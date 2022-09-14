Read full article on original website
The Legend of Lizzie BordenSara BFall River, MA
Disabled Retiree Who Lost Home Receives Settlement In Tax BattleTaxBuzzNew Bedford, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
newportthisweek.com
Boat Parade – Sunday, Sept. 18
12 Metre Yacht Club, Newport Station, hosts 2022 North American Championship. Newport, RI: This Friday September 16, the 12 Metre Yacht Club, Newport Station, will host the first day of the 12 Metre North American Championship in the waters of Narragansett Bay and Rhode Island Sound. Seven iconic boats from the Vintage Onawa to the sleek Challenge XII will race over three days in two divisions to lay claim to this coveted trophy. Past winner, Kevin Hegarty’s US 16 Columbia will try again to outsail those in the Traditional Class for the 2022 title. Several of these boats were either winners of the America’s Cup or were built and raced for this purpose. US 16 Columbia won in 1958 and US 17 Weatherly won in 1962 and will be skippered by Commodore of the 12 Metre Yacht Club, Steve Eddleston.
Register Citizen
DEEP: Boat collides with breakwater in Stonington Harbor
STONINGTON — A boat carrying two people crashed into a breakwater in Stonington Harbor on Saturday, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. The two were transported to Westerly, Rhode Island, with minor injuries, according to a DEEP spokesperson. "DEEP thanks the Stonington Police Department, other local departments,...
rinewstoday.com
The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park – Brendan Higgins
The park is located in downtown Providence. It sits between Washington Street and Exchange Terrace in the heart of Kennedy Plaza. It has a majestic water fountain. During the warm weather, the park is used for musical performances and religious gatherings. There is a playground for children to enjoy and have some fun while waiting for the bus.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 16-18)
Boats, dogs, witches, food, and wine. Just a few ideas for the upcoming weekend, the last official weekend of summer. Check out six events you might enjoy – and have a great weekend!. Friday: Providence Flea and Witches’ Night Out Market presents the Enchanted Equinox Market, where the popular...
ABC6.com
Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Warwick man was killed in a crash in North Kingstown on Saturday. The crash involving a red Toyota and a blue Hyundai happened just before 12 p.m. on Slocum Road. The driver of the Hyundai, a 61-year-old man, and the passenger, a 58-year-old...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport International Boat Show announces ‘Newport For New Products’ award winners￼
The Newport International Boat Show announced today the results of this year’s Newport For New Products™ (NFNP) Awards. Judged on Thursday during the Show’s opening day and announced at an awards ceremony on Friday, September 16, 2022, the winners are:. Best New Navigation Product – Garmin InReach...
johnstonsunrise.net
‘The shark kept trying to get under the boat’
“We were fishing southeast of Newport in sight of land and picking up some nice cod, fluke and sea bass in about ninety feet of water,” said Greg Vespe, executive director of the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association (RISAA). So when his crew said, “let’s try catching another shark,” Vespe said, “easier said than done.”
ABC6.com
East Greenwich police search for pair in connection to purse theft
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — East Greenwich police said Friday that they are searching for two people in connection to a purse theft at the New England Institute of Technology. The two suspects used multiple cards that were found inside the purse at four separate locations on Bald Hill...
Multiple people report being hit by projectiles in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police are investigating after multiple people reported being shot with some type of projectile Friday night. Police say the incidents happened in at least three different areas on the city’s east side. At least four of the people shot at say they were hit by either a pellet, air soft, […]
whatsupnewp.com
Bridge To Fitness will permanently close on September 30
Bridge To Fitness has announced that it will be permanently closing on September 30, 2022. The following letter was posted on the gyms Facebook Page on September 3;. “To our amazing and loyal Bridge to Fitness Community,. Bridge to Fitness is more than a gym, it’s a community. It’s a...
nrinow.news
The weekend: Two not-to-be-missed fall festivals are among 40 things to do in northern RI
Northern, RI – Welcome to The Weekend, our weekly roundup of activities and events taking place right here in our small towns of Burrillville, North Smithfield and Glocester – starting on Thursday so you can get a jump start on the fun. This week, we have two annual...
whatsupnewp.com
Manhattan Short Film Festival to screen at the Jamestown Arts Center
Join over 100,000 film enthusiasts around the world from September 23 through October 1 for the 25th Annual MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival, screening at the Jamestown Arts Center. The JAC is the only Rhode Island location for the global festival, which unfolds simultaneously in more than 500 locations across six...
whatsupnewp.com
Aquidneck Land Trust announces the retirement of its Executive Director, Chuck Allott
The Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) today announced the retirement of its Executive Director, Charles B. Allott, effective 31 December 2022. Allott was appointed Executive Director in 2012 and was a founding member of the organization in 1990. He also served as a trustee between 1990-1996 and 2005-2011. “Chuck...
Turnto10.com
3 Rhode Island men charged in scheme to defraud car dealerships in 2 states
(WJAR) — Three Rhode Island men are charged in a scheme to defraud car dealerships in Rhode Island and New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island announced on Thursday. The three men are accused of using stolen identities to secure financing for a vehicle online and...
ecori.org
Organic Hemp Farm in Hopkinton First of its Kind in Rhode Island Cannabis Industry
HOPKINTON, R.I. — Among the horse barns and turf fields of South County lies an agricultural endeavor looking to provide high-quality cannabis crops that won’t get you high. Lovewell Farms, Rhode Island’s only certified-organic hemp farm, produces a wide range of cannabidoil (CBD) products under a model of...
ABC6.com
North Kingstown Town Council meeting turns divisive amidst ‘litter box’ allegations
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Kingstown Town Council fielded concerns of allegations in the district that were brought to the public’s attention last week by Councilwoman Mary Brimer. Brimer told ABC 6 News last week that parents in the district have reported litter boxes in school...
Jamestown Press
Three historic homes to open their doors for public tour Saturday
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual tour of historic houses is returning to Jamestown with three properties that comprise 140 years of history. The Jamestown Historical Society will sponsor tours of Belvedere, Driftwood and the so-called “last house on Standish” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17. Admission to tour the three properties is $20.
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!
(MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you're a fan of carving them, eating parts of them, or just looking at them, these fun pumpkin-themed festivals are sure to be a hit for every member of the family!
iheart.com
Providence Ready For Weekend Latino Festival
Its another big weekend in Providence. Organizers with a Taste of Latino are putting the finishing touches on their festival plans for this weekend. There will be plenty of food trucks and Mexico's best deserts and natural fruit drinks along with music and dancing and art. The Rhode Island Latino...
