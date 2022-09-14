ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Georgetown nightclub

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Georgetown. The nightclub is on Bouie Way off of Old Pee Dee Road. One person is dead from gunshot wounds, according to Georgetown Sheriff’s...
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

Assault rifle shooting spree results arrest of Georgetown man

GEORGETOWN — A Georgetown man was arrested early Sept. 17 after he allegedly fired an assault rifle into a residence and at passing vehicles then barricaded himself in a house. Elliot McLeod, 24, of Georgetown was arrested on charges of aggravated breach of peace and discharging a firearm into...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

Florence police investigating deadly hit-and-run

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating after one person was killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a crash in the area of Church Street and June Lane at around 2:50 a.m. Police said the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over.
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

Police working to remove man from home in Georgetown standoff

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say that an armed man has barricaded himself inside a home in Georgetown early Saturday morning. Officers responded to 308 Shade Street for a shots fired call, according to Deputy Chief Nelson Brown of the Georgetown Police Department. Officers contained the scene and were...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

Conway man sentenced to 45 years for 2020 robbery, kidnapping

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway man will serve at least 38 years after a Horry County jury convicted him in a 2020 armed robbery and kidnapping. Shaquille Kayson Blakeley, 29, was found guilty of armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
nrcolumbus.com

Two charged with stabbing each other in Whiteville

An argument on Whiteville’s westside late Tuesday, Sept. 13, led to a man and a 17-year-old stabbing each other, with both now facing charges. According to Whiteville Police Lt. Andre Jackson, the incident happened in the 300 block of Rosemary Street right before midnight. At that time, a 17-year-old stabbed Kendrick Sinkler, 32, in the eye with a fork during an argument. And while going back and forth, Sinkler then stabbed the juvenile in the shoulder with a knife.
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Warrants: Child Taken to Drug Deal

Two people were charged with child abuse after allegedly taking a juvenile along during a drug deal Tuesday. Richard Manning Thomas III, 55, was held under $10,000 secured bond on charges of felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for drug activities and misdemeanor child abuse. He gave his address of court documents as 122 Kayla St., Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Pregnant woman killed in Marion shooting, deputy coroner says

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A pregnant woman was killed Wednesday night in a shooting in Marion, according to Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray. The shooting happened along Wallace Circle. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Vanessa Cross, Gray said. Family members told him Cross was about eight months pregnant. Gray said the unborn baby […]
MARION, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wpde.com

Police respond to deadly shooting in Marion, coroner says

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a deadly shooting Wednesday night on Wallace Circle in Marion, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson. Richardson said his deputy coroner responded to the incident. Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said he’s working to gather more information and will release a...
MARION, SC
live5news.com

Investigators connect two shootings after victim shows up at hospital

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking into two Saturday shootings that they say are connected. Deputies first responded to Williamsburg Regional Hospital in the Kingstree area. When they arrived, investigators learned that a gunshot victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Just...
KINGSTREE, SC
The Post and Courier

Horry County convenience store owner charged with 4 counts of tax evasion

CONWAY — A Conway business owner has been arrested on allegations he evaded state taxes by underreporting more than $2 million in sales at his Short Stop convenience store located off of S.C. 905. Prem Kumar Akkineni, the 36-year-old owner of Akkineni LLC, was charged Sept. 16 in state...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Investigation underway on Edison Circle near Conway, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police are investigating a situation on Edison Circle near Conway Thursday night, according to officials. Horry County coroner Patty Bellamy said she responded, but the death is not suspicious. There is no risk to the community. ABC15 will update this article when...
CONWAY, SC
Jersey Shore Online

Sobriety Checkpoint Results In Four Arrests

POINT PLEASANT – A sobriety checkpoint conducted in town over the weekend lead to four drivers arrested, police said. The Point Pleasant Beach Police Department performed a DWI/DUI Sobriety Checkpoint on September 10 on Route 35 South in Point Pleasant Beach Officers. During that time, about 650 cars passed through with officers screening drivers for any signs of impairment.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
WBTW News13

Coroner identifies man shot dead in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence, police said. The person has been identified as William Ewell, 45, of Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Officers responded at about 6:45 a.m. to the 400 block of Prout Drive and found Ewell in a […]
FLORENCE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy