identified as William Ewell, 45, of Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Officers responded at about 6:45 a.m. to the 400 block of Prout Drive and found Ewell in a […]
