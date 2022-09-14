Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
UVA Board of Governors approves one-time credit amid tuition hike
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Board of Governors has approved a one-time credit for in-state students equal to the school’s most recent tuition hike. This comes on the heels of a recommendation from UVA’s Board of Visitors earlier this week. The Washington Post reports...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville at high COVID transmission level
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID transmission level in Charlottesville is now high according to the CDC, with case numbers up 20% from where they were two weeks ago. Despite the increase in cases, UVA Health says hospitalization rates remain unchanged. It says the majority of cases are from the...
NBC 29 News
Genomic tests help doctors treat COVID-19 and long COVID
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With many COVID-19 treatments now available, a simple blood test can show doctors the best route to take. Charlottesville’s AMPEL BioSolutions says it can predict and detect the severity of a COVID-19 infection, as well as how to help a patient through its new genomic test called CovGENE.
NBC 29 News
Sin Barreras hosts annual Cville Sabroso Festival
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Sept. 17, Sin Barreras hosted the annual Cville Sabroso Festival at Booker T. Washington Park. Sin Barreras is a local nonprofit that works to empower immigrants and their families in Central Virginia, focusing on the Latinx community. The Cville Sabroso Festival is an opportunity...
NBC 29 News
Schools across the nation are switching to solar energy
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new report from Generation 180 shows that solar energy usage has tripled in schools across the nation since 2015. Schools with low to high ranging budgets are accessing benefits that come from this switch. “In our recent report, we found that nearly 1 in 10...
NBC 29 News
Hudson Tax Rebates
The University of Virginia’s Board of Governors has approved a one-time credit for in-state students equal to the school’s most recent tuition hike. Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction presents Innovation grants. Updated: 7 hours ago. On Friday, Sept. 16, the Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction visited two Louisa...
NBC 29 News
JMU and Grottoes working to make Grand Caverns a geoheritage site
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - What began as a simple research partnership between James Madison University and the Town of Grottoes has now grown into a project drawing national attention. “It started like a simple collaboration and started getting more form. JMU offered to make a three-dimensional map of the commercial...
NBC 29 News
UVA football returns, Corner businesses thrive
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Businesses on the Corner fought hard to survive the coronavirus pandemic, but their recovery is hitting new peaks thanks to the return of UVA football. “It’s been up and down for few years. 2019 was the best year ever, we won the championship. 2020 was one...
NBC 29 News
The Wildlife Center of Virginia says it is ready for migration season
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Birds heading south for the winter sometimes fly into problems during the migration, and the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro is at the heart of the migration route and prepared to help. “We’re right in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, which is one of...
NBC 29 News
Sen. Tim Kaine champions anti-sexual assault act
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senator Tim Kaine (D) is working to mitigate sexual assaults on college campuses. Kaine says that in conversations he’s had with college students (some on UVA grounds), many of them admit they did not have proper conversations about consent in their upbringing. The SOS campus...
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury, High School Football Scores & Highlights 9/16
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
NBC 29 News
Crozet’s India Sims gets a surprise from R&B star and rises above odds
CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - India Sims is a beauty specialist with a focus in massage therapy, makeup, and more. She’s wanted to work at a spa for quite some time. Sims has been using a wheelchair for nearly her entire life, and employers rarely looked past it. “When I...
NBC 29 News
Turning Hotter to End Summer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our trend of warm days and pleasant nights will continue this weekend into the start of the new week ahead. Warmer than average through mid week. Hotter conditions and a little more humid for the last official full day of summer on Wednesday. Tracking an autumn...
NBC 29 News
Update: CPD investigating incident at intersections surrounding Elliott Avenue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - CPD is currently investigating a death and multiple vehicle collisions that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 15, around 4:30 p.m. at the intersections surrounding Elliott Avenue. Due to the severity of the incident, Elliott Avenue from Rayon St to Avon St and 6th St SE from Montrose...
