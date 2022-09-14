Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Best Places to Eat in Virginia Beach (Opinion)Terry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Free Admission to Chrysler Museum Art GalleryTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Related
Changes coming to help save more drivers money at the tolls
The toll relief program is now expanding to eligible people living in the entire Hampton Roads region. Currently, the program is only offered to Norfolk and Portsmouth residents.
‘I thought the city would be more supportive of small businesses’: Scotty Quixx next on Norfolk chopping block
On Monday, Ragas got a letter informing him that his club could be shut down because the city believes his business violated its Special Exception Permit.
Virginia Beach city workers rally for collective bargaining
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city workers held a rally at Seatack North Park for their seat at the table when it comes to collective bargaining. Speakers at the rally said this is an on-going issue that is years overdue. "The problem is that we just don't feel...
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton City Council Denies Rezoning And Permit Applications For Multifamily Dwelling Near VPCC
HAMPTON—The Sarah Bonwell Hudgins Foundation owns four parcels of land near Virginia Peninsula Community College (VPCC) that Westview Landing, LLC would like to turn into a multifamily community. To get the process started, Westview Landing submitted an application to Hampton City Council earlier this year to request rezoning of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk City Council revokes conditional use permit of Legacy Restaurant and Lounge
NORFOLK, Va. — During a packed meeting for Norfolk City Council Tuesday night, one of their actions included the revocation of Legacy Restaurant and Lounge's conditional use permit. The future of the business had been in limbo. Early last month, Norfolk police said a shooting outside the establishment left...
Legacy Lounge reacts to Norfolk revoking permit
Legacy Restaurant and Lounge says they will not be shutting down, only changing how they operate since they can no longer operate as a nightclub.
Norfolk organizations split $100K in an effort to curb violent crime
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk city leaders are taking a new approach, giving out mini-grants as part of an anti-violence campaign. The mini-grant program is a collaboration of 10 different organizations with one goal: to prevent violent crimes. The violence in Norfolk is causing frustration among community organizations. “Parents are...
New internet provider coming to several Hampton Roads cities
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A new option for high speed internet will soon be available in parts of Hampton Roads. Lumos, a Virginia-based company, has just received approval from two local cities to begin installing its fiber technology. The company has announced a plan to lay down more than 760 miles of new fiber optic […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
13newsnow.com
Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opens in Hampton
NORFOLK, Va. — The Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opened with a ribbon-cutting Saturday Morning. Festivities commemorating the opening of the center lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and opening day activities included tours, food and entertainment. The 231 Lincoln Street center features a gym, locker rooms, a...
Portsmouth police adopt new technology in an effort to tackle crime
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Law enforcement in Portsmouth look to tackle crime, with the help of new technology. Police are in the process of installing a system that would streamline their access to surveillance cameras in the city. Leaders also want to bring gunshot detection software in the mix. Upwards...
Norfolk to host Arbor Day Festival Oct. 8
While the rest of the country tends to celebrate Arbor Day in late April, Norfolk celebrates it in October because it is the optimal planting season for native species and trees.
multihousingnews.com
PRG Completes $45.5M Sale of Norfolk Property
Fannie Mae provided part of the acquisition financing for the Heather Lake community. PRG Real Estate has completed its $45.5 million purchase of Heather Lake, a 252-unit garden-style apartment community located at 99 Tide Mill Lane, in Hampton, Va. PRG acquired the property from seller Artcraft Management, and two teams from Berkadia oversaw the transaction as well as the procurement of a ten-year, $27.4 million permanent acquisition loan, financed through Fannie Mae.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bonaventure Acquires Ownership in Two Multifamily Properties in UPREIT Transactions
ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Bonaventure, an integrated alternative asset manager focused on the development, construction, and property management of innovative lifestyle multifamily communities in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions, today announced that it acquired ownership in two multifamily properties in separate UPREIT transactions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005354/en/ Pinnacle Apartments (Photo: Business Wire)
EPA seeks public input on cleanup plan for toxic waste site in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is about the cost of flooding in Hampton Roads and Virginia. It aired on Sept. 15. In 2009, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) declared a former iron and metal processing site in Portsmouth a "Superfund" site. That means the area contains...
Amphitheater, connected walkways between parks, coming to Downtown Newport News
On Thursday city leaders broke ground on a new project coming to the James River waterfront, called the James River Strand.
Local firm to design regional sports facility in Williamsburg
A proposed $45 million regional indoor sports facility for the Williamsburg area is one step closer to reality.
Parts backlog causing delays for auto repair shops across Hampton Roads, nationwide
NORFOLK, Va. — There's a major issue in the auto repair industry causing headaches for body shop owners and car owners. Body shops in Hampton Roads say back-ordered car parts are delaying repairs for weeks and sometimes longer. “This is the worst I’ve seen it," said Willie Martin, owner...
Foodbank holds distribution event to help residents impacted by Family Dollar fire
NORFOLK, Va. — Residents living near the Family Dollar on Church Street said the destroyed store is a big loss for their community. It's why the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore decided to bring residents back to the shopping center with boxes of free food. “That’s...
2 men arrested in Virginia Beach on over 45 collective charges
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is a VERIFY segment on steps you can take to prevent car theft. The Virginia Beach Police Department arrested two men who face over 45 charges after a crime spree across the city. According to a press release from VBPD,...
Select Hampton Roads beaches now open to dogs during off-season
As the summer season winds down, city officials across Hampton Roads are once again allowing furry friends on select beaches with some restrictions in place.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 1