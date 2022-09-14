ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
newportthisweek.com

Boat Parade – Sunday, Sept. 18

12 Metre Yacht Club, Newport Station, hosts 2022 North American Championship. Newport, RI: This Friday September 16, the 12 Metre Yacht Club, Newport Station, will host the first day of the 12 Metre North American Championship in the waters of Narragansett Bay and Rhode Island Sound. Seven iconic boats from the Vintage Onawa to the sleek Challenge XII will race over three days in two divisions to lay claim to this coveted trophy. Past winner, Kevin Hegarty’s US 16 Columbia will try again to outsail those in the Traditional Class for the 2022 title. Several of these boats were either winners of the America’s Cup or were built and raced for this purpose. US 16 Columbia won in 1958 and US 17 Weatherly won in 1962 and will be skippered by Commodore of the 12 Metre Yacht Club, Steve Eddleston.
NEWPORT, RI
Register Citizen

DEEP: Boat collides with breakwater in Stonington Harbor

STONINGTON — A boat carrying two people crashed into a breakwater in Stonington Harbor on Saturday, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. The two were transported to Westerly, Rhode Island, with minor injuries, according to a DEEP spokesperson. "DEEP thanks the Stonington Police Department, other local departments,...
STONINGTON, CT
rinewstoday.com

The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park – Brendan Higgins

The park is located in downtown Providence. It sits between Washington Street and Exchange Terrace in the heart of Kennedy Plaza. It has a majestic water fountain. During the warm weather, the park is used for musical performances and religious gatherings. There is a playground for children to enjoy and have some fun while waiting for the bus.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
County
Newport County, RI
Newport, RI
Cars
City
Bristol, RI
State
Rhode Island State
whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 16-18)

Boats, dogs, witches, food, and wine. Just a few ideas for the upcoming weekend, the last official weekend of summer. Check out six events you might enjoy – and have a great weekend!. Friday: Providence Flea and Witches’ Night Out Market presents the Enchanted Equinox Market, where the popular...
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Warwick man was killed in a crash in North Kingstown on Saturday. The crash involving a red Toyota and a blue Hyundai happened just before 12 p.m. on Slocum Road. The driver of the Hyundai, a 61-year-old man, and the passenger, a 58-year-old...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

‘The shark kept trying to get under the boat’

“We were fishing southeast of Newport in sight of land and picking up some nice cod, fluke and sea bass in about ninety feet of water,” said Greg Vespe, executive director of the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association (RISAA). So when his crew said, “let’s try catching another shark,” Vespe said, “easier said than done.”
WARWICK, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Sailing#Boating#Parking Space#Ferries#Newport Exhibition Group#Newport For New Products#Us Sailing Team
WPRI 12 News

Multiple people report being hit by projectiles in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police are investigating after multiple people reported being shot with some type of projectile Friday night.  Police say the incidents happened in at least three different areas on the city’s east side.  At least four of the people shot at say they were hit by either a pellet, air soft, […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Bridge To Fitness will permanently close on September 30

Bridge To Fitness has announced that it will be permanently closing on September 30, 2022. The following letter was posted on the gyms Facebook Page on September 3;. “To our amazing and loyal Bridge to Fitness Community,. Bridge to Fitness is more than a gym, it’s a community. It’s a...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
whatsupnewp.com

Manhattan Short Film Festival to screen at the Jamestown Arts Center

Join over 100,000 film enthusiasts around the world from September 23 through October 1 for the 25th Annual MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival, screening at the Jamestown Arts Center. The JAC is the only Rhode Island location for the global festival, which unfolds simultaneously in more than 500 locations across six...
JAMESTOWN, RI
Jamestown Press

Three historic homes to open their doors for public tour Saturday

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual tour of historic houses is returning to Jamestown with three properties that comprise 140 years of history. The Jamestown Historical Society will sponsor tours of Belvedere, Driftwood and the so-called “last house on Standish” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17. Admission to tour the three properties is $20.
JAMESTOWN, RI
iheart.com

Providence Ready For Weekend Latino Festival

Its another big weekend in Providence. Organizers with a Taste of Latino are putting the finishing touches on their festival plans for this weekend. There will be plenty of food trucks and Mexico's best deserts and natural fruit drinks along with music and dancing and art. The Rhode Island Latino...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy