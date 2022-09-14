Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Wichita to pour millions of dollars into fixing Century II roof
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you look at the skyline of Wichita, it's hard not to notice the round blue roof of Century II. However, in recent years that roof has fallen into disrepair. "We found flakes of the roof when we've been watering. So yes, the roof is deteriorating,...
KAKE TV
Over 70 Wichitans get Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose Saturday at mobile clinic
The Sedgwick County Health Department hosted a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday at North High School. The majority of participants, 72 of 81, received the new Pfizer booster, or bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, including Ami Goto. It targets both the original strain of the coronavirus and Omicron variants. “It's up to...
Carnival passes million dollar mark for 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair Board heard a presentation from Tom Thebault with North American Midway Entertainment Saturday morning. "We were like $9000 off from last year's Friday, but certainly up from 2019," Thebault said. "We hit the million dollar mark and we've got two days to go."
RV Retailer acquires Great Bend’s Harper Camperland store
RV Retailer LLC announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
WFD responds to house fire in central Wichita, fire under control
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) is responding to a house fire in central Wichita on Saturday evening. Sedgwick County Dispatch said the call came in around 7 p.m. from the 1100 block of N Piatt St. They say there were no occupants found during a search of the home. One person […]
Textron gives hourly workers a 4% pay hike
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Textron Aviation announced that it bumped hourly aviation pay in Wichita by 4% and that the starting wage for hourly aviation workers is now $20 an hour. The pay raise is for all hourly employees in Direct Aircraft Manufacturing and Service roles in Wichita. The company says it is currently filling […]
KAKE TV
Wichita neighbors struggle as wells go dry amid extreme drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Amid an extreme drought in Wichita, neighbors are warning their community about wells going dry. Chris Shults lives near 151st and Maple in West Wichita. He said his well’s levels started dropping in July. “This is by far the worst year we've had for the...
Wichita Mayor addresses confusion surrounding marijuana and fentanyl strip vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There are still a lot of questions to iron out when it comes to Wichita’s new take on marijuana and fentanyl testing strips. Some are wondering if they can legally smoke marijuana in the streets, while some county leaders are saying not so fast. The City said people cannot walk around […]
CHS to return $1 billion to its owners in 2023
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The cooperative that is responsible for the McPherson oil refinery is returning $1 billion to its owners next year. The CHS Board said it has elected to return $500 million in cash patronage based on business done with CHS in fiscal year 2022, which ended on Aug. 31. The board has also elected to return $500 million in cash to its owners through equity redemptions.
WIBW
Wichita woman killed in crash on I-135
SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Wichita woman was killed Friday morning after a crash left her trapped in her vehicle on I-135 in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 a.m., Shanlie Smiley, 23, of Wichita, was travelling north on I-135 when her Chevy Malibu left the roadway and struck a guardrail.
KWCH.com
Local group planning to build affordable housing across Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A groundbreaking happened Thursday in Wichita for an affordable housing project meant to benefit the community. Local organization Hope Community Development Corporation partnered with the City of Wichita and purchased more than a dozen lots around the city to build affordable homes. The nonprofit works with homebuyers with low to moderate incomes, providing guidance and education from the loan process to actual ownership.
KAKE TV
Downtown Wichita sculptures will receive a pop of color from local artist
As many people flock to downtown Wichita for Open Streets ICT, there will be one event going on that will bring color to downtown long after this weekend. The sculptures in downtown Wichita will be receiving new decorations in the form of crocheted hats and even overalls. Tamara Gonzales posts...
KAKE TV
False active shooter reports send police to Wichita and Topeka high schools, FBI releases statement
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As Jaden Villa waited for the bus after school Thursday, he reflected on what, for just a moment, was one of the scariest days of his life. "Out of nowhere, it was just a cop. He just comes in the room with a gun. I'm like, wow. So we all got quiet. Like the whole class got quiet," said Villa.
How the looming railroad strike could impact Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of railroad workers nationwide are preparing to walk off the job Friday, threatening to disrupt many parts of the economy. In Kansas, the strike could have a serious impact on agriculture. The Association of American Railroads shared that this strike could cost $2 billion a day, and everything from grain, […]
Wichita names a new interim police chief
Troy Livingston has been appointed interim chief of the Wichita Police Department, effective Sept. 27.
KWCH.com
Drought impacting water wells in Wichita
Wichita city council votes to remove marijuana possession, fentanyl test strips from ordinance. The measure passed 5-2 with Councilmembers Becky Tuttle and Bryan Frye asking for more time to go over the change with constituents. Updated: 13 hours ago. In an honor of the 345 firefighters killed on Sept. 11...
Victim identified in fatal north Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash that happened early Friday morning in north Wichita. According to the KHP Crash Log, 23-year-old Shanlie Smiley was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu north on I-135 when she struck a guardrail. The vehicle bounced off the guardrail, […]
Man injured in south Wichita stabbing
One person was hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in south Wichita.
Why part of Douglas Ave. will be closed on Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Sunday, Sept. 18, approximately four miles of Douglas Ave. in Wichita will be closed for Open Streets ICT. The event, which is put on by Wichita Park and Recreation, will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is a free neighborhood community-building event. From Bluff St. in College Hill […]
KAKE TV
Wichita suburb warns of coyotes in residential areas
MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - Officials in suburban Wichita are warning residents about an uptick in coyote sightings. The Maize Police Department said Thursday that there have been several coyote sightings in various residential neighborhoods. "We want to remind residence [sic] to be mindful when letting or leaving pets outside, especially...
