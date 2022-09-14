ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert's injury revealed

Good news for Chargers fans. The diagnosis of quarterback Justin Herbert’s injury that he sustained in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs is fractured rib cartilage, per head coach Brandon Staley. As a result, Herbert is day-to-day. Staley added that he could be back at practice next week,...
Derwin James brutally body slammed Travis Kelce and NFL fans loved it

Derwin James broke out the wrestling moves on Travis Kelce in the most awe-inspiring way. During the late stages of the third quarter of Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and crew were marching down the field down 17-14. On second and six, Mahomes hit his favorite target in Kelce, who was wide open at the 11 yard line.
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
What Kansas State players said after their 17-10 loss to Tulane

This is what Kansas State players are saying after their 17-10 loss to Tulane on Saturday, September 17, 2022. “It wasn’t going our way. I haven’t looked at the stats or anything but we didn’t get a lot of first downs. For that mentality of us, as an offense, saying we’re going to win this game no matter what. I think it speaks volumes to our preparation but we have to come back better.”
Sam Ponder's Tweet About Kirk Herbstreit Going Viral

Leading up to kick off of Thursday night's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, fans were looking forward to an incredible quarterback matchup. Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and Chargers star Justin Herbert were the main stars of tonight's game. However, fans were also interested to see how the broadcast crew would do.
WATCH: The first career TD pass for Nicco Marchiol

West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol was the fourth man under center for the Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon, but the star freshman showed why he was one of the top recruits in the entire nation. He came in and completed 2-of-4 attempts (one of the incompletes was a drop), including a dime of a touchdown pass to wide receiver Preston Fox. Check it out in the video above.
Texas A&M vs. Miami: What Jimbo Fisher said after 17-9 win

Texas A&M's effort pleased Jimbo Fisher during Saturday night's 17-9 win over nationally-ranked Miami. It was a must-win the Aggies' coach said following last week's shocking loss to Appalachian State. Texas A&M did enough defensively to thwart the Hurricanes, sending Mario Cristobal's team to their first loss of the season.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after Week 2 win over Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs seemed to escape their Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football” without suffering any major injuries. Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke to reporters after the game, providing an update on the players that did get banged up during the game. Outside of one player who was unable to return to the game, most of the stuff appears to be “ticky-tacky” in nature.
Mike Leach 'jealous' of 'turnover sword' Arizona used to spear Mississippi State's footballs in Week 2 game

The Mississippi State football team had multiple footballs destroyed by the University of Arizona during the Bulldogs' Week 2 win at Arizona after the Wildcats showed off a "turnover sword," spearing footballs with a cactus-shaped sword that were recovered in turnovers forced by the Arizona defense. Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, during his weekly radio show, was asked if he felt the Wildcats should have been penalized for their actions involving an opponent's property. But Leach laughed it off in a spiel, saying he was "jealous" he didn't think of the same idea for Mississippi State before saying he's confident Arizona will compensate for the footballs.
Titans sign former 1st-round pick to practice squad

Takk McKinley is making his way back into the NFL. The Tennessee Titans signed McKinley to their practice squad, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. McKinley was a first-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 out of UCLA. The pass-rusher had 17.5 sacks over four seasons with the Falcons. He played with the Browns last season but tore his Achilles tendon in Week 15, which likely made it difficult for him to find a new team this season.
SEC, Big Ten visits on tap for 2025 QB Ryan Montgomery

Findlay (Ohio) class of 2025 quarterback Ryan Montgomery will head to Tennessee next weekend for their game against Florida. Following that, his schedule includes a trip to Georgia on October 8th for their game against Auburn, then to Michigan on October 15th for their game against Penn State. He will then visit the Nittany Lions themselves on October 22nd for their showdown with Minnesota.
