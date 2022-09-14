ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Notre Dame Report Card (California)

That’s two very slow starts out of the gate in each of the past two weeks, due in large part to a skittish Drew Pyne Saturday. But Pyne completed 14 of his last 15 passes – including eight and six in a row – for 131 yards and a pair of touchdown tosses to Chris Tyree and Michael Mayer.
BERKELEY, CA
247Sports

247Sports

50K+
Followers
372K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy