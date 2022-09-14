Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert's injury revealed
Good news for Chargers fans. The diagnosis of quarterback Justin Herbert’s injury that he sustained in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs is fractured rib cartilage, per head coach Brandon Staley. As a result, Herbert is day-to-day. Staley added that he could be back at practice next week,...
Derwin James brutally body slammed Travis Kelce and NFL fans loved it
Derwin James broke out the wrestling moves on Travis Kelce in the most awe-inspiring way. During the late stages of the third quarter of Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and crew were marching down the field down 17-14. On second and six, Mahomes hit his favorite target in Kelce, who was wide open at the 11 yard line.
NFL fans thought Kirk Herbstreit announcing Chiefs-Chargers on ‘Thursday Night Football’ was so strange
With NFL broadcasts experiencing a game of musical chairs before the 2022 season started, some new TV partnerships and booth assignments will take some time for fans to get used to. Take Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling games on ESPN for Monday Night Football as one example. A completely...
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
What Kansas State players said after their 17-10 loss to Tulane
This is what Kansas State players are saying after their 17-10 loss to Tulane on Saturday, September 17, 2022. “It wasn’t going our way. I haven’t looked at the stats or anything but we didn’t get a lot of first downs. For that mentality of us, as an offense, saying we’re going to win this game no matter what. I think it speaks volumes to our preparation but we have to come back better.”
Sam Ponder's Tweet About Kirk Herbstreit Going Viral
Leading up to kick off of Thursday night's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, fans were looking forward to an incredible quarterback matchup. Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and Chargers star Justin Herbert were the main stars of tonight's game. However, fans were also interested to see how the broadcast crew would do.
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Ripped by Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase
Says Chase of Diggs: 'He’s not too technically sound ... You know what I’m saying? He’s a little hit-or-miss.'' Bengals at Cowboys is on.
WATCH: The first career TD pass for Nicco Marchiol
West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol was the fourth man under center for the Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon, but the star freshman showed why he was one of the top recruits in the entire nation. He came in and completed 2-of-4 attempts (one of the incompletes was a drop), including a dime of a touchdown pass to wide receiver Preston Fox. Check it out in the video above.
Texas A&M vs. Miami: What Jimbo Fisher said after 17-9 win
Texas A&M's effort pleased Jimbo Fisher during Saturday night's 17-9 win over nationally-ranked Miami. It was a must-win the Aggies' coach said following last week's shocking loss to Appalachian State. Texas A&M did enough defensively to thwart the Hurricanes, sending Mario Cristobal's team to their first loss of the season.
Giants vs. Panthers: NFL experts make Week 2 picks
The New York Giants (1-0) will host the Carolina Panthers (0-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance suffers ankle injury, likely out for the season
Updated: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Trey Lance’s ankle injury is serious and he’s is more than likely out for
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after Week 2 win over Chargers
The Kansas City Chiefs seemed to escape their Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football” without suffering any major injuries. Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke to reporters after the game, providing an update on the players that did get banged up during the game. Outside of one player who was unable to return to the game, most of the stuff appears to be “ticky-tacky” in nature.
Mike Leach 'jealous' of 'turnover sword' Arizona used to spear Mississippi State's footballs in Week 2 game
The Mississippi State football team had multiple footballs destroyed by the University of Arizona during the Bulldogs' Week 2 win at Arizona after the Wildcats showed off a "turnover sword," spearing footballs with a cactus-shaped sword that were recovered in turnovers forced by the Arizona defense. Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, during his weekly radio show, was asked if he felt the Wildcats should have been penalized for their actions involving an opponent's property. But Leach laughed it off in a spiel, saying he was "jealous" he didn't think of the same idea for Mississippi State before saying he's confident Arizona will compensate for the footballs.
Titans sign former 1st-round pick to practice squad
Takk McKinley is making his way back into the NFL. The Tennessee Titans signed McKinley to their practice squad, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. McKinley was a first-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 out of UCLA. The pass-rusher had 17.5 sacks over four seasons with the Falcons. He played with the Browns last season but tore his Achilles tendon in Week 15, which likely made it difficult for him to find a new team this season.
Josh Heupel gives one-word response when asked about Florida sellout
Josh Heupel, to say the least, was concise. During Thursday's press conference, the final time the second-year Tennessee head coach met with reporters before his 15th-ranked Vols host Akron Saturday night at Neyland Stadium, Heupel was asked if he had any reaction to next week’s home showdown with No. 18 Florida being sold out.
Jets announce inactives for Week 2 vs. Browns
We officially know who is in and who is out for the Jets in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns. Quarterback Zach Wilson is nearing return from his knee injury but was already ruled out on Friday. Tight end C.J. Uzomah was listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury. He is out.
Everything Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' 49-14 boat-racing of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — This was no repeat of the Game of the Century. One team was far better and one team was simply far overmatched, as the Sooners scored their highest-ever total in Lincoln and walloped the Nebraska Cornhuskers 49-14 Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The mark eclipsed their...
SEC, Big Ten visits on tap for 2025 QB Ryan Montgomery
Findlay (Ohio) class of 2025 quarterback Ryan Montgomery will head to Tennessee next weekend for their game against Florida. Following that, his schedule includes a trip to Georgia on October 8th for their game against Auburn, then to Michigan on October 15th for their game against Penn State. He will then visit the Nittany Lions themselves on October 22nd for their showdown with Minnesota.
Texas A&M vs. Miami football: Aggies suspend WRs Chris Marshall, Evan Stewart; CBs Denver Harris, Smoke Bouie
Texas A&M enters Saturday against Miami with four Aggies true freshmen suspended, according to GigEm247. They are wide receivers Chris Marshall and Evan Stewart, and cornerbacks Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie. The four "are suspended for at least a half and possible the whole game," GigEm247 reported. Marshall, Stewart and...
