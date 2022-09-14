ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

wtoc.com

Andrew Low House Museum hosting a community day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Andrew Low House Museum is a Savannah staple. It's named after the Scottish immigrant and father in law of Juliette Gordon Low - the founder of the Girl Scouts. And on Sunday you have a chance to learn about the museum's history for free....
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

News About Town: Cook named USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen

Cook named USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen. Kinley Cook is the new USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen. Cook is the daughter of Allen and Courtney Brown Cook. She competed in many different phases of competition including casual wear, fun fashion/runway, interview, evening gown, cover model, and academic success. She will represent South Carolina and compete in the UNM National Pageant on July 2-8, 2023, in Hollywood, Florida.
HAMPTON, SC
wtoc.com

Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors food giveaway held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every month, the Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors organization holds food giveaways for the community. Saturday, the founder says they had their biggest turn out ever!. Nearly 600 people lined the parking lot, with their carts and bags, waiting for their turn to shop the free...
SAVANNAH, GA
Beaufort, SC
Beaufort, SC
Beaufort, SC
wtoc.com

Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber hosted their 6th annual gala

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber hosted their 6th annual gala Saturday night. The Latin-themed gala celebrated the accomplishments of local Hispanic business owners, and community leaders. This is the first time they've been able to host the event since 2019 around 300 attendees gathered to highlight...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah cemetery to be condemned due to poor conditions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Evergreen Cemetery, a place that has been at the center of numerous complaints and failed upkeep, will be condemned. The grave site has been serving the Savannah community since the early 1930s, but in the last decade, the cemetery fell victim to neglect due to the death of the grave site […]
SAVANNAH, GA
walterborolive.com

Retired Educator, Anna S. Bright, Vying for District 4 School Board Seat

PRESS RELEASE- Anna S. Bright's lifelong motto, If I can help somebody, then my living shall not be in vain, speaks for itself. A personal goal that Mrs. Bright has had for a long time is to become a member of the local school board. Consequently, she is a candidate in District 4 of Colleton County. The election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. She comes with four decades of experience in the public schools of South Carolina and Alabama, with the majority of them being in Colleton County.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

New fire chief sworn in on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - There's a new fire chief on Hilton Head Island. Chris Blankeship has been with the town's fire rescue for over two decades. "I'm a little overwhelmed, there's a lot of people here. It just shows I have great support and this proves to me that hopefully I'm the right guy for the job," said Chief Blankenship.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah fire displaces 5 Friday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire that started in the kitchen of a Savannah home, displaced a family of five Friday afternoon. The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) said the fire happened in the 3000 block of Gibbons Street. The fire started in the kitchen and smoke filled the room and then moved into the attic. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tybee Island's Main Street program moving forward with multiple projects

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island's Main Street program has been ticking things off their to-do list all year long and has made significant progress with things like their beautification project on the south end and business development. Main Street Executive Director, Cassidi Kendrick says...
wtoc.com

Savannah Kennel Club hosts Wagfest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dog lovers from all over the Savannah area gathered Saturday at Guy Minick Youth Complex for this year's Wagfest event. There was plenty of tail wagging, running, playing, and fundraising. "A lot of people think of the Kennel Club as only people that only love...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia Southern gearing up to host Hispanic Heritage Month events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People are gearing up for Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations on the Armstrong campus on Georgia Southern University. The chairwoman for Migrant Equity Southeast is at Georgia Southern helping with Hispanic heritage events on campus. She says this month Migrant Equity Southeast is shedding light on all the contributions Hispanic people bring to our country and this community.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

City of Rincon announces new city manager

RINCON, Ga (WSAV) — The City of Rincon is announcing a new city manager who will start serving the people of Rincon starting September 19. According to city officials, the City of Rincon is welcoming Jonathan Lynn as the new city manager next Monday. Lynn graduated Georgia Southern with a Bachelor of Arts in Political […]
RINCON, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Children's Theatre presents 'Pete the Cat'

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The story of Pete the Cat has been told in a series of books, through an animated series and now, live on stage in Savannah through a unique partnership. The Savannah Children's Theatre kicks off its 19th season beginning Saturday night at the Historic Savannah Theatre....
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah Police: Person hit by car in downtown Savannah Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A pedestrian-involved crash shutdown a part of Bay Street in downtown Savannah Thursday night, into Friday morning. Savannah police tell us someone was hit by a car around midnight, but did not share how seriously they were hurt. It happened on Bay Street near the intersection...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Phil the Neighborhoods starts at Isle of Hope Marina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just weeks until thousands of people Phil the Park, the Savannah Philharmonic is filling neighborhoods. "This gift of music," said Tina Weil, an attendee. Families packed out the Isle of Hope Marina for the kick off with their drinks and lawn chairs. Some people have...
SAVANNAH, GA

