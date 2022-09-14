‘A Waltons Thanksgiving’: ‘The Waltons’ Returns to The CW With New Holiday Movie

Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
IGN
Unofficial Joker Movie that Featured Bob Odenkirk, Pulled From Festival
The People’s Joker has been removed from the Toronto International Film Festival. The film starred director Vera Drew as a trans woman working in comedy, which happened to be set in a re-imagined version of Gotham – the very same Gotham that’s home to DC’s Batman.
Collider
The History Behind the Short-Lived 'Clerks' Animated Series
This month, audiences get to reunite with slacker co-workers Dante and Randal, played by Brian O'Halloran and Jeff Anderson respectively, and see what they haven't been up to in Kevin Smith's highly anticipated sequel, Clerks III. Audiences can expect Randal to be rude to every costumer that comes into the Quick Stop convenience store and Dante to complain that he shouldn't be there today about 37 times, but do they remember when the directionless minimum-wage workers had their own animated television series? Odds are probably not, considering only two episodes made it to air out of six being produced. Dante and Randal are used to getting the short end of the stick in life, but this time audiences got to share their pain when Clerks: The Animated Series was canceled far too early. From uncertainty as to who owned the television rights to Clerks, to studio interference, to Who Want to be a Millionaire? (yes really), the Clerks cartoon seemed like a project dead on arrival, but through brilliantly silly writing, unique character designs and a stellar voice cast, Clerks: The Animated Series ends up being one of the greatest adult cartoons that almost no one saw. Snoogins!
NME
‘Stranger Things’: Maya Hawke would “love” Robin to die in season five
Stranger Things star Maya Hawke says she would “love” her character Robin to die in the fifth and final season of the Netflix series. The fifth edition of the hit sci-fi show will be its last, and creators Matt and Ross Duffer have hinted that the final season could feature no new characters.
Collider
Disney+ and Hulu's Halloween Celebrations to Include 'Hellraiser' Premiere, 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Sing-Along, and More
Trick or Stream! October is the time for ghouls, ghosts, and everything spooky and Disney's trio of streamers is bringing the Halloween-appropriate content. With Hulu's Huluween returning for its fifth year, Disney+ welcoming in the holiday with Hallowstream, and even ESPN+ celebrating with Peyton and Eli Manning, there's a diverse slate of shows, movies, and sports on the way for all viewers.
Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On September 15, 2022
Everybody loves a comeback story and today is one of the coolest comeback stories we have seen on the Netflix Top 10 in recent weeks. Among the great TV shows on Netflix trending yesterday, Stranger Things was nowhere to be found for the first time in quite a while, but the nostalgic, mega-hit fantasy series has returned to Netflix’s trending list (opens in new tab) once again. See where it falls on the list — as well as the order of the most popular, great movies on Netflix for Thursday, September 15, 2022 — in our breakdown below.
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead star joins Superman and Lois as huge DC villain
Following a teaser at the end of season two, Superman & Lois has found its Bruno Mannheim, with former The Walking Dead star Chad L Coleman being cast in the role. As reported on TV Line, Coleman will play the Intergang crime boss in the third season of The CW's superhero show, which stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the titular pair as they return to Smallville.
TVOvermind
Every Canceled The CW Show of 2022 So Far
The CW, formerly The WB, has been home to many noteworthy shows since it became one of the leading networks for original programming on basic cable, but with the rise of streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, and even the Warner Bros-owned HBO Max have been competition for the primetime champ. While HBO Max has been more of an adult-oriented, R-rating platform for the DC Comics-related shows, The CW has had the lower budget Arrowverse shows that are interconnected and of “a different universe.” Outside of the several Arrowverse shows that The CW has canceled over the years, several other shows have recently been canceled by The CW in 2022 so far that have certainly upset fans of The Vampire Diaries, the Arrowverse series, and even Riverdale and more. Below we’ve detailed each show The CW canceled in 2022 so far.
ComicBook
Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre Talk Bringing Vampire Academy to Life
Vampire Academy, the eagerly anticipated adaptation of Richelle Mead's beloved YA series, finally arrives on Peacock this week and for fans of vampire-themed television, it's a series coming from some familiar faces. The Vampire Diaries co-creator Julie Plec as well as star Marguerite MacIntyre have teamed up to bring the series to life, delivering to an already passionate fan base the latest adaptation at the beloved book series. For Vampire Academy fans, the new series being in Plec and MacIntyre's hands is an exciting prospect and not just because of Plec's impressive work with The Vampire Diaries universe, itself beloved by fans. It turns out that both Plec and MacIntyre are themselves fans of the books.
ComicBook
Classic Disney Channel Series Heading to Streaming for the First Time
In the three years since its launch, Disney+ has been steadily adding beloved Disney movies and shows from years past to its streaming lineup. The big hits were on the service when it arrived, but some of the other titles throughout the company's history have taken a little longer to show up. Next month, one of the more beloved Disney Channel shows from the late '90s and early '00s is finally making its way to Disney+, and it's streaming debut is a reason for celebration.
TVGuide.com
New Hulu Movies and TV Shows Coming in October 2022
There's a whole bunch of Schitt coming to Hulu in October. Six seasons of it, in fact. All six seasons of the Emmy-winning series Schitt's Creek is arriving on Hulu on Oct. 3 after years of Netflix exclusivity. While not in the same league as The Office in terms of fanatical rewatching, many people rely on the good-natured humor of Schitt's Creek for their hit of dopamine, so it's kind of a big deal.
