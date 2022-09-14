Read full article on original website
MacFadzen requests recount in Belknap County sheriff primary
LACONIA — Belknap County Sheriff challenger Mike MacFadzen filed Friday for a recount after losing to incumbent Sheriff Bill Wright by a narrow margin of just 152 votes. MacFadzen was not immediately available for comment, but stated in a Facebook post that “due to the small margin, we will be requesting a formal recount via the Secretary of State’s office. We are also awaiting information on write-ins that we received on the Democratic ballots that will help us shape where we go from here.”
In Laconia Schools: Ready to start the school year
The members of the Laconia School District are excited to have started the 2022-23 school year and eager to begin working with our students. Former New Hampshire Chief Justice John T. Broderick helped kick off the year by talking to our staff about the mental health challenges our youth face. These problems are compounded by digital technology and social media. Public education continues to play an important role in addressing these challenges.
A jumpstart to fall at Gilford farm stand
GILFORD — There are certain telltale signs of the beginning of autumn: colder, windier days; falling leaves dancing in the breeze; earlier sunsets; and the earthy smell of harvest. Another is the flocking of families from near and far to local farm stands, fairs and orchards. Beans and Greens...
Lots of activities line-up for the Sandwich Fair in October
SANDWICH — The annual Sandwich Fair will be held on Columbus Day weekend, Sunday through Tuesday, October 8, 9 and 10, with a midway sneak preview Friday night. This is a 3½ day event with something for everyone. Children under 12 free. Gates open at 8 a.m. and exhibit halls at 9 a.m.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 234 service calls between noon Monday and noon Thursday. Five people were arrested.
Weekly church services at Bristol Baptist
BRISTOL — Bristol Baptist Church, located at 30 Summer St., currently holds their weekly Worship service at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings. We use Scripture and music (traditional & contemporary) as we gather to celebrate our Lord Jesus Christ.
Timberman Bike Course
LACONIA — The path that someone takes to get to the starting line of an IRONMAN 70.3 race li…
Carter Mountain Brass Band will perform at Gilford Methodist church
GILFORD — The Carter Mountain Brass Band will be performing at the First United Methodist Church, 18 Wesley Way, (Off Rt.11-A, near the 3/11 bypass), on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. Conductor, Debbi Gibson, has chosen a program featuring the low brass section entitled “How Low Can You Go?” Interspersed with full band compositions will be the sounds of the low brass — from the sonorous as in a Welsh hymn to the bombastic as in “Them Basses March.”
Where and when to watch the Timberman action
LACONIA — This Sunday, Sept. 18, will see the second running of the IRONMAN 70.3 Timberman triathlon since it was reincarnated and relocated. The event is attracting 1,400 athletes to test their physical and mental limits as they swim 1.2 miles, bicycle 56 miles and then run 13.1 miles before they cross the finish line on Main Street downtown.
Donald J. Cook Sr.
FRANKLIN — Donald J. Cook Sr. was born to Eugene E. and Mabel Casey Cook on December 15, 1941 in Ipswich, Massachusetts. He lived and raised his family in Danbury and Franklin. Donald leaves his wife, Gayle Neily Cook, of 59 years; and his children, Donald Jr (Sara), Kevin (Terri), Christine, and Kerry. He loved his grandchildren, Casey, Nathaniel (Erica), Courtney (Ed), Donald III, Rachel (Dominic), and Joseph; as well as his great-grandchildren, Edward, Eva, and Amelia. He is also survived by his brother, Richard (Kathy); and his sister, Marjorie; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Dale H. Jones, 73
NEWMARKET — Dale Harwood Jones, 73 passed on unexpectedly on July 21, 2022, from this earthly world to join his family and friends (furry and not) that had gone before him. Dale was predeceased by his father, Harwood Jones; mother, Lorraine (Hanson); and brother, Stephen.
