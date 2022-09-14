ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 24

Maximus
3d ago

Hopefully it will rinse the excess poo and pee from the sidewalks and streets. Thanks London

Reply(2)
15
Dexter Cash
3d ago

Thank goodness. But people in the bay area can't drive when it's perfect weather much less this. lol.

Reply
4
index72
3d ago

Maybe Newsome will threaten us with rolling blackouts for 1.5 rain 🌧

Reply
8
 

SFGate

Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

Rain and gusty winds are in the National Weather Service forecast for Sunday for the San Francisco Bay Area. Daytime highs will be in the 60s and 70s throughout the region. Overnight lows will range mostly in the 50s. Rain and showers are expected to last through Wednesday with clearing skies on Thursday.
CBS San Francisco

Rare September rainstorm taking aim at North Bay; up to 1-3 inches in forecast

SAN RAFAEL -- A rare September wet weather storm front continued its march down the West Coast toward the San Francisco Bay Area Friday, packing with it cooler temperatures, intense downpours, gusty winds and the threat of lightning.The brunt of the storm was predicted for Sunday, but the wet unstable weather could linger through Tuesday."A change in the weather pattern is underway as a deep, closed low is on track to move south from the Gulf of Alaska and park itself off the NorCal coast," the National Weather Service said."More excitingly, there continues to be high confidence that this system...
KRON4 News

How full are Bay Area reservoirs?

(KRON) – Rain may be returning to our forecast, but this storm won’t be enough to end the ongoing drought.  California hasn’t seen significant rainfall and months. The hope is that the rain forecast for this weekend will help the dry conditions and put some more water into our reservoirs. The latest map from the […]
natureworldnews.com

California Weather Rollercoaster from Historic Heat Wave, High Humidity, Thunderstorms: Now Experts Discuss "Earthquake Weather"

After a Californian summer marked by a historic heat wave, high humidity, and thunderstorms, concerns about potential "earthquake weather" are raised as tremors shake the ground. The Bay Area has experienced an uptick in seismic activity over the past week. Oakland experienced a 2.9-magnitude earthquake late on Sunday. On Tuesday...
KRON4 News

Wind advisory issued for the coast on Sunday, Monday

(KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Northern California coast starting on Sunday. Between 6 a.m. on Sunday and 4 a.m. on Monday the coast and coastal hills are expected to see southerly wind gusts that could reach up to 45 miles per hour. There is also potential for […]
