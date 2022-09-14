ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

live5news.com

Police working to remove man from home in Georgetown standoff

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say that an armed man has barricaded himself inside a home in Georgetown early Saturday morning. Officers responded to 308 Shade Street for a shots fired call, according to Deputy Chief Nelson Brown of the Georgetown Police Department. Officers contained the scene and were...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

Florence police investigating deadly hit-and-run

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating after one person was killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a crash in the area of Church Street and June Lane at around 2:50 a.m. Police said the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over.
FLORENCE, SC
Crime & Safety
wpde.com

Investigation underway on Edison Circle near Conway, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police are investigating a situation on Edison Circle near Conway Thursday night, according to officials. Horry County coroner Patty Bellamy said she responded, but the death is not suspicious. There is no risk to the community. ABC15 will update this article when...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach International Airport parking lots near capacity

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach International Airport parking lots were nearing capacity Friday afternoon, according to the airport. Because of increased weekend travel, signs are being placed along the airport loop directing traffic to overflow parking, according to the airport. Anyone traveling through the airport over the weekend is encouraged to arrive early […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Another man sentenced for role in gang-related 2020 shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Another man has been sentenced for his role in a gang-related shooting on Ocean Boulevard in 2020, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Antonio Trayvon Brown, Jr., of Cheraw, pleaded guilty Wednesday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the solicitor’s office. Circuit Court […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
#Police
The Post and Courier

Assault rifle shooting spree results arrest of Georgetown man

GEORGETOWN — A Georgetown man was arrested early Sept. 17 after he allegedly fired an assault rifle into a residence and at passing vehicles then barricaded himself in a house. Elliot McLeod, 24, of Georgetown was arrested on charges of aggravated breach of peace and discharging a firearm into...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WYFF4.com

Police sergeant in SC fired after video of him making arrest is posted on YouTube, chief says

FLORENCE, S.C. — A police sergeant in South Carolina is no longer on the job after a video of him making an arrest was posted on YouTube, according to his boss. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said on Monday the sheriff's office received a written complaint from the person who was arrested and learned the person had posted his video of the arrest on the internet.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Two dead in Horry County plane crash north of Myrtle Beach

Both people in a single-engine Piper P28R were killed around noon Wednesday when the plane crashed into a wooded area about eight miles north of Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Coroner's Office and the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane "experienced engine issues, crashed in a wooded area and caught...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach launches emergency notification system; here's how to sign up

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach officially launched its citywide sign-ups for our emergency notification system, Regroup, on Thursday. This is the quickest and easiest way to keep you up-to-date during city emergencies such as hurricanes and citywide need-to-know information. The regroup sign-up gives the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Police respond to deadly shooting in Marion, coroner says

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a deadly shooting Wednesday night on Wallace Circle in Marion, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson. Richardson said his deputy coroner responded to the incident. Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said he’s working to gather more information and will release a...
MARION, SC
myhorrynews.com

Coroner IDs victims in Horry County plane crash

Two North Carolina men were killed in Wednesday's plane crash in Horry County, authorities said. Terry Druffell, 66, and Barrie McMurtrie, 72, both from Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, died at the scene from injuries they sustained in the crash, according to a news release from the Horry County Coroner's Office.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Two injured in crash in Carolina Forest

CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Thursday morning in a crash in Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two-vehicle crash happened at about 10:20 a.m. in the area of Glenforest Road and Carolina Forest Boulevard, HCFR said. One of the vehicles overturned and someone had to be removed. Drivers […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

