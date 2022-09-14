ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Commercial Observer

Boynton Beach Apartments Sell for $71M

A 184-unit apartment complex in Boynton Beach, Fla., has sold for $71 million, a price that eclipses its previous sale in 2018 by 69 percent. Yuksel BB LLC of West Palm Beach is the new owner of High Ridge Landing at 3609 High Ridge Way, according to a deed recorded Friday. The seller was High Ridge Landing, an affiliate of American Landmark of Tampa.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Commercial Observer

The Secret to Lincoln Road’s Success

In the 1960s and 1970s, shiny new shopping malls sprang up in suburbs everywhere, and urban planners grew desperate to save downtowns from being hollowed. Their solution: Transform commercial strips into car-free pedestrian malls. The strategy largely flopped. Most cities that experimented with pedestrian-only high streets admitted defeat and abandoned the projects long ago.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Commercial Observer

Meet the Woman Behind Miami’s High Line

Meg Daly calls herself a “crazy citizen.” She had — by her own admission — no “track record in building a 120-acre park and 10-mile trail.” And yet she’s doing just that. In central Miami, no less. Miamians can thank Daly for the...
MIAMI, FL

