ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, PA

Comments / 4

Brokenjezebel✍??
3d ago

Why are there so many missing teens currently in Franklin County ? 🤔This is like the 3rd missing kid in the paper in a few days I hope they are finding them all they never say that part

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

Police search for missing teen in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy. Kanten David Gage, of Waynesboro, was last seen by his guardians at their home on East North Street between noon and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Waynesboro Police. Investigators believe Gage may have run...
WAYNESBORO, PA
local21news.com

Struck in the face during Cumberland Co. robbery, suspect sought

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Upper Allen Police are looking for the culprits responsible for an armed robbery that occurred last night at around 9:30PM. At around 10:30PM, authorities were sent to the parking lot of an apartment complex off of Geneva Drive. After arriving at the scene, officials...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Franklin County, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Waynesboro, PA
Waynesboro, PA
Crime & Safety
Franklin County, PA
Crime & Safety
phillyvoice.com

Baby kangaroo rescued in Central Pa. after man tried to sell it on Facebook

A joey who somehow ended up in Adams County was rescued by the Pennsylvania Game Commission after someone tried to sell it on Facebook for $5,000. The 6-month-old kangaroo was seized from a man in Littletown who allegedly lied to officials about having the animal before they executed a search warrant, according to a Facebook post from the commission’s south-central division.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Wbaltv.com

Sheriff searching for SUV in fatal Taneytown hit-and-run

TANEYTOWN, Md. — Authorities are searching for a vehicle in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Taneytown police and paramedics were called around 9:39 a.m. to the area of Trevanion and Otterdale Mill roads for a report of a person struck by a car. The victim died at the scene.
TANEYTOWN, MD
local21news.com

BB gun robbers arrested in Franklin County, authorities say

FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Police were called to the scene of Spring Street at Montgomery Alley for a robbery involving a supposed handgun and knife, according to Chambersburg Police Department. Officials say that the victim reported that he was confronted by two males who brandished a handgun and knife.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Police#Grandview
PennLive.com

12-year-old girl ran away from central Pa. home: police

Authorities in Franklin County are looking for a 12-year-old girl who ran away from her Waynesboro home. According to police, Natalia Baumgardner was last seen by her guardian Monday on Grandview Avenue. Baumgardner is described as being 5 foot 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
WAYNESBORO, PA
FOX43.com

Police investigating armed robbery in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating after two people were allegedly robbed by armed suspects on Friday in Cumberland County. On Sept. 16, around 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched for a non-active armed robbery that had happened an hour earlier in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Geneva Drive.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Teen missing from his Cumberland County home: police

Carlisle police are asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who’s been missing from home since Wednesday night. Kazmeer Jaquez was last seen around 8 p.m. Wednesday leaving home, police said. Police said he is wearing a white tank top, light grey shorts, and white Crocs. His...
CARLISLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 43

Spring Garden Township Police investigating two armed robberies

YORK, Pa. — Spring Garden Township Police are investigating reports of two recent armed robberies. The first robbery occurred on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 9:58 p.m. Officers responded to a reported armed robbery in the 600 block of North State Street in the Windsor Park neighborhood. The victim alleged...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Dauphin County police searching for road rage suspect

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township Police Department is searching for a car involved in a road rage incident. On Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:24 a.m., police say the occupants of a grey four-door sedan fired shots from their car. The shots struck another vehicle and its driver while traveling eastbound in the 8300 block of Paxton Street/Route 322.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Home nurse accused of forging checks from hospitalized man in Tyrone

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from Huntingdon is facing felony charges for allegedly forging checks from a man, who has since passed away, while he was in the hospital. State police began the investigation into 42-year-old Erica Dawn Whitesel in November 2021 after the man’s son reported that he noticed several checks were […]
TYRONE, PA
FOX 43

Police called to shooting in York

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Lincoln Street Saturday night, according to York County 911 dispatch. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at 8:38 p.m. on Sept. 17. At this time, it is unclear if anyone was...
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

40 Grave Damaged At Cemetery In York County: Police

Approximately 40 grave markers were knocked over, many of which were destroyed in a central Pennsylvania cemetery on Saturday, September 10, police say. The vandalism happened at the Starview Union Cemetery in the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township, according to York County Regional police. The...
YORK COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Frederick 7-11 Store Robbed

Employee was assaulted, suspect fled with cash. Suspect in 7-11 store robbery ((Photo from Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) A suspect is being sought in the robbery of a 7-11 store in Frederick. At around 1:30 AM on Friday, police responded to the store at 204 Amber Drive. They...
FREDERICK, MD
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy