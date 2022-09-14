Lawyers for some of the migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard from Texas by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have called for a criminal investigation to be opened.The lawyers have said that the migrants were “induced to board airplanes and cross state lines under false pretences,” according to The Guardian.The Boston group Lawyers for Civil Rights (LCR) represent 30 of the 48 migrants flown to the Massachusetts island on Wednesday.“Individuals, working in concert with state officials, including the Florida governor, made numerous false promises [to the migrants] – including of work opportunities, schooling for their children, and immigration assistance – in...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 32 MINUTES AGO