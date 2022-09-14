ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

CBS Sports

Ben Roethlisberger on T.J. Watt injury: Former Steelers great says Alex Highsmith will 'rise to the occasion'

Ben Roethlisberger had several takeaways from the Pittsburgh Steelers' season-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers' former quarterback was impressed by, among other things, Pittsburgh's dominant defensive performance, Diontae Johnson's balletic sideline reception in overtime, Pat Freiermuth's clutch catches on Pittsburgh's final drive, and Chris Boswell's game-winning, 53-yard field goal.
CBS Pittsburgh

Elton John set to rock PNC Park for possible last performance in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- PNC Park is about to be the party place in Pittsburgh as Elton John will be taking the stage perhaps for the last time in the Steel City. While he may be 75 years old, he's still on the road and performing.Tonight's show at PNC Park will begin at 8 p.m. and the trucks have already lined up to bring out the stage. Sir Elton will be playing 23 of his greatest hits in what is going to be his third farewell tour here in Pittsburgh.In addition to tonight's concert, Sunday's Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium will make it an all-around busy weekend in the city.The Steelers will welcome the visiting New England Patriots, when it will be the first time that neither Ben Roethlisberger or Tom Brady will be playing in the game. With all of these weekend happenings added onto what is usually a busy North Shore, and as Pittsburgh Police say they're understaffed, they'll be using all of their specialty resources to fill the gaps.That means you can expect to see more Community Engagement Officers and mounted units helping out in various neighborhoods and to help keep crowds calm this weekend. 
The Spun

Look: Pitt Could Have Serious Quarterback Problem Tonight

It'd be an understatement to say the Pittsburgh Panthers are dealing with some issues at quarterback. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis remains a game-time decision for tonight's showdown with Western Michigan due to an upper-body injury. Slovis' primary backup, Nick Patti, didn't make the trip...
