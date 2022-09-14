Hossein Borghaei, DO, MS, Discusses Future Research Directions in NSCLC Based on the Lung-MAP Trial

Read full article on original website
Related
cancernetwork.com
Stacey A. Cohen, MD, Discusses the Relevance of ctDNA as a Prognostic Marker for Resected Stage I-III CRC
Based on findings from a real-world retrospective analysis, Stacey A. Cohen, MD, discussed the prognostic value of post-surgical minimal residual disease detection in patients with stage I to III colorectal cancer. In a recent interview with CancerNetwork® during the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO), Stacey A. Cohen,...
cancernetwork.com
ctDNA Reductions Associated With Improved Clinical Outcomes in NSCLC Treated With IO
Findings from a pooled analysis indicated that decreases in circulating tumor DNA was associated with improved clinical benefit in patients with non–small cell lung cancer treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Patients with non–small cell lung cancer who were treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors and experienced reductions in circulating tumor...
cancernetwork.com
Triplet Induction Chemotherapy Improves FFS in Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Vs Doublet Regimen
Patients with stage IVA to IVB nasopharyngeal carcinoma experienced an improvement in failure-free survival following treatment with paclitaxel, cisplatin, and capecitabine for 2 cycles vs 2 cycles of cisplatin and fluorouracil. An induction chemotherapy regimen consisting of a combination of paclitaxel, cisplatin, and capecitabine appeared to safely improve failure-free survival...
cancernetwork.com
Tumor Lysis Syndrome Incidence Uncommon in Venetoclax Treatment for AML
In patients with acute myeloid leukemia receiving venetoclax, tumor lysis syndrome was uncommon; patients at high risk should be admitted for venetoclax dosing ramp-up. Tumor lysis syndrome was found to be uncommon in patients receiving venetoclax (Venclexta) for acute myeloid leukemia but should be monitored if they have elevated white blood cells and should be admitted for a ramp-up, according to findings from a real-world analysis published in the Journal of Oncology Pharmacy Practice.
Comments / 0