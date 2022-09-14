ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, LA

Cheryl.Arbon
3d ago

I don't understand why the guy was arrested for taking the gun away. If he hadn't he might be one of the murder victims on the.Westbank today. Chick has some anger issues if she reacts to someone parking in her spot that way!!!

Manuel Ochoa
3d ago

That's how bad is getting that people are shooting each other over a parking space???

JustMyTake@1
3d ago

Question: why arrest the male when the female was the aggressor…..he was only trying to defend and protect his life. Some municipal codes and statues need to be reviewed,revised and rewritten.

Related
WDSU

NOPD: Three people shot in 5 minutes; One man killed

New Orleans police said two men were shot at Digby Park in New Orleans East Saturday evening. One of the men has died. According to preliminary police reports, two men were shot at the park on South Laverne and Virgilian Streets at 7:49 p.m. Investigators said one of the men ran to the 6000 block of Beechcraft Street and called 911 for help. That man was treated by EMS and brought to the hospital, but by the time police got to Digby Park, they say the second man had already died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Slidell car dealer employee shot dead; police seek co-worker as prime suspect

A Slidell car dealership employee was shot dead at the workplace Friday evening, and police were seeking his co-worker as their prime suspect. Police said Brian Taylor, 23, and the victim were fighting in the garage section of Hyundai of Slidell when the fight moved outside and shots were fired at about 5:30 p.m. Taylor ran off, they said, and was the subject of a manhunt near the dealership at 298 E Howze Beach Road.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

Woman shot, bloodied on I-10 in Metairie in apparent road rage incident

METAIRIE, La. — A woman says she was shot at on I-10 near the Clearview intersection in a case of road rage that left her bloodied but otherwise uninjured. Stephanie Westenhaver said the driver of the other car fired into hers and literally shot the sunglasses off of her face. She had several visible scars and several bloody spots on her face.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL-AMFM

Road rage shooting on I-10 in Metairie

A road rage incident on the I-10 East near Clearview results in a woman narrowly being shot by the enraged driver. It happened in the 11 o’clock hour when a woman was driving on the expressway when she traffic was stopping in front of her.
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

Police arrest suspect in deadly Slidell shooting

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police say Brian Taylor is in custody. He was identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Slidell car dealership Friday night. Officials say it happened at the Hyundai of Slidell around 5:30 p.m. Detectives were searching for 23-year-old, Brian Taylor (Slidell, LA),...
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

Three evening New Orleans shootings within miles of each other result in one dead, two injured

NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead and two are injured after three Saturday evening shootings that happened within miles of each other in New Orleans, Police said. The first shooting was initially reported around 7.43 p.m. in the 4900 block of Louisa St. Police located a woman who had a gunshot wound, and she was transported to a hospital by EMS to be treated for her injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

$10,000 reward offered for information on fatal Hammond home invasion

HAMMOND, La. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives New Orleans Division has announced that they are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons responsible for the deadly Hammond home invasion. Another $5,000 is being offered by the Tangipahoa Parish...
HAMMOND, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Picayune Item

St. Tammany Parish coroner identifies potential homicide victim

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed in Slidell yesterday as Zakary Stewart. Stewart, 22, had recently moved to Slidell from Alabama and had no fixed local address. He was staying with friends on West End Boulevard in Slidell. An autopsy will be conducted Monday or Tuesday, after which Preston will rule on cause and manner of death. Preliminary findings suggest Stewart died of a gunshot wound in an apparent homicide.
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

3 siblings killed in Gretna house fire

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Three siblings have died after a house caught fire in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The fire broke out around 9: 30 a.m. on Fri., Sept. 16 on Lynnmeade Drive. A 15-year-old girl, Yusa Badra, was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials...
GRETNA, LA
WDSU

Woman raped Thursday morning on Saint Charles Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a reported rape on the 800 block of Saint Charles on Thursday morning. According to preliminary reports, a woman was attacked around 10:57 a.m. by an unknown man. No other information is currently available.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

