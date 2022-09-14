No legal precedent for reinstating blocked abortion law in Iowa, ACLU argues in court

Read full article on original website
Watch A Republican Candidate Furiously Backpedal From His Own Words On Abortion
Scott Jensen, Republican candidate for governor in Minnesota, is fleeing from his own position against abortion after his poll numbers took a dive. “I would try to ban abortion,” Jensen vowed in a March interview with Minnesota Public Radio. In the past, he has also said he would work to ban it without exceptions for rape and incest “unless the mother’s life is in danger.”
Lawmaker Horrified By Consequences Of Abortion Ban Votes For Even Stricter One
"I’m now humbly your punching bag," South Carolina Rep. Neal Collins (R) said after the vote.
Texas judge blocks Biden order requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions
Trump-appointed judge says US health department overreached in its guidance, in decision issued just before ‘trigger law’ takes effect
The Supreme Court May Soon Face Its First Major Post-Roe Abortion Case
Conflicting decisions from two federal judges have set up a potential showdown over a Biden administration order meant to protect some abortions.
What it's like for a teenager to ask a judge for permission to get an abortion
On August 10, a Florida court ruled a pregnant, parentless 16-year-old was not "sufficiently mature" enough to decide to have an abortion. The minor's case is not uncommon. In the 36 states that require parental involvement for a person under 18 to have an abortion, teens have an option to go before a judge instead of asking their parents.
GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is anti-abortion, said in a press gaggle next to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the two spent the day campaigning across the state. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
South Carolina Senate fails to pass total abortion ban as GOP women object
South Carolina Republicans splintered over abortion restrictions as the state Senate Thursday rejected a total ban but settled on new limits to the existing abortion law. Originally, Republicans sought to pass a bill banning abortion without any exception for rape or incest but were met with resistance from fellow Republicans, especially women, who believed the law was too extreme.
Please Stop Calling It A ‘Late Term’ Abortion, Sen. Graham
“Maybe some people need to actually learn how a woman’s body works.” I watched as Vice President Kamala Harris said this pointedly to a room full of Indiana lawmakers while reporting on the ground in the Hoosier State on July 25, shortly before a near-total abortion ban passed there. The Veep’s words jumped to mind this week when South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s office introduced proposed legislation known as the “Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act.” It would ban nearly all abortions after 15 weeks nation-wide, with only a few “exceptions” for issues such as risk to a parent’s life and cases of rape and incest.
Republicans won’t stop until abortion is banned across America. And it could be
Republicans want to ban abortion nationwide, and they have the nerve to claim that this is a compromise. This week, Senator Lindsay Graham, of South Carolina, introduced a bill to ban all abortions everywhere in the United States at 15 weeks. Abortion is already banned before 15 weeks in 15 states.
New WSJ poll shows more support for abortion after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade
Voters have grown even more supportive of abortion rights since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade this summer, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.This August, among 1,313 polled registered voters of both parties, 60 per cent said abortion should be legal in most or all cases, up from 55 per cent on the same question in March. (A majority of people have supported abortion access since at least 1995, according to Pew).The proportion of those who opposed abortion with limited caveats remained about the same, with 29 per cent saying it should be banned exceptions...
Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan's abortion ban
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state’s 1931 ban on abortion for the foreseeable future, after two days of witness testimony from abortion experts, providers and the state’s chief medical officer. The ruling follows a state Court of Appeals ruling this month that county prosecutors were not covered by a May order and could enforce the prohibition following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. “The harm to the body of women and people capable of pregnancy in not issuing the injunction could not be more real, clear, present and dangerous to the court,” Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham said during his ruling Friday. David Kallman, an attorney for two Republican county prosecutors, said an appeal is planned.
U.S. Abortion Clinic Moves Up The Street To Escape One State's Ban
The women's health clinic in Bristol, Tennessee, had a seemingly simple solution to continue providing abortions after its home state banned the procedure this summer: It moved a mile up the road to Bristol, Virginia, where abortion remained legal. But relocating between the twin cities brought a host of challenges.
Ohio abortion law limiting most abortions temporarily blocked by judge
A judge temporarily blocked Ohio’s ban on virtually all abortions Wednesday, again pausing a law that took effect after federal abortion protections were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. The decision means abortions through 20 weeks’ gestation can continue for now, in keeping with state law in...
Lindsey Graham's Abortion Ban, Which Would Override State Laws, Shows Contempt for Federalism
The federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) proposed yesterday is moderate compared to state laws that have been enacted or taken effect since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. But it is based on an audacious claim of congressional authority to regulate abortion that obliterates the constitutional distinction between state and federal powers. If successful, Graham's reasoning would renationalize a controversy that Roe's opponents have long argued should be settled state by state.
Lindsay Graham, Indiana, West Virginia: The nation’s latest on abortion bills
Here’s what we know about the nation’s latest abortion laws.
Six-week abortion law put on hold for now
A temporary restraining order is now in place for Ohio’s law that bans abortion past six-weeks gestation, a Hamilton County judge ruled on Wednesday. Judge Christian Jenkins paused the law for two weeks while the case continues to be litigated in the county’s common pleas court. For now, Ohioans are permitted to get abortions up […] The post Six-week abortion law put on hold for now appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Abortion is banned or severely limited in a number of states. Here's where things stand
Laws that ban abortion or severely restrict the procedure have gone into effect in about a dozen states after the US Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to abortion on June 24.
Democrats call Indiana’s near-total abortion ban a ‘death sentence’
Law, which takes effect today, contains narrow exceptions and effectively wipes out abortion access for 1.5m people in the state
Ohio's six-week abortion ban temporarily blocked by legal challenge
Sept 14 (Reuters) - An Ohio judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked enforcement of the state's Republican-led ban on abortion after about six weeks following legal challenges by a Planned Parenthood affiliate and other abortion providers.
Voters split on which party should control Congress: poll
Voters are equally split on which party they believe should control Congress after the November midterm elections, according to a new NBC News poll released Sunday. The survey found that 46 percent of registered voters want Republicans in charge of the House and Senate with the same percentage of those polled saying they want Democrats to control both chambers.
