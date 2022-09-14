Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Memorial Health’s Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital NICU celebrates milestones
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health’s Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital held their annual NICU reunion Saturday and the theme fit right in with Saturday’s college game day!. It was a fun-filled day at the hospital as graduates of the NICU, and their parents, showed their...
wtoc.com
Andrew Low House Museum hosting a community day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Andrew Low House Museum is a Savannah staple. It’s named after the Scottish immigrant and father in law of Juliette Gordon Low - the founder of the Girl Scouts. And on Sunday you have a chance to learn about the museum’s history for free....
blufftontoday.com
News About Town: Cook named USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen
Cook named USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen. Kinley Cook is the new USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen. Cook is the daughter of Allen and Courtney Brown Cook. She competed in many different phases of competition including casual wear, fun fashion/runway, interview, evening gown, cover model, and academic success. She will represent South Carolina and compete in the UNM National Pageant on July 2-8, 2023, in Hollywood, Florida.
wtoc.com
Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors food giveaway held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every month, the Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors organization holds food giveaways for the community. Saturday, the founder says they had their biggest turn out ever!. Nearly 600 people lined the parking lot, with their carts and bags, waiting for their turn to shop the free...
wtoc.com
Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber hosted their 6th annual gala
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber hosted their 6th annual gala Saturday night. The Latin-themed gala celebrated the accomplishments of local Hispanic business owners, and community leaders. This is the first time they’ve been able to host the event since 2019 around 300 attendees gathered to highlight...
Savannah cemetery to be condemned due to poor conditions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Evergreen Cemetery, a place that has been at the center of numerous complaints and failed upkeep, will be condemned. The grave site has been serving the Savannah community since the early 1930s, but in the last decade, the cemetery fell victim to neglect due to the death of the grave site […]
walterborolive.com
Retired Educator, Anna S. Bright, Vying for District 4 School Board Seat
PRESS RELEASE- Anna S. Bright’s lifelong motto, If I can help somebody, then my living shall not be in vain, speaks for itself. A personal goal that Mrs. Bright has had for a long time is to become a member of the local school board. Consequently, she is a candidate in District 4 of Colleton County. The election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. She comes with four decades of experience in the public schools of South Carolina and Alabama, with the majority of them being in Colleton County.
wtoc.com
New fire chief sworn in on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - There’s a new fire chief on Hilton Head Island. Chris Blankeship has been with the town’s fire rescue for over two decades. ”I’m a little overwhelmed, there’s a lot of people here. It just shows I have great support and this proves to me that hopefully I’m the right guy for the job,” said Chief Blankenship.
Savannah fire displaces 5 Friday afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire that started in the kitchen of a Savannah home, displaced a family of five Friday afternoon. The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) said the fire happened in the 3000 block of Gibbons Street. The fire started in the kitchen and smoke filled the room and then moved into the attic. […]
wtoc.com
Tybee Island’s Main Street program moving forward with multiple projects
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island’s Main Street program has been ticking things off their to-do list all year long and has made significant progress with things like their beautification project on the south end and business development. Main Street Executive Director, Cassidi Kendrick says...
wtoc.com
A ‘Selphless’ Act: Community rallies around local teacher fighting cancer
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Baseball is known as America’s past time. But this weekend one West Chatham family is hoping it does more than just pass time. As the friends of the Selph family are working to raise funds that could help save a local teachers life. “She’s...
wtoc.com
Savannah Kennel Club hosts Wagfest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dog lovers from all over the Savannah area gathered Saturday at Guy Minick Youth Complex for this year’s Wagfest event. There was plenty of tail wagging, running, playing, and fundraising. “A lot of people think of the Kennel Club as only people that only love...
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern gearing up to host Hispanic Heritage Month events
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People are gearing up for Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations on the Armstrong campus on Georgia Southern University. The chairwoman for Migrant Equity Southeast is at Georgia Southern helping with Hispanic heritage events on campus. She says this month Migrant Equity Southeast is shedding light on all the contributions Hispanic people bring to our country and this community.
wtoc.com
‘Overcoming the past:’ Historic church will purchase land from Port Wentworth
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic church in Port Wentworth is getting land they were promised by the city, but not how they had hoped. It’s a years-long negotiation that ended at a city council meeting this week. Near Highway 21 and Berrien Road, you’ll see this church...
City of Rincon announces new city manager
RINCON, Ga (WSAV) — The City of Rincon is announcing a new city manager who will start serving the people of Rincon starting September 19. According to city officials, the City of Rincon is welcoming Jonathan Lynn as the new city manager next Monday. Lynn graduated Georgia Southern with a Bachelor of Arts in Political […]
wtoc.com
In-person meeting held over I-95 widening project through Hardeeville
HARDEEVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation had an in-person meeting tonight over their I-95 widening project giving residents a chance to ask questions and voice their concerns. The goal of the project is to reduce traffic on I-95 from the Savannah River to US 278. The...
wtoc.com
Hearing held for estates of two Effingham Co. children found buried in backyard
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The case involving the estates of Mary and Elywn Crocker Jr. went before a judge in Effingham County on Wednesday. The two teens were found buried in their backyard in 2018. Attorneys representing the woman asking to become the administrator for the estates of the...
wtoc.com
Savannah Children’s Theatre presents ‘Pete the Cat’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The story of Pete the Cat has been told in a series of books, through an animated series and now, live on stage in Savannah through a unique partnership. The Savannah Children’s Theatre kicks off its 19th season beginning Saturday night at the Historic Savannah Theatre....
WJCL
Savannah Police: Person hit by car in downtown Savannah Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A pedestrian-involved crash shutdown a part of Bay Street in downtown Savannah Thursday night, into Friday morning. Savannah police tell us someone was hit by a car around midnight, but did not share how seriously they were hurt. It happened on Bay Street near the intersection...
wtoc.com
Phil the Neighborhoods starts at Isle of Hope Marina
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just weeks until thousands of people Phil the Park, the Savannah Philharmonic is filling neighborhoods. “This gift of music,” said Tina Weil, an attendee. Families packed out the Isle of Hope Marina for the kick off with their drinks and lawn chairs. Some people have...
