Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNew Bern, NC
Guilty Plea in 1976 Rape and Murder- Justice After 46 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Chester, SC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
cn2.com
Carolina Connection – Children’s Attention Home
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Children’s Attention Home is hosting “Driving Hope & Healing for Youth in Need” focusing on the heart of the children they serve.
cn2.com
Lancaster Co. Hires Interim Parks & Rec Director
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County has hired a Parks and Recreation Director. According to the county, Chris Clouden has been named the Interim Director. Below is the official release from Lancaster County. “Chris Clouden has been named Interim Director of the Lancaster County Parks and Recreation...
Channel 9 waits for response from Barber Scotia College leaders on student enrollment
CONCORD, N.C. — College students across the Carolinas are now several weeks into their fall semester. Barber Scotia College leaders touted plans for students to be on the Concord campus for the first time since the school lost accreditation in 2004 and closed. Since Channel 9′s Allison Latos reported on the leadership’s ambitious plans in August, the interim president hasn’t returned her calls and emails to check on enrollment.
‘We don’t bow down to bullies’; Some NC politicians upset with Romare Bearden Park drag queen events
Event organizers know what is out there on either side. They see it in their comments, their e-mails, and their messages.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deadly crash under investigation in Chester County, highway patrol says
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Chester County early Saturday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on Pinckney Road, not far from Gayle Mill in Chester County, troopers said. Investigators said GMC Yukon SUV was...
Police: Shelby teen dead following shooting
SHELBY, N.C. — The Shelby Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a 17-year-old dead on Tuesday. Around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting along Logan Street, not far from East Grover Street in Shelby. A 17-year-old Black teen was found lying outside...
Parents still concerned after Rock Hill school ‘safety meeting’
Kiwanna Brown says she was worried when she found out a gun was found at her son's school. It was one of three found in one week.
fox46.com
West Cabarrus football game resumes after fans evacuate bleachers
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A high school football game in Concord was able to resume Friday night after fans evacuated the bleachers, Cabarrus County Schools said on Saturday. West Cabarrus was hosting South Iredell Friday night when in the midst of the game, there was a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of the Day – Good Luck, Larry Ferguson!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In the latest Elite Air and Heat Picture of the Day. Rock Hill Parks, Recreation & Tourism staff members and friends cheering on Larry Ferguson as he left City Hall this week to head to Tennessee for the Miracle League All-Star Game!. 125...
For the second time in less than a week, parents brawled on a school bus. This time, it was on a CMS bus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Less than a week after parents got involved in a fight on a Chester County, South Carolina school bus, a similar incident has now happened on a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus. The district confirmed to WCNC Charlotte it happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. CMS said the...
Bed Bath & Beyond lists Charlotte store among looming closures
CHARLOTTE — At least one local store will be shuttered as big-box retailer Bed Bath & Beyond trims its footprint. The store at 3413 Pineville-Matthews Road, in The Arboretum shopping center in Charlotte, was on a list released yesterday of dozens of locations the company has chosen to close.
howafrica.com
24-Year Old HBCU Grad Becomes the Youngest Principal Ever at Middle School in Charlotte
Kenneth Gorham, a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, has been appointed as the principal at Movement Middle School, in Charlotte, North Carolina. At 24 years old, he is the youngest person to ever become the school’s principal. “I’m 24 years old. I actually turned 25 next week,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
marinebusinessworld.com
Capt. Logan Thomas, recent UNC Grad, is new owner of TowBoatUS Lake Wylie, S.C.
Capt. Logan Thomas is the third generation of his family to grow up on Lake Wylie, forever exploring the waterway's 325 miles of shoreline, inlets and coves that straddle the border of North and South Carolina. Now the 2021 UNC Wilmington graduate is the new owner of the 24/7 on-water boat towing and assistance company, TowBoatUS Lake Wylie. Thomas, who is also a credentialed boat surveyor and a Chapman School of Seamanship alumnus, was formerly a hired captain for the towing service and purchased the small business from Capts. Adam and Keirsten Huth, who are staying on part-time.
fox46.com
Retired fire captain back in Charlotte recovering after Kansas hunting accident
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A retired Charlotte fire captain who was seriously injured in a hunting accident in Severy, Kansas earlier this month is back in the Queen City recovering. The Charlotte Fire Department shared a video of Retired Charlotte Fire Captain Tripp Fincher landing safely in Charlotte...
WBTV
Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car. The bike has been identified as 34-year-old...
WBTV
What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
Family of NC A&T marching band member opens up about unsolved murder case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The family of an NC A&T University marching band member killed in a shooting is celebrating what would have been his birthday. 22-year-old Avery Horlbeck died last November. He was shot in his apartment at Block 43 off Clinton Road last October. His mom, Aisha Lemon,...
Portion of I-85 in Mecklenburg County reopens after crash, NCDOT says
GASTONIA, N.C. — Two lanes of Interstate 85 northbound have reopened following a crash, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Officials said the accident was being investigated in Mecklenburg County near exit 27, which is Beatty Drive. Check back here for updates and on the WCNC Charlotte app.
Rock Hill schools work to feed thousands of kids every weekend who would otherwise go hungry
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The need for free or reduced lunches in schools continues to be a significant issue for districts. In Rock Hill Schools alone officials say 11,386 students qualify for free or reduced lunch. That means their families’ income is below or near the federal poverty line.
WBTV
CMPD: Arrest made in fatal southwest Charlotte double shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made in a fatal double-shooting last month in southwest Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a shooting at Rose Ridge Place the night of Aug. 30. They found 18-year-old Joe Bay Galicia dead at the scene from an apparent shooting. A second man...
Comments / 1