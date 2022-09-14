ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cn2.com

Lancaster Co. Hires Interim Parks & Rec Director

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County has hired a Parks and Recreation Director. According to the county, Chris Clouden has been named the Interim Director. Below is the official release from Lancaster County. “Chris Clouden has been named Interim Director of the Lancaster County Parks and Recreation...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Channel 9 waits for response from Barber Scotia College leaders on student enrollment

CONCORD, N.C. — College students across the Carolinas are now several weeks into their fall semester. Barber Scotia College leaders touted plans for students to be on the Concord campus for the first time since the school lost accreditation in 2004 and closed. Since Channel 9′s Allison Latos reported on the leadership’s ambitious plans in August, the interim president hasn’t returned her calls and emails to check on enrollment.
CONCORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Hill, SC
Education
City
Rock Hill, SC
WCNC

Police: Shelby teen dead following shooting

SHELBY, N.C. — The Shelby Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a 17-year-old dead on Tuesday. Around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting along Logan Street, not far from East Grover Street in Shelby. A 17-year-old Black teen was found lying outside...
SHELBY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winthrop University#Police#Alumnus#Linus College
cn2.com

CN2 Picture of the Day – Good Luck, Larry Ferguson!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In the latest Elite Air and Heat Picture of the Day. Rock Hill Parks, Recreation & Tourism staff members and friends cheering on Larry Ferguson as he left City Hall this week to head to Tennessee for the Miracle League All-Star Game!. 125...
ROCK HILL, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
marinebusinessworld.com

Capt. Logan Thomas, recent UNC Grad, is new owner of TowBoatUS Lake Wylie, S.C.

Capt. Logan Thomas is the third generation of his family to grow up on Lake Wylie, forever exploring the waterway's 325 miles of shoreline, inlets and coves that straddle the border of North and South Carolina. Now the 2021 UNC Wilmington graduate is the new owner of the 24/7 on-water boat towing and assistance company, TowBoatUS Lake Wylie. Thomas, who is also a credentialed boat surveyor and a Chapman School of Seamanship alumnus, was formerly a hired captain for the towing service and purchased the small business from Capts. Adam and Keirsten Huth, who are staying on part-time.
LAKE WYLIE, SC
WBTV

Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car. The bike has been identified as 34-year-old...
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

CMPD: Arrest made in fatal southwest Charlotte double shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made in a fatal double-shooting last month in southwest Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a shooting at Rose Ridge Place the night of Aug. 30. They found 18-year-old Joe Bay Galicia dead at the scene from an apparent shooting. A second man...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy