WATCH: The first career TD pass for Nicco Marchiol
West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol was the fourth man under center for the Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon, but the star freshman showed why he was one of the top recruits in the entire nation. He came in and completed 2-of-4 attempts (one of the incompletes was a drop), including a dime of a touchdown pass to wide receiver Preston Fox. Check it out in the video above.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: Myles is an ET, Perrion is in Trouble, and Useless Time Travel
I rarely know what I will write as I sit down with an empty page staring at me in the early morning. Generally, I react to whatever the news happens to be. Sometimes I go off on some tangent related to running a news site, or sometimes I get more personal than I probably should. But, usually, it’s just reacting to the day’s news.
Heupel addresses injuries to Cedric Tillman, Jabari Small and Warren Burrell after Akron win
Tennessee’s win against Akron on Saturday was easy, but far from routine with the 15th-ranked Vols experiencing a couple of injury scares during the 63-6 victory. After losing running back Jabari Small on the second play, Tennessee lost star wide receiver Cedric Tillman to an apparent leg injury after he was hit low catching a high pass in the second quarter. Defensively, while linebacker Juwan Mitchell returned to the starting lineup after missing the first two games, Tennessee played without cornerback Warren Burrell, leading to a rotation at his vacated spot.
Nebraska contacts Urban Meyer in Huskers coaching search, per CBS Sports
Nebraska contacted former Ohio State and Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer regarding its coaching search, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. Meyer is 187-32 in his college coaching career, winning two national titles at Florida and one at Ohio State. Meyer took a step into the NFL in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars but went 2-11 in 13 games before he was fired.
Report: Jack Conklin Will Miss Jets Game As Recovery Continues
According to a report from the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Browns tackle Jack Conklin will miss another game as the team continues to bring him back from a knee injury suffered last season. As you will notice in the embedded Tweet, Pelissero also confirms that Jets tight end CJ Uzomah...
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 poll after Week 3
College football's unpredictability during the regular season continued on Saturday as several nationally-ranked teams were pushed to the brink coming off a scintillating weekend that included three Sun Belt teams beating favored opponents. Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 3 includes shakeup inside the top 15 after Michigan State's road loss to Washington and Penn State's win at Auburn, which should vault the unbeaten Nittany Lions past several programs in Sunday's new poll.
TreVeyon Henderson injury update: Ohio State star RB wears walking boot after Toledo game, Buckeyes' 77-21 win
TreVeyon Henderson left Ohio State's 77-21 win over Toledo Saturday with an undisclosed injury and was seen in a walking boot after players exited Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Henderson scored a touchdown on the Buckeyes' first possession before leaving the game and returning to the sideline with a trainer a few possessions later.
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Washington
SEATTLE — Michigan State’s regular-season West Coast woes continued Saturday night, as the 11th-ranked Spartans got bullied by Washington in a hostile Husky Stadium. Mel Tucker’s crew suffered breakdowns in all three phases, adding up to a 39-28 loss in the final non-conference game of the season.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/18: Gameday Previews, Predictions, and Self-Parody
It’s gameday morning!! Welcome back to the OBR. As a Cleveland Browns fan and a site manager, I don’t know how to handle gameday morning well. We usually have enough articles to pump out to keep me busy, but around 11 AM, I usually have all the “work” done and have nothing to do but bide my time.
Ole Miss extends offer to flashy Dallas wide receiver Taz Williams
Rion Young contributed this story. Taz Williams, Jr. received an offer from Ole Miss on Thursday and he is excited about it. The 6-0, 170 wide receiver out of the 2025 class is from Red Oak High School (Dallas, Texas). He is a flashy playmaker that dominates on his private islands. He also holds offers from Texas A&M, Penn State and Arizona. Williams took some time to talk to us about his offer from Ole Miss.
How to Watch: No. 10 Arkansas vs. Missouri State channel, stream, game time
The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks will look to move to 3-0 as they welcome the Missouri State Bears into Donald W. Reynold Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the 8th meeting between the two programs and first since 2011. The Hogs have won all seven of the matchups to this point.
