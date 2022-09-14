PRESS RELEASE- Anna S. Bright’s lifelong motto, If I can help somebody, then my living shall not be in vain, speaks for itself. A personal goal that Mrs. Bright has had for a long time is to become a member of the local school board. Consequently, she is a candidate in District 4 of Colleton County. The election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. She comes with four decades of experience in the public schools of South Carolina and Alabama, with the majority of them being in Colleton County.

