Capt. Logan Thomas is the third generation of his family to grow up on Lake Wylie, forever exploring the waterway's 325 miles of shoreline, inlets and coves that straddle the border of North and South Carolina. Now the 2021 UNC Wilmington graduate is the new owner of the 24/7 on-water boat towing and assistance company, TowBoatUS Lake Wylie. Thomas, who is also a credentialed boat surveyor and a Chapman School of Seamanship alumnus, was formerly a hired captain for the towing service and purchased the small business from Capts. Adam and Keirsten Huth, who are staying on part-time.

LAKE WYLIE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO