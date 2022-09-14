Read full article on original website
Related
Notre Dame Report Card (California)
That’s two very slow starts out of the gate in each of the past two weeks, due in large part to a skittish Drew Pyne Saturday. But Pyne completed 14 of his last 15 passes – including eight and six in a row – for 131 yards and a pair of touchdown tosses to Chris Tyree and Michael Mayer.
Tim Prister’s Point After (California)
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – For the first time in four games as head coach at Notre Dame, the grim Marcus Freeman gave way to the relieved – even joyous -- Marcus.
247Sports
50K+
Followers
372K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0