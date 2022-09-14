A 184-unit apartment complex in Boynton Beach, Fla., has sold for $71 million, a price that eclipses its previous sale in 2018 by 69 percent. Yuksel BB LLC of West Palm Beach is the new owner of High Ridge Landing at 3609 High Ridge Way, according to a deed recorded Friday. The seller was High Ridge Landing, an affiliate of American Landmark of Tampa.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO