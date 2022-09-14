ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

247Sports

WATCH: The first career TD pass for Nicco Marchiol

West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol was the fourth man under center for the Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon, but the star freshman showed why he was one of the top recruits in the entire nation. He came in and completed 2-of-4 attempts (one of the incompletes was a drop), including a dime of a touchdown pass to wide receiver Preston Fox. Check it out in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Heupel addresses injuries to Cedric Tillman, Jabari Small and Warren Burrell after Akron win

Tennessee’s win against Akron on Saturday was easy, but far from routine with the 15th-ranked Vols experiencing a couple of injury scares during the 63-6 victory. After losing running back Jabari Small on the second play, Tennessee lost star wide receiver Cedric Tillman to an apparent leg injury after he was hit low catching a high pass in the second quarter. Defensively, while linebacker Juwan Mitchell returned to the starting lineup after missing the first two games, Tennessee played without cornerback Warren Burrell, leading to a rotation at his vacated spot.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Nebraska contacts Urban Meyer in Huskers coaching search, per CBS Sports

Nebraska contacted former Ohio State and Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer regarding its coaching search, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. Meyer is 187-32 in his college coaching career, winning two national titles at Florida and one at Ohio State. Meyer took a step into the NFL in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars but went 2-11 in 13 games before he was fired.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 poll after Week 3

College football's unpredictability during the regular season continued on Saturday as several nationally-ranked teams were pushed to the brink coming off a scintillating weekend that included three Sun Belt teams beating favored opponents. Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 3 includes shakeup inside the top 15 after Michigan State's road loss to Washington and Penn State's win at Auburn, which should vault the unbeaten Nittany Lions past several programs in Sunday's new poll.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Ole Miss extends offer to flashy Dallas wide receiver Taz Williams

Rion Young contributed this story. Taz Williams, Jr. received an offer from Ole Miss on Thursday and he is excited about it. The 6-0, 170 wide receiver out of the 2025 class is from Red Oak High School (Dallas, Texas). He is a flashy playmaker that dominates on his private islands. He also holds offers from Texas A&M, Penn State and Arizona. Williams took some time to talk to us about his offer from Ole Miss.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Gophers extend a PWO to a legacy recruit in Stillwater QB Max Shikenjanski

"I've been talking with the Gophers for football since last fall. Most recently in the spring, then I had basketball all of summer and talks fell out and as the season started after the first game we started talking more. I got invited to the game yesterday, and talked with Coach Fleck pre game and he said he would like to offer me a preferred walk-on spot there," 2023 Stillwater (Minn.) quarterback and current Citadel basketball commit Max Shikenjanski said to 247Sports. "As far as why they wanted to offer me as a PWO, Coach Ciarrocca said he loved my athleticism. Coach Fleck didn’t say in specific why, but said he would love to have me there. Hes aid 60% of players that are preferred walk-ons there earn scholarships so there’s a good chance. In the past Coach Fleck said he loved how I could extend the play and make plays. He said I could develop well in the system as well."
STILLWATER, MN
247Sports

Mike Elko, Riley Leonard, and Brandon Johnson break down Duke's blowout win in Week Three

Duke took care of business on Saturday night, dispatching NC A&T 49-20 with no injuries to speak of and able to rest a number of their key players for the majority of the second half. The Blue Devils built a 14-0 lead after receiving touchdowns by junior Nicky Dalmolin on the first offensive play of the game and another on the next drive to sophomore Jordan Moore.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

WATCH: Heupel, Hooker, Hyatt and McCollough react to Vols' win over Akron

No. 15 Tennessee handled its business on Saturday night in front of a sold out Neyland Stadium crowd, beating Akron 63-6 to improve to 3-0 on the young season. The Vols overcame a couple of different injuries throughout the game to rout the Zips. They did so by putting up 676 yards of total offense and not allowing Akron to score a touchdown.
AKRON, OH
247Sports

Top offensive target visiting Michigan for UConn game

Bolingbrook (Ill.) 2024 four-star athlete I'Marion Stewart has confirmed with The Michigan Insider that he will be visiting Michigan for the UConn game on Saturday. The Land of Lincoln standout recently visited Ann Arbor when he came up for the major summer recruiting summer event, the Barbecue at the Big House.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

College football bowl projections entering Week 4: Tennessee, Penn State trend up

College football's regular season is 25% complete, and updated bowl projections entering Week 4 reflect changes for teams that anxiously await their opportunity to throw a wrench in the SEC and Big Ten title races. Nationally-ranked Tennessee scores points at a record-setting pace in Josh Heupel's second season, and heads into next weekend's game against Florida with a signature opportunity on the national stage. Penn State accomplished that feat Saturday, obliterating Auburn on the road to stay unbeaten and move up in the latest top 25 rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

