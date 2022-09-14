LACONIA — Belknap County Sheriff challenger Mike MacFadzen filed Friday for a recount after losing to incumbent Sheriff Bill Wright by a narrow margin of just 152 votes. MacFadzen was not immediately available for comment, but stated in a Facebook post that “due to the small margin, we will be requesting a formal recount via the Secretary of State’s office. We are also awaiting information on write-ins that we received on the Democratic ballots that will help us shape where we go from here.”