Gophers extend a PWO to a legacy recruit in Stillwater QB Max Shikenjanski
"I've been talking with the Gophers for football since last fall. Most recently in the spring, then I had basketball all of summer and talks fell out and as the season started after the first game we started talking more. I got invited to the game yesterday, and talked with Coach Fleck pre game and he said he would like to offer me a preferred walk-on spot there," 2023 Stillwater (Minn.) quarterback and current Citadel basketball commit Max Shikenjanski said to 247Sports. "As far as why they wanted to offer me as a PWO, Coach Ciarrocca said he loved my athleticism. Coach Fleck didn’t say in specific why, but said he would love to have me there. Hes aid 60% of players that are preferred walk-ons there earn scholarships so there’s a good chance. In the past Coach Fleck said he loved how I could extend the play and make plays. He said I could develop well in the system as well."
Top RB Marshall discusses what stands out to him about Ohio State, when he will pick a college and more
Watch as Buckeye 2024 running back offer Jordan Marshall talks about what stands out to him about Ohio State, when he will pick a college and much more.
Mike Elko, Riley Leonard, and Brandon Johnson break down Duke's blowout win in Week Three
Duke took care of business on Saturday night, dispatching NC A&T 49-20 with no injuries to speak of and able to rest a number of their key players for the majority of the second half. The Blue Devils built a 14-0 lead after receiving touchdowns by junior Nicky Dalmolin on the first offensive play of the game and another on the next drive to sophomore Jordan Moore.
WATCH: Heupel, Hooker, Hyatt and McCollough react to Vols' win over Akron
No. 15 Tennessee handled its business on Saturday night in front of a sold out Neyland Stadium crowd, beating Akron 63-6 to improve to 3-0 on the young season. The Vols overcame a couple of different injuries throughout the game to rout the Zips. They did so by putting up 676 yards of total offense and not allowing Akron to score a touchdown.
Family celebrates Mark Stoops' ascent to top of Kentucky wins list
It could not have played out more perfectly for Mark Stoops. On Sept. 10 in Gainesville, his Kentucky team took down SEC rival Florida to push Stoops past Paul “Bear” Bryant as the winningest coach in Kentucky history. One week later, the stars aligned for the celebration as...
WATCH: Five-star Texas commit Arch Manning puts on a show against 5A competition
Texas five-star quarterback commit Arch Manning put together one of his best performances of his high school career Friday night against 5A Benton, totaling 317 passing yards on 22/38 for 4 touchdowns along with a rushing touchdown. The highlight of Manning's elite performance in a comeback 54-52 win was a...
Top offensive target visiting Michigan for UConn game
Bolingbrook (Ill.) 2024 four-star athlete I'Marion Stewart has confirmed with The Michigan Insider that he will be visiting Michigan for the UConn game on Saturday. The Land of Lincoln standout recently visited Ann Arbor when he came up for the major summer recruiting summer event, the Barbecue at the Big House.
College football bowl projections entering Week 4: Tennessee, Penn State trend up
College football's regular season is 25% complete, and updated bowl projections entering Week 4 reflect changes for teams that anxiously await their opportunity to throw a wrench in the SEC and Big Ten title races. Nationally-ranked Tennessee scores points at a record-setting pace in Josh Heupel's second season, and heads into next weekend's game against Florida with a signature opportunity on the national stage. Penn State accomplished that feat Saturday, obliterating Auburn on the road to stay unbeaten and move up in the latest top 25 rankings.
Texas A&M vs. Miami football: Aggies suspend WRs Chris Marshall, Evan Stewart; CBs Denver Harris, Smoke Bouie
Texas A&M enters Saturday against Miami with four Aggies true freshmen suspended, according to GigEm247. They are wide receivers Chris Marshall and Evan Stewart, and cornerbacks Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie. The four "are suspended for at least a half and possible the whole game," GigEm247 reported. Marshall, Stewart and...
