One dead in Rainsville motorcycle crash
Authorities say one person died in a wreck involving a motorcycle in Rainsville Saturday morning.
Elkmont man killed in Athens wreck
The troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to a wreck outside of Athens on Saturday afternoon.
Thousands of North Alabama bikers commemorate Trail of Tears
Thousands of motorcycles rolled into Madison on Saturday for the 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Ride.
WAFF
Intersection of Plummer, Johns roads closed for two weeks
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The intersection of Plummer Road and Johns Road will be closed for two weeks starting Sept. 19. According to the City of Huntsville, when the intersection is reopened, Johns Road will be a stop condition with through movement on Plummer Road.
Huntsville restaurant owner working to avoid passing inflation costs to customers
The owner of G's Country Kitchen in Huntsville says he's working hard to avoid passing those extra costs on to customers with his restaurant that's been in the same location off Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville for 26 years.
Blount EMS to be replaced after 27 years of service
ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — After 27 years of service, Blount EMS is forced to call it quits. The move comes after the Blount County 911 board elected to enter into a contract with another provider: Lifeguard Ambulance. Blount EMS employees are understandably upset about the change after years of dedication to the community, but they understand […]
‘MomsMart’ sale to benefit Huntsville Hospital NICU
Almost anything and everyone can be found at "MomsMart" — a semi-annual consignment sale for baby equipment.
WAFF
How the broken parts of our lives can still serve a purpose
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We all have pieces of our lives that shape us. Whether they’re good or bad, happy memories or sad, they impact who we are and how we live. Kaitlin Chappell Rogers believes that pieces of us that once felt broken can be turned...
WAFF
How Fit Five Meals is creating quick and healthy meals on the go
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you are looking to eat well, but you are in a hurry and on a budget, Fit Five Meals has the answer!. Fit Five Meals has the goal to provide healthy, but affordable meal prep options. To get started, you choose your meals from a rotating menu each week. Then, you choose your pick-up location, checkout and get your meals by Monday!
southerntorch.com
Rainsville Gives Chemical Spill Update
RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- (Full Video on Southern Torch Facebook) The Rainsville City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, September 7 due to the Labor Day Holiday. Rainsville Fire Chief Willimac Wright addressed the Council regarding the chemical spill that occurred at the intersection of AL-75 and AL-35. Over 43,000...
Photos: Decatur is 5-0 after beating Hazel Green in Alabama football showdown
DECATUR, Ala. — Ellis Dickman threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to help lead Decatur to a 48-14 win over Hazel Green on Friday night. With the victory Decatur improved to 5-0 on the season. Dayton Swoopes added two touchdown runs for Decatur, while Armond Caldwell had two rushing TDs ...
WAFF
Cullman man killed in tractor wreck
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
First roundabout opens in unincorporated Madison County
On Friday, the new roundabout at Jordan Road and Homer Nance Road in Madison County officially opened.
Beloved Alabama doctor dies of COVID at 54: ‘You could talk to her about anything’
Longtime Lawrence County physician Dr. Faye S. Wilson has died from an extended illness related to COVID, according to her older brother. “Faye embodied the perfect combination of intelligence and compassion,” said Don Wilson of Florida. “I may have been her big brother, but she was my role model. I will miss her dearly.”
Pedestrian hit and killed by drag racer, ALEA looking to ID driver
On Sept. 5, 2022, Qye Darrious D. Williams, 21, was critically injured after a car hit him.
WAAY-TV
North Alabama parents turn to secondhand shopping as inflation rises
Secondhand shopping is booming. Rising inflation has led to an increase in the cost of clothing, and some parents are now shifting gears to make ends meet. "I have a 4-and-a-half-year-old and an almost-2-year-old," said mom Larkin Plaks. The cost of buying clothing for two kids adds up fast. "I...
After two months, new mom released from Etowah County Jail
An Etowah County judge ordered the release this week of a mother who was arrested days after the birth or her son and then spent two months in jail because she was unable to meet conditions of release. Hali Burns had been charged with chemical endangerment after she failed two...
WAFF
Flower Friday: Introducing the New England Aster
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Alabama has been experiencing some beautiful, sunny days out there and what better time to check in with our friends at Huntsville Botanical Garden for Flower Friday!. Matt Candeias is sharing more about New England Asters.
1 dead after falling 60 feet at High Falls Park
Emergency crews responded to a fatal fall at High Falls Park on Saturday afternoon.
Man killed in Cherokee County tractor-trailer accident
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Collinsville man early Friday morning. At approximately 4:24 a.m., Christopher Scott Mullins, 47, was killed when the 2021 Mack tractor-trailer that he was driving left the roadway and overturned. The crash occurred on Cherokee County 1 near Cherokee County 672, approximately two miles […]
