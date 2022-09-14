Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Georgetown Police Dept. sergeant's actions 'justified' in officer-involved shooting: SLED
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The sergeant involved during an officer-involved shooting in Georgetown in July was "justified in his use of force," according to newly released documents from the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED). At 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, Coroner Ridgeway said he was called to...
live5news.com
Police working to remove man from home in Georgetown standoff
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say that an armed man has barricaded himself inside a home in Georgetown early Saturday morning. Officers responded to 308 Shade Street for a shots fired call, according to Deputy Chief Nelson Brown of the Georgetown Police Department. Officers contained the scene and were...
Argument between 2 Conway men at Georgetown County club leaves 1 dead, 1 charged with murder
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An argument between two Conway men at a Georgetown County nightclub escalated into a shooting that left one of the men dead and the other in jail, authorities said. Darius Rashawn Grant, 28, has been charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime in the […]
WMBF
Florence police investigating deadly hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating after one person was killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a crash in the area of Church Street and June Lane at around 2:50 a.m. Police said the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over.
Family says Garden City vacation rental home was not as advertised
GARDEN CITY, S.C (WBTW) — One family spent thousands of dollars on a high-end rental home in Garden City, but when they arrived on Saturday, it was everything but what they expected. Now, Georgetown County is involved, and the family is packing up disappointed. “Just trying to enjoy the beach and a vacation,” Bill Collins […]
wpde.com
Investigation underway on Edison Circle near Conway, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police are investigating a situation on Edison Circle near Conway Thursday night, according to officials. Horry County coroner Patty Bellamy said she responded, but the death is not suspicious. There is no risk to the community. ABC15 will update this article when...
Myrtle Beach International Airport parking lots near capacity
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach International Airport parking lots were nearing capacity Friday afternoon, according to the airport. Because of increased weekend travel, signs are being placed along the airport loop directing traffic to overflow parking, according to the airport. Anyone traveling through the airport over the weekend is encouraged to arrive early […]
Another man sentenced for role in gang-related 2020 shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Another man has been sentenced for his role in a gang-related shooting on Ocean Boulevard in 2020, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Antonio Trayvon Brown, Jr., of Cheraw, pleaded guilty Wednesday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the solicitor’s office. Circuit Court […]
The Post and Courier
Assault rifle shooting spree results arrest of Georgetown man
GEORGETOWN — A Georgetown man was arrested early Sept. 17 after he allegedly fired an assault rifle into a residence and at passing vehicles then barricaded himself in a house. Elliot McLeod, 24, of Georgetown was arrested on charges of aggravated breach of peace and discharging a firearm into...
WMBF
Garden City residents want better drainage systems, more parking spaces, safer crosswalk as part of Streetscape Project
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Safer and more efficient roadways, that’s what residents in Garden City want from the new roadway project. Horry County leaders are looking for ways to redesign Waccamaw Drive and Atlantic Avenue in Garden City with the new Garden City Streetscape Project. The county said...
live5news.com
Crash on Highway 17 closes down northbound traffic, authorities say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are responding to a serious collision on Highway 17 near Hog Heaven. Georgetown County Emergency Management said the northbound lanes are blocked and to expect delays while Midway Fire Rescue assists on the scene. No further details are available at this time. Stay with...
WYFF4.com
Police sergeant in SC fired after video of him making arrest is posted on YouTube, chief says
FLORENCE, S.C. — A police sergeant in South Carolina is no longer on the job after a video of him making an arrest was posted on YouTube, according to his boss. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said on Monday the sheriff's office received a written complaint from the person who was arrested and learned the person had posted his video of the arrest on the internet.
myhorrynews.com
Two dead in Horry County plane crash north of Myrtle Beach
Both people in a single-engine Piper P28R were killed around noon Wednesday when the plane crashed into a wooded area about eight miles north of Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Coroner's Office and the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane "experienced engine issues, crashed in a wooded area and caught...
Florence County deputy no longer employed after recorded incident uploaded to YouTube
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County deputy is no longer employed after a recorded incident was uploaded to YouTube, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. Deputies became aware of an incident Monday after a written complaint was filed by a person who was arrested by Sgt. Paul Morrison, Joye said. Deputies opened […]
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach launches emergency notification system; here's how to sign up
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach officially launched its citywide sign-ups for our emergency notification system, Regroup, on Thursday. This is the quickest and easiest way to keep you up-to-date during city emergencies such as hurricanes and citywide need-to-know information. The regroup sign-up gives the...
wpde.com
Police respond to deadly shooting in Marion, coroner says
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a deadly shooting Wednesday night on Wallace Circle in Marion, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson. Richardson said his deputy coroner responded to the incident. Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said he’s working to gather more information and will release a...
WMBF
New North Myrtle Beach shopping center to have a ‘modern Palm Beach style,’ developer says
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - What once started as a wooded area is now a construction site that will eventually become the new Lake View Commons Shopping Center. Developer and Owner of King One properties, Michael King, said phase one will include 900 Prime Steakhouse, a fine dining restaurant created by the owners of Sea Blue.
myhorrynews.com
Coroner IDs victims in Horry County plane crash
Two North Carolina men were killed in Wednesday's plane crash in Horry County, authorities said. Terry Druffell, 66, and Barrie McMurtrie, 72, both from Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, died at the scene from injuries they sustained in the crash, according to a news release from the Horry County Coroner's Office.
WMBF
Report: Shot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach area sports bar
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a fight and shooting at a Myrtle Beach area sports bar. Officers were dispatched Tuesday evening to the area of North Kings Highway at Backyard Sports Bar & Grill. According to the report, two people had a verbal argument in...
Two injured in crash in Carolina Forest
CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Thursday morning in a crash in Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two-vehicle crash happened at about 10:20 a.m. in the area of Glenforest Road and Carolina Forest Boulevard, HCFR said. One of the vehicles overturned and someone had to be removed. Drivers […]
