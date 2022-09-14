ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Comments / 0

Related
buttesports.com

Connecting for the Cancer Cure Raises Funds for Local Patients

Connecting for the Cancer Cure Golf and Corn Hole Tournament raises money for local cancer patients. Last weekend was one for the books! It was another successful year for Meg Murphy and her Connecting for the Cancer Cure committee as they hosted their annual golf and corn hole tournament. Over...
BUTTE, MT
montanasports.com

Class B roundup: Barrage of early touchdowns keeps Huntley Project undefeated

WORDEN — Wylee Lindeen, David Wohlfeil and Garrett Sholley all scored first-quarter touchdowns and Huntley Project remained undefeated with a 42-15 victory Friday over visiting Anaconda. Lindeen found the end zone twice in the opening quarter, first on a 10-yard run and later a 15-yarder. Sandwiched in between were...
WORDEN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physical Therapists#Specialization#Fish#The Cleveland Clinic
Alt 95.7

Oldest Chinese Restaurant In America Is In Montana. Wait. What?!

In 1911 Hum Yow and Tam Kwong Yee founded the Pekin Noodle Parlor, and it's been serving Chinese food to hungry Montanans ever since. When you think about Montana "ethically diverse" isn't usually the first thing to come to mind. That's why when I found out that the oldest operating Chinese restaurant in America was located in Montana. Not only in the Big Sky state, but in the last city you would probably guess. The mining city of Butte (America).
BUTTE, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
City
Helena, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

MFPE shares statement after transgender sports rule found to be unconstitutional

HELENA, Mont. - Following a judge’s ruling determining three laws recently passed to regulate activities on university campuses as unconstitutional, the Montana Federation of Public Employees (MFPE) sent a statement. The decision invalidates House Bills 349 and 112 and Senate Bill 319 as passed by the 2021 legislature and...
HELENA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Bozeman laying plans to try again for local sales tax at Legislature

The makeup of the Montana Legislature for its 2023 session won’t be decided until November, but Bozeman officials are already working on which issues they’d like to push in Helena. Unsurprisingly, high up on the city’s priority list is getting approval for a local option sales tax —...
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy