Herald & Review
Week 4 high school rewind: MacArthur honors undefeated 1972 Generals team during Decatur city game
DECATUR -- The MacArthur football team had a surprise in store on Friday. When the Generals team captains came out for the coin toss before their Decatur city game with Eisenhower everything looked normal. The four players — Rodrick Millsap, Brylan McHood-Jones, Azarion Richardson and Jamari Tennin — were dressed...
ourquadcities.com
Top 10: Illinois high school football rankings
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:. Others receiving votes: York 13, Bolingbrook 10, Glenbard East 7, Palatine 7, Glenbrook South 4, Lyons 3, South Elgin 1, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1. Class 7A. School W-L...
WAND TV
ISP welcomes 21 new troopers with Cadet Class 135 graduation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – 21 new troopers graduated from the Illinois State Police Academy on Friday. The Illinois State Police commissioned the troopers of Cadet Class 135 at a graduation ceremony in Springfield. According to ISP since 2019, 326 troopers have been added to the police force. And starting...
spotonillinois.com
Hamilton: 'While Illinois spends the most money per student in the Midwest, a big chunk is blown on the inflated education bureaucracy'
Springfield tennis player Shrihan Aleti is ranked 2,561st in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Sept. 10. They had 253 total points, split between 247 single points and 42 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
Here Are 20 Signs This Winter is Going to Suck in Iowa & Illinois
In the Midwest, we are no strangers to rough weather. Whether it's 100-degree days with high humidity during the summer months or the deep freeze that comes after a heavy snowstorm, we have to be prepared for everything. Severe storms, derechos, even a haboob? No one can be 100 percent...
beckersspine.com
3 recent moves from Illinois orthopedic practices
Here are three moves from three leading Illinois orthopedic practices since Sept. 1. 1. Chicago-based Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush added two surgeons who will practice at its Joliet, Ill., and Naperville, Ill., locations. Orthopedic surgeon Nitin Goyal, MD, and spine surgeon Arash Sayari, MD, both completed their residencies at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush.
Herald & Review
Midwest farmland values up double digits again
In mid-year looks at land prices in several Midwest states, prices have soared so far. According to the 2022 Purdue Farmland Values report, farmland went up 30 to 34% in Indiana again this year. “The growing momentum is a little bit of a surprise,” Purdue University ag economist Todd Kuethe...
Herald & Review
Rural Illinois hospitals challenged by workforce shortages
When the Illinois Health and Hospital Association conducted its Small and Rural Hospitals Annual Meeting in Springfield this summer, worker retention and recruitment was a major theme. Two of the largest impacts on workforce include stress from the pandemic and a shortage of health care professionals, said Ted Rogalski, Illinois...
Central Illinois Proud
Severe storms possible this weekend, roller coaster temperatures next week
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It has been a beautiful week with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures, but the weather pattern will become more active this weekend with summer-like heat building in after. Key Takeaways. Non-severe storms possible Saturday night & Sunday morning. Severe storms possible Sunday evening. Damaging...
More Bats Are Popping Up In Iowa & Illinois. Is It Legal To Kill Them?
It's not part of a Halloween prank. More bats seem to be appearing in the QC but you have to be careful how you get rid of them. We told you earlier this week about a local bat removal specialist we talked to, who said that there's been an uptick in calls to get the animals removed from homes. He wasn't sure of a reason why, though there was speculation from others about migration patterns.
fordcountychronicle.com
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Illinois to end cash bail, make it harder to keep dangerous criminals off streets January 1
In the closing hours of the 2021 lame duck session of the legislature, Democrats rammed through dangerous legislation which will make Illinois less safe. The bill, known as the SAFE-T Act, was opposed by almost every law enforcement group in the state, but their objections and concerns were ignored and the bill passed anyway.
Carjackers ‘bump-and-rob’ man on I-64 in Illinois
Car crashed, car stolen. Police are investigating after "bump-and-rob" carjackers targeted a man early Friday morning in the Metro East.
kjluradio.com
Illinois man with lengthy record faces charges for pursuit in Montgomery County
An Illinois man, with a lengthy criminal record, is arrested in Missouri after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle winds its way through Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified that the Highway Patrol in Pike County was chasing a man driving a stolen SUV on Highway 70, earlier this month, and the driver was heading toward Jonesburg.
Historic St. Joseph building sold to bar owner
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A new business is coming to a long-standing building in downtown St. Joseph. The village board voted to approve the sale of the one-time village hall, village jail, and scout building. The winning bid came in at $10,000, just half the appraised value. Roche Cain, owner of Roch’s Place, bought […]
WGNtv.com
Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
Herald & Review
Couple’s small farm sustains Central Illinois family
HENRY — With a pretty white bow in her hair, and a snuggly kitten in her hands, 2-year-old Anna Salisbury is in her element on the family homestead in Central Illinois. Both her mom and dad, Bethany and Bob Salisbury, always dreamed of having a little farm to raise their own food and share its bounties with their children.
Bed, Bath & Beyond stores closing: 6 Illinois locations among closures, company says
The company has released a list of stores that will close by the end of the year.
fox32chicago.com
Vandals throw brick through Illinois state Rep. Kelly Cassidy's office window
CHICAGO - Vandals hit the office of an Illinois state representative Wednesday morning. Rep. Kelly Cassidy shared a picture of the incident on Twitter. Cassidy's office is located in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. She says her office has security video of someone throwing a brick through a window around 5 a.m.
