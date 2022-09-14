Read full article on original website
buttesports.com
Connecting for the Cancer Cure Raises Funds for Local Patients
Connecting for the Cancer Cure Golf and Corn Hole Tournament raises money for local cancer patients. Last weekend was one for the books! It was another successful year for Meg Murphy and her Connecting for the Cancer Cure committee as they hosted their annual golf and corn hole tournament. Over...
montanasports.com
Class B roundup: Barrage of early touchdowns keeps Huntley Project undefeated
WORDEN — Wylee Lindeen, David Wohlfeil and Garrett Sholley all scored first-quarter touchdowns and Huntley Project remained undefeated with a 42-15 victory Friday over visiting Anaconda. Lindeen found the end zone twice in the opening quarter, first on a 10-yard run and later a 15-yarder. Sandwiched in between were...
montanasports.com
Helena High battles back in second half to dominate homecoming game against Hellgate
HELENA — The Helena High Bengals entered their homecoming game against the Missoula Hellgate Knights 2-1, whereas the Knights entered Thursday's matchup at 1-2. Not only did the two teams have to battle each other, but the wet field conditions. The first half was off to a slow start,...
This Popular Country Star Loves To Do This While Here In Montana.
Montana is certainly a hunter's paradise, and one that draws folks from all over the country. People come here to take their shot, so to speak, at landing something that will not only fill their freezer, but make for a great story they can tell for generations to come. Among...
Oldest Chinese Restaurant In America Is In Montana. Wait. What?!
In 1911 Hum Yow and Tam Kwong Yee founded the Pekin Noodle Parlor, and it's been serving Chinese food to hungry Montanans ever since. When you think about Montana "ethically diverse" isn't usually the first thing to come to mind. That's why when I found out that the oldest operating Chinese restaurant in America was located in Montana. Not only in the Big Sky state, but in the last city you would probably guess. The mining city of Butte (America).
Butte 'living legend' honored for lifetime of shoeshines
Spaghetti is Stevie’s favorite food, so the Uptown Cafe is donating proceeds from the lunch to the Butte Emergency Food Bank.
Montana wildfire spreads over 1K acres; personnel can't safely fight on ground
A western Montana wildfire has spread over 1,000 acres, tearing through Helena National Forest. The No Grass Creek Fire is located in the Helena Ranger District, an area that has experienced large amounts of tree mortality. The 1,003-acre blaze is 0% contained and the Powell County Sheriff's Office said resources...
I was born and raised in Montana. These are the 10 most common mistakes I see tourists make when visiting the Big Sky state.
Many travelers to Montana pack incorrectly, get too close to wildlife, make a mess, and skip lesser known areas when vacationing in the Big Sky state.
Fairfield Sun Times
MFPE shares statement after transgender sports rule found to be unconstitutional
HELENA, Mont. - Following a judge’s ruling determining three laws recently passed to regulate activities on university campuses as unconstitutional, the Montana Federation of Public Employees (MFPE) sent a statement. The decision invalidates House Bills 349 and 112 and Senate Bill 319 as passed by the 2021 legislature and...
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
Fairfield Sun Times
Bozeman laying plans to try again for local sales tax at Legislature
The makeup of the Montana Legislature for its 2023 session won’t be decided until November, but Bozeman officials are already working on which issues they’d like to push in Helena. Unsurprisingly, high up on the city’s priority list is getting approval for a local option sales tax —...
