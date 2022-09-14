ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chulavistatoday.com

Gov. Newsom signed CARE Court into law, which will be effective by next fall in San Diego County

California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Wednesday that provides a path for individuals struggling with untreated severe mental illnesses to receive care. The Community, Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment Act, also known as Senate Bill 1338, allows family members, first responders, and others to ask a judge to draft a treatment plan for individuals diagnosed with schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders.
CALIFORNIA STATE
eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISOR ANDERSON SENDS LETTER REMINDING EAST COUNTY CITIES OF LAST CHANCE FOR HOMELESSNESS FUNDING

Photo by Robert Gehr: homeless person in downtown El Cajon. September 16, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) — District 2 Supervisor Joel Anderson sent letters out on Friday, September 16, 2022 to the East County cities in his district—El Cajon, Poway and Santee—reminding them of an opportunity for funding from the County to help in their efforts with addressing homelessness. According to Anderson, there is more than $5 million remaining in the second round of funding from the Capital Emergency Housing Solutions Grant Program—a program unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors this spring.
EL CAJON, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

DISTRICT ATTORNEY WON’T FILE CHARGES AGAINST DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR RODRIGUEZ-KENNEDY, CLOSES INVESTIGATION

Photo by Miriam Raftery: Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, March 2020 primary night. September 16, 2022 (San Diego) – The San Diego District Attorney’s office has closed its investigation into alleged sexual assault by County Democratic Party Chairman William Rodriguez-Kennedy. Rodriguez-Kennedy today issued a statement saying he’d been “cleared of wrongdoing.”...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carlsbad, CA
Government
Carlsbad, CA
Education
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Carlsbad, CA
Local
California Education
Coast News

Letters: Quid pro quo on the Carlsbad City Council?

EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to the resident’s professional status in the community, they have insisted on remaining anonymous. The Coast News has confirmed this individual is a resident of District 3 in Carlsbad. As a concerned resident who is watching the Carlsbad City Council election unfold, I am worried...
CARLSBAD, CA
Coast News

Vista council approves change to city manager’s hiring process

VISTA — In a policy set to sunset in six months, a council majority will take part in hiring department heads. The Vista City Council voted 4-1 on Sept. 13 to include a code change that requires the city manager to be in “consultation and agreement with a majority of the City Council” before hiring a department lead.
VISTA, CA
thelancerlink.com

City of Carlsbad announces state of emergency for e-bikes

Recently, electric bikes (e-bikes) have been growing in popularity among students at Carlsbad High School. The amount of e-bike related accidents has increased so much that the City of Carlsbad (as of Aug. 23) has gone into a state of emergency. One of the reasons this e-bike issue has propelled...
CARLSBAD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Davison
chulavistatoday.com

CA students of all ages now have access to free 24/7 online tutoring

California students now have access to 24/7 online tutoring with a new initiative that aims to help learners of all ages, announced Gov. Gavin Newsom this week. The initiative also includes $254 million in grants to public libraries in 172 cities across 24 counties to renovate and improve facilities statewide. According to Newsom’s office, this is the first round of the state’s $439 million Building Foward Library Improvement Grant Program.
CALIFORNIA STATE
eastcountymagazine.org

SANTEE COUNCIL APPROVES FANITA RANCH HOUSING ONCE AGAIN

September 15, 2022 (Santee) -- Fanita Ranch, the 3,000-unit residential development that has gone through multiple iterations and designs since the city was founded, was approved once again by the Santee City Council after a four and a half-hour meeting Sept. 14. This approval, on a 4-0 vote with Councilman...
SANTEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teachers Union#Union Busting#School Board Election#Election Local#Cuta
Coast News

Encinitas City Council approves Clark Avenue Apartments project

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas City Council approved a high-density Leucadia housing development Wednesday as outlined in the city’s Housing Element Update, overturning the Planning Commission’s unanimous denial of the apartment project last month. The council voted 4-0, with Councilmember Kellie Hinze absent, to approve the 199-unit Clark...
ENCINITAS, CA
kusi.com

SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

murder suspect arrested Lemon Grove

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.
LEMON GROVE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS 8

New contract for Sharp nurses after months of negotiations

SAN DIEGO — Nurses with Sharp HealthCare have overwhelmingly voted to ratify a new three-year contract after three months of negotiations. “We’ve all been through so much during the last two-and-a-half years of this pandemic. We’re forever changed by that experience,” said Andrea Muir, vice president of Sharp Professional Nurses Network. “We let management know going in that this was not just another contract negotiation. We bargained a contract that recognizes our contributions and sacrifices during the pandemic, offers real solutions to RN turnover, and respects our need to speak up for our patients and the highest standards of care.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns for Retirement in California

California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy