CoinDesk
Ethereum Miners Are Quickly Dying Less Than 24 Hours After the Merge
Ethereum miners are finding it increasingly hard to make money after the Merge as too many of them are switching to alternative coins, crushing mining profitability. Earlier Thursday, Ethereum, which is the world’s second-largest blockchain network, switched its consensus algorithm to proof-of-stake from proof-of-work in order to boost efficiency and lower energy consumption. However, the software update – dubbed the Merge – also meant that miners were no longer needed to secure the network, and so rig operators moved their machines to other PoW blockchains.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin After the Ethereum Merge: Experts Weigh In
Ethereum, the blockchain behind ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, and worth almost $200 billion, will attempt to do what no major blockchain has ever done – switch consensus mechanisms (how computers agree on the state of a network) from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. What impact will this transition, referred to as “the Merge,” have on the dominant cryptocurrency, bitcoin (BTC)?
The Ethereum Merge: The biggest moment in crypto history as billions of dollars make the 'switch'
IE wrote earlier this month that the second biggest cryptocurrency in the world, Ethereum, is now choosing to go green. In a system switchover known as 'The Ethereum Merge'- or more simply known as 'The Merge'- the digital currency is about to use a new operating model that uses 99.9% less energy.
CoinDesk
FTX Is in the Lead to Buy Crypto Lender Voyager Digital’s Assets Out of Bankruptcy: Source
Exchange giant FTX is in the lead to buy the assets of Voyager Digital, the cryptocurrency lender whose bankruptcy filing deepened this year’s industry crisis, but higher offers could still come in in the days ahead, according to a person familiar with the matter. An auction was held this...
CoinDesk
Institutions Are Still 'Wait-And-See' With Ethereum
The Merge has finally happened, and while bitcoin remains the preferred cryptocurrency of institutions (and one nation-state, El Salvador), Ethereum’s new consensus mechanism – and the scalability that is supposed to go with it – may attract some interest away from its bigger, older brother as the biting cold of the crypto winter continues.
Could America Return to $1 Gas?
Gasoline prices averaged about $1.50 a gallon through the 1990s. Here is how those prices could come again.
Oil prices are headed to $150 a barrel as energy demand continues to outpace supply, JPMorgan energy strategist says
Oil could soar to $150 a barrel as demand still outpaces supply, a JPMorgan strategist said. That's because companies aren't investing enough in future production, which promises a major supply deficit ahead. The US can't rely on suppliers like OPEC to fill the gap, and will see oil prices soar...
CoinDesk
Welcome to the Post-Merge Era in Crypto
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. At 2:44 a.m. ET Thursday, Ethereum successfully transitioned from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. On today’s show, NLW breaks down what that means for the network’s security and economics and looks at the political dimensions that could impact Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto industry.
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Markets Trade Lower Despite Success of Ethereum Merge
The Ethereum Merge, one of the most widely anticipated and monitored events in the history of digital assets, went smoothly early Thursday morning, as scheduled. At approximately 06:43 UTC, Ethereum successfully transitioned from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake, intended to reduce both energy consumption and the supply of the native ether token.
CoinDesk
Ethereum PoW Is Not an Ethereum Competitor
Ethereum, the world’s most active cryptocurrency network, just fired all of its miners. In a much-anticipated event you may have heard of called the Merge, Ethereum devs “switched out the engine of a moving car” to do away with the energy intensive process of securing blockchains known as proof-of-work (PoW).
CoinDesk
SEC’s Gensler Signals Extra Scrutiny for Proof-of-Stake Cryptocurrencies: Report
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler on Thursday said that staked cryptocurrencies may be subject to federal securities regulations, repeating a pro-oversight stance in the wake of Ethereum’s transition to just such a method. According to the Wall Street Journal, Gensler said that proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchains,...
CoinDesk
How the Ethereum Merge Could Lead to Improved On-Chain Privacy
Ethereum has been attacked over the years for its prohibitively expensive gas, or transaction, fees. It’s this often well-placed criticism that has inspired a historic network redesign that culminated in the much-anticipated “Merge” event this week. While many are eager to rejoice for a gas-optimized future, the greater implications of the Merge span far beyond basic product viability.
Motley Fool
These 2 Cryptos Are Hidden Beneficiaries of Ethereum's Merge
The Merge was the second-largest cryptocurrency transition from proof of work to proof of stake. Ethereum Classic has nearly tripled in value in two months as Ethereum miners migrate to it. Under-the-radar token Ravencoin is also benefiting as Ethereum miners shift to mining it, and this coin has plenty of...
South Korea is reportedly considering 'contingency plans' for currency exchange volatility as the won drops to 13-year lows against the dollar
South Korea is reviewing "contingency plans" related to foreign exchange volatility, the Financial Times reported Thursday. The verbal intervention by Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho took place as the dollar hit a fresh 13-year high against South Korea's won. Won weakness has increased inflation in the country that imports the bulk...
Biggest interest rate rise for 25 years could spell showdown at the Bank
A lightning strike from the Bank of England awaits. Having delayed its decision until after the period of national mourning for the death of the Queen, Threadneedle Street could this week launch the biggest rise in borrowing costs for at least 25 years. Announcing its plans a day before Kwasi...
CoinDesk
The Merge Opens a New Era for the Ethereum Blockchain; Crypto Regulation Turf War
"The Hash" hosts discuss today's top stories, including the Ethereum Merge that transitioned the world's second-largest blockchain from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission chairman's testimony in front of the Senate Agriculture Committee, in which Rostin Behnam said the agency is the “right regulator” to oversee digital assets trading.
CoinDesk
Grayscale Investments Declares Rights to 3.1M ETHPoW
Grayscale Investments, a subsidiary of CoinDesk parent company Digital Currency Group, has filed with U.S. regulators to distribute Ethereum proof-of-work tokens (ETHPoW) or the cash equivalent to owners of some of its products. The token was created as a “fork” in the wake of the “Merge,” the Ethereum blockchain’s big...
CoinDesk
Crypto Lending Company Celsius Files for Permission to Sell Its Stablecoin Holdings
Crypto lending firm Celsius Network, which is currently in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, has asked the court for authorization to sell its stablecoin holdings in order to generate liquidity to help fund its operations, according to new court filings. Celsius filed for bankruptcy in July, and is currently before the...
CNBC
30-year-old crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried reveals how he made his billions
Five years ago Sam Bankman-Fried hadn't bought his first bitcoin, but today, he's one of the youngest billionaires in the world thanks to the cryptocurrency, and one of the most powerful people in the young but fast-growing crypto industry. Bankman-Fried, who has been touted by some as the next Warren Buffett, still drives his Toyota Corolla, and he tells CNBC that he plans to give 99% of his fortune away to charity. CNBC's Kate Rooney travels to FTX headquarters in the Bahamas for an in-depth interview with the man some call "Crypto's White Knight."
Stocks fall; indexes slip deeper into the red for the week
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, putting major indexes deeper into the red for the week
