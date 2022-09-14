Read full article on original website
Brokenjezebel✍??
3d ago
Why are there so many missing teens currently in Franklin County ? 🤔This is like the 3rd missing kid in the paper in a few days I hope they are finding them all they never say that part
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police search for missing teen in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy. Kanten David Gage, of Waynesboro, was last seen by his guardians at their home on East North Street between noon and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Waynesboro Police. Investigators believe Gage may have run...
WGAL
Mother, daughter accused of making false report to Waynesboro police
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A mother and daughter in Franklin County are facing charges after police said they reported a false home invasion. Mollie Grosso, 44, and Taylor Grosso, 25, are charged with riot and false reports to law enforcement. Police said they responded to a home in the 100...
local21news.com
Struck in the face during Cumberland Co. robbery, suspect sought
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Upper Allen Police are looking for the culprits responsible for an armed robbery that occurred last night at around 9:30PM. At around 10:30PM, authorities were sent to the parking lot of an apartment complex off of Geneva Drive. After arriving at the scene, officials...
Man sentenced for involuntary death of Air Force paramedic in Cumberland County
A Carlisle man who went through a traffic light into an intersection, killing a United States Air Force paramedic, has been sentenced to 1-2 years for involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving, according to police. John Patrick Mumper, 49, will serve his sentence in Cumberland County Prison and will also serve...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
phillyvoice.com
Baby kangaroo rescued in Central Pa. after man tried to sell it on Facebook
A joey who somehow ended up in Adams County was rescued by the Pennsylvania Game Commission after someone tried to sell it on Facebook for $5,000. The 6-month-old kangaroo was seized from a man in Littletown who allegedly lied to officials about having the animal before they executed a search warrant, according to a Facebook post from the commission’s south-central division.
abc27.com
Carlisle man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter in deadly 2020 crash
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County Judge has sentenced a Carlisle man to serve a minimum sentence of one year after he crashed into an oncoming vehicle that killed the passenger in that vehicle back in August of 2020. According to a release from the Cumberland County...
Wbaltv.com
Sheriff searching for SUV in fatal Taneytown hit-and-run
TANEYTOWN, Md. — Authorities are searching for a vehicle in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Taneytown police and paramedics were called around 9:39 a.m. to the area of Trevanion and Otterdale Mill roads for a report of a person struck by a car. The victim died at the scene.
local21news.com
BB gun robbers arrested in Franklin County, authorities say
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Police were called to the scene of Spring Street at Montgomery Alley for a robbery involving a supposed handgun and knife, according to Chambersburg Police Department. Officials say that the victim reported that he was confronted by two males who brandished a handgun and knife.
IN THIS ARTICLE
12-year-old girl ran away from central Pa. home: police
Authorities in Franklin County are looking for a 12-year-old girl who ran away from her Waynesboro home. According to police, Natalia Baumgardner was last seen by her guardian Monday on Grandview Avenue. Baumgardner is described as being 5 foot 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
FOX43.com
Police investigating armed robbery in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating after two people were allegedly robbed by armed suspects on Friday in Cumberland County. On Sept. 16, around 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched for a non-active armed robbery that had happened an hour earlier in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Geneva Drive.
Teen girl missing from central Pa. found safe: police
A 12-year-old girl who ran away from her Franklin County home has been found safe, police said. Waynesboro police said Thursday that Natalia Baumgardner was located. No additional details were released. Baumgardner’s guardian had last seen her Monday on Grandview Avenue.
Teen missing from his Cumberland County home: police
Carlisle police are asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who’s been missing from home since Wednesday night. Kazmeer Jaquez was last seen around 8 p.m. Wednesday leaving home, police said. Police said he is wearing a white tank top, light grey shorts, and white Crocs. His...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spring Garden Township Police investigating two armed robberies
YORK, Pa. — Spring Garden Township Police are investigating reports of two recent armed robberies. The first robbery occurred on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 9:58 p.m. Officers responded to a reported armed robbery in the 600 block of North State Street in the Windsor Park neighborhood. The victim alleged...
Dauphin County police searching for road rage suspect
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township Police Department is searching for a car involved in a road rage incident. On Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:24 a.m., police say the occupants of a grey four-door sedan fired shots from their car. The shots struck another vehicle and its driver while traveling eastbound in the 8300 block of Paxton Street/Route 322.
Home nurse accused of forging checks from hospitalized man in Tyrone
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from Huntingdon is facing felony charges for allegedly forging checks from a man, who has since passed away, while he was in the hospital. State police began the investigation into 42-year-old Erica Dawn Whitesel in November 2021 after the man’s son reported that he noticed several checks were […]
Woman ID'd Following Stabbing In York County Home: Coroner
The 49-year-old woman stabbed in a home in York County on Tuesday, Sept. 13 has been identified, according to an updated release by the coroner's office. Trang Pham of Springettsbury Township was stabbed to death with wounds in her abdomen and neck, as detailed in the release. Springettsbury police were...
Police called to shooting in York
YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Lincoln Street Saturday night, according to York County 911 dispatch. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at 8:38 p.m. on Sept. 17. At this time, it is unclear if anyone was...
40 Grave Damaged At Cemetery In York County: Police
Approximately 40 grave markers were knocked over, many of which were destroyed in a central Pennsylvania cemetery on Saturday, September 10, police say. The vandalism happened at the Starview Union Cemetery in the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township, according to York County Regional police. The...
wfmd.com
Frederick 7-11 Store Robbed
Employee was assaulted, suspect fled with cash. Suspect in 7-11 store robbery ((Photo from Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) A suspect is being sought in the robbery of a 7-11 store in Frederick. At around 1:30 AM on Friday, police responded to the store at 204 Amber Drive. They...
Police searching for vehicle connected to central Pa. homicide
Police are looking for a vehicle wanted in connection with the weekend shooting of Lykeem Bethune in York. Bethune was shot around 3:26 p.m. near East Jackson Street and South Court Street on Sept. 11, police said. The 26-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he died around 3 p.m....
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 4