ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 29 News

UVA Board of Governors approves one-time credit amid tuition hike

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Board of Governors has approved a one-time credit for in-state students equal to the school’s most recent tuition hike. This comes on the heels of a recommendation from UVA’s Board of Visitors earlier this week. The Washington Post reports...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville at high COVID transmission level

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID transmission level in Charlottesville is now high according to the CDC, with case numbers up 20% from where they were two weeks ago. Despite the increase in cases, UVA Health says hospitalization rates remain unchanged. It says the majority of cases are from the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Genomic tests help doctors treat COVID-19 and long COVID

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With many COVID-19 treatments now available, a simple blood test can show doctors the best route to take. Charlottesville’s AMPEL BioSolutions says it can predict and detect the severity of a COVID-19 infection, as well as how to help a patient through its new genomic test called CovGENE.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Sin Barreras hosts annual Cville Sabroso Festival

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Sept. 17, Sin Barreras hosted the annual Cville Sabroso Festival at Booker T. Washington Park. Sin Barreras is a local nonprofit that works to empower immigrants and their families in Central Virginia, focusing on the Latinx community. The Cville Sabroso Festival is an opportunity...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Health
NBC 29 News

Schools across the nation are switching to solar energy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new report from Generation 180 shows that solar energy usage has tripled in schools across the nation since 2015. Schools with low to high ranging budgets are accessing benefits that come from this switch. “In our recent report, we found that nearly 1 in 10...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Hudson Tax Rebates

The University of Virginia’s Board of Governors has approved a one-time credit for in-state students equal to the school’s most recent tuition hike. Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction presents Innovation grants. Updated: 7 hours ago. On Friday, Sept. 16, the Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction visited two Louisa...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

JMU and Grottoes working to make Grand Caverns a geoheritage site

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - What began as a simple research partnership between James Madison University and the Town of Grottoes has now grown into a project drawing national attention. “It started like a simple collaboration and started getting more form. JMU offered to make a three-dimensional map of the commercial...
GROTTOES, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA football returns, Corner businesses thrive

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Businesses on the Corner fought hard to survive the coronavirus pandemic, but their recovery is hitting new peaks thanks to the return of UVA football. “It’s been up and down for few years. 2019 was the best year ever, we won the championship. 2020 was one...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Uva#The Uva Cancer Center#School Of Medicine#School Of Engineering#Nih
NBC 29 News

Sen. Tim Kaine champions anti-sexual assault act

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senator Tim Kaine (D) is working to mitigate sexual assaults on college campuses. Kaine says that in conversations he’s had with college students (some on UVA grounds), many of them admit they did not have proper conversations about consent in their upbringing. The SOS campus...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NBC 29 News

Turning Hotter to End Summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our trend of warm days and pleasant nights will continue this weekend into the start of the new week ahead. Warmer than average through mid week. Hotter conditions and a little more humid for the last official full day of summer on Wednesday. Tracking an autumn...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy