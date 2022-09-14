ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Intersection of Plummer, Johns roads closed for two weeks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The intersection of Plummer Road and Johns Road will be closed for two weeks starting Sept. 19. According to the City of Huntsville, when the intersection is reopened, Johns Road will be a stop condition with through movement on Plummer Road.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Huntsville, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Health
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Huntsville, AL
COVID-19 Vaccines
CBS 42

Blount EMS to be replaced after 27 years of service

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — After 27 years of service, Blount EMS is forced to call it quits. The move comes after the Blount County 911 board elected to enter into a contract with another provider: Lifeguard Ambulance. Blount EMS employees are understandably upset about the change after years of dedication to the community, but they understand […]
ONEONTA, AL
WAFF

How the broken parts of our lives can still serve a purpose

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We all have pieces of our lives that shape us. Whether they’re good or bad, happy memories or sad, they impact who we are and how we live. Kaitlin Chappell Rogers believes that pieces of us that once felt broken can be turned...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huntsville Hospital#Covid 19 Vaccine#Booster#Linus Covid#General Health
WAFF

How Fit Five Meals is creating quick and healthy meals on the go

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you are looking to eat well, but you are in a hurry and on a budget, Fit Five Meals has the answer!. Fit Five Meals has the goal to provide healthy, but affordable meal prep options. To get started, you choose your meals from a rotating menu each week. Then, you choose your pick-up location, checkout and get your meals by Monday!
CULLMAN, AL
southerntorch.com

Rainsville Gives Chemical Spill Update

RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- (Full Video on Southern Torch Facebook) The Rainsville City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, September 7 due to the Labor Day Holiday. Rainsville Fire Chief Willimac Wright addressed the Council regarding the chemical spill that occurred at the intersection of AL-75 and AL-35. Over 43,000...
RAINSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Cullman man killed in tractor wreck

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WAAY-TV

North Alabama parents turn to secondhand shopping as inflation rises

Secondhand shopping is booming. Rising inflation has led to an increase in the cost of clothing, and some parents are now shifting gears to make ends meet. "I have a 4-and-a-half-year-old and an almost-2-year-old," said mom Larkin Plaks. The cost of buying clothing for two kids adds up fast. "I...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Flower Friday: Introducing the New England Aster

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Alabama has been experiencing some beautiful, sunny days out there and what better time to check in with our friends at Huntsville Botanical Garden for Flower Friday!. Matt Candeias is sharing more about New England Asters.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Cherokee County tractor-trailer accident

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Collinsville man early Friday morning. At approximately 4:24 a.m., Christopher Scott Mullins, 47, was killed when the 2021 Mack tractor-trailer that he was driving left the roadway and overturned.  The crash occurred on Cherokee County 1 near Cherokee County 672, approximately two miles […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy