Illinois State

ourquadcities.com

Top 10: Illinois high school football rankings

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:. Others receiving votes: York 13, Bolingbrook 10, Glenbard East 7, Palatine 7, Glenbrook South 4, Lyons 3, South Elgin 1, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1. Class 7A. School W-L...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

ISP welcomes 21 new troopers with Cadet Class 135 graduation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – 21 new troopers graduated from the Illinois State Police Academy on Friday. The Illinois State Police commissioned the troopers of Cadet Class 135 at a graduation ceremony in Springfield. According to ISP since 2019, 326 troopers have been added to the police force. And starting...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Q985

Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge

Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
ROCKFORD, IL
beckersspine.com

3 recent moves from Illinois orthopedic practices

Here are three moves from three leading Illinois orthopedic practices since Sept. 1. 1. Chicago-based Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush added two surgeons who will practice at its Joliet, Ill., and Naperville, Ill., locations. Orthopedic surgeon Nitin Goyal, MD, and spine surgeon Arash Sayari, MD, both completed their residencies at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Midwest farmland values up double digits again

In mid-year looks at land prices in several Midwest states, prices have soared so far. According to the 2022 Purdue Farmland Values report, farmland went up 30 to 34% in Indiana again this year. “The growing momentum is a little bit of a surprise,” Purdue University ag economist Todd Kuethe...
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Rural Illinois hospitals challenged by workforce shortages

When the Illinois Health and Hospital Association conducted its Small and Rural Hospitals Annual Meeting in Springfield this summer, worker retention and recruitment was a major theme. Two of the largest impacts on workforce include stress from the pandemic and a shortage of health care professionals, said Ted Rogalski, Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Severe storms possible this weekend, roller coaster temperatures next week

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It has been a beautiful week with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures, but the weather pattern will become more active this weekend with summer-like heat building in after. Key Takeaways. Non-severe storms possible Saturday night & Sunday morning. Severe storms possible Sunday evening. Damaging...
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

More Bats Are Popping Up In Iowa & Illinois. Is It Legal To Kill Them?

It's not part of a Halloween prank. More bats seem to be appearing in the QC but you have to be careful how you get rid of them. We told you earlier this week about a local bat removal specialist we talked to, who said that there's been an uptick in calls to get the animals removed from homes. He wasn't sure of a reason why, though there was speculation from others about migration patterns.
ILLINOIS STATE
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Illinois to end cash bail, make it harder to keep dangerous criminals off streets January 1

In the closing hours of the 2021 lame duck session of the legislature, Democrats rammed through dangerous legislation which will make Illinois less safe. The bill, known as the SAFE-T Act, was opposed by almost every law enforcement group in the state, but their objections and concerns were ignored and the bill passed anyway.
ILLINOIS STATE
kjluradio.com

Illinois man with lengthy record faces charges for pursuit in Montgomery County

An Illinois man, with a lengthy criminal record, is arrested in Missouri after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle winds its way through Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified that the Highway Patrol in Pike County was chasing a man driving a stolen SUV on Highway 70, earlier this month, and the driver was heading toward Jonesburg.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Historic St. Joseph building sold to bar owner

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A new business is coming to a long-standing building in downtown St. Joseph. The village board voted to approve the sale of the one-time village hall, village jail, and scout building. The winning bid came in at $10,000, just half the appraised value. Roche Cain, owner of Roch’s Place, bought […]
SAINT JOSEPH, IL
WGNtv.com

Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
Herald & Review

Couple’s small farm sustains Central Illinois family

HENRY — With a pretty white bow in her hair, and a snuggly kitten in her hands, 2-year-old Anna Salisbury is in her element on the family homestead in Central Illinois. Both her mom and dad, Bethany and Bob Salisbury, always dreamed of having a little farm to raise their own food and share its bounties with their children.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Vandals throw brick through Illinois state Rep. Kelly Cassidy's office window

CHICAGO - Vandals hit the office of an Illinois state representative Wednesday morning. Rep. Kelly Cassidy shared a picture of the incident on Twitter. Cassidy's office is located in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. She says her office has security video of someone throwing a brick through a window around 5 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL

