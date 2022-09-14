Read full article on original website
Democrats Slam 'Pathetic' GOP Governors For 'Inhumane' Migrant Stunts
Over 11,000 migrants have been transported from Texas to Democrat-led cities since April. We need “solutions and not theater," a Texas congressman said.
Report finds more veterans have committed suicide than the VA previously reported
A new study has found that the Department of Veterans Affairs report on military veterans’ deaths by suicide was previously underreported in several states.
Migrants crisis – live: DeSantis stunt should face criminal investigation, attorneys for migrants say
Lawyers for some of the migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard from Texas by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have called for a criminal investigation to be opened.The lawyers have said that the migrants were “induced to board airplanes and cross state lines under false pretences,” according to The Guardian.The Boston group Lawyers for Civil Rights (LCR) represent 30 of the 48 migrants flown to the Massachusetts island on Wednesday.“Individuals, working in concert with state officials, including the Florida governor, made numerous false promises [to the migrants] – including of work opportunities, schooling for their children, and immigration assistance – in...
