ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Nancy Pelosi begs for applause while praising Biden at White House party

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06NpE9_0hvUql6a00

Nancy Pelosi had to beg a White House audience to applaud her gushing praise of President Biden at his widely derided “inflation reduction” party this week.

The House speaker noted the uncomfortable silence that met her speech at Tuesday’s event, which was thrown in defiance of the administration’s ongoing economic crisis.

It came as she thanked Biden “for unifying and inspiring a vision of a stronger, fairer, safer future for all — for our children.”

“Your extraordinary leadership has made this glorious day possible,” she gushed as Biden watched with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Met with silence, Pelosi (D-Calif.) said after a brief, awkward pause, “That’s an applause line.”

After a smattering of clapping, the leading Democrat further highlighted the earlier silence by suggesting that the president’s only supporter had been first lady Jill Biden.

“Jill was applauding,” Pelosi quipped with an awkward chuckle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A8rJy_0hvUql6a00
The House speaker stopped her speech to say “that’s an applause line” as she praised President Biden.
Getty Images

Fox News contributor Joe Concha was among many who called it “Nancy Pelosi’s Jeb Bush moment,” referring to the then-Florida governor urging supporters to “please clap” at a campaign event during the 2016 election.

“It’s like a comedian telling an audience, ‘Please laugh!’ after telling a joke — it doesn’t play well,” Concha told Fox News.

The “tone-deaf” event also proved that “the elites in Washington do not care” that “people are hurting” from soaring inflation, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DGTcB_0hvUql6a00
Tuesday’s “tone-deaf” event proved “the elites in Washington do not care” that “people are hurting,” Fox News contributor Joe Concha said.
AP

He noted how even anchors on left-leaning CNN called out Biden for the untimely celebration.

Comments / 36

David Starnes
3d ago

It doesn't play well...no matter how many times the Lies are repeated. Boycott all of his hate filled speech events...he's already a lame duck, and a liability to all dems, and all Americans.

Reply
31
Kenneth Gianetti
3d ago

Hard to garner applause for your "monumental" inflation legislation when a report breaks your policies including this one have driven inflation to historically high levels and the market dives almost 3000 points. The only thing truthful about that circus was JT singing a song about suicide. Wake up America. Vote!

Reply
16
walktheline
3d ago

Take a good look at your retirement funds. Now look in your wallet. Now look at the cost of essential needs. Tell me again how we are on the right track. Tell me again how things are getting better. Sure gas/oil has came down but everything else is holding steady. And my guess is those prices will never go down.

Reply
10
Related
The Independent

‘Sexist’ CNN host Don Lemon under fire for asking female guest if she had ‘mommy brain’

CNN host Don Lemon is currently under fire for asking his guest, political commentator S.E. Cupp, if she was suffering from “mommy brain”.At a CNN panel on Tuesday, shared via Mediaite, Cupp and her colleagues discussed the Republican Party and the FBI warranted search of former US President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago.When the 43-year-old television host said that the “numbers” of Republicans, “don’t add up,” Lemon asked her what she meant by that. In response, she said: “The ideas  are not popular among Republicans. Thirteen percent of Republicans want a total ban on abortion. Seventy percent of Republicans want...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Video shows Sarah Palin’s shocked reaction to losing to Mary Peltola in Alaska House race

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin appeared frustrated after losing the special election to fill the state’s only House seat to Democrat Mary Peltola. Referring to the state’s ranked-choice voting system, the 2008 Republican Vice Presidential nominee was caught on video saying: “When it comes down to second and third place votes, that’s going to decide who’s going to win?”“I mean, really? Alaskans want [President] Joe Biden and [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi?” she asked. A former state legislator, Ms Peltola will become the first native Alaskan in Congress since the state joined the US in 1959 and the first Democrat...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffPost

Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Jeb Bush
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2016 Election#House Party#Ne White House#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Democrat#Fox News
Fox News

Dana Perino: The White House press secretary should have known that these questions were coming

Dana Perino and co-hosts of "The Five" discuss White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre deflecting questions about unvaccinated migrants coming over the border. DANA PERINO: Well, it's interesting. I think partly they're thinking if I ask her about immigration, I won't get on air tonight because my company, my media company is not covering it. I'm not going to get on air. My story is not going to be on the front page. I need to ask things like about MAGA Republicans and Trump so that I can get on air. Now here at Fox, you know, that Bill Melugin and Griff Jenkins, Casey Stegel, Matt Finn, they've been doing amazing work down at the border. I'll ask them, do you see any of the reporters down there today? Nope. You know, when they did, they finally saw reporters or at least cover the issue when Governor Greg Abbott decided to send some migrants to New York and Washington, D.C., and then they were forced to. I have to say that from her perspective, the press secretary, she should have known that these questions were going to come. Okay, because it's pretty obvious that we have got a problem at the border with everybody coming across. And you've got Novak Djokovic and the U.S. Open about to start. And he can't come if you don't know that that is going to be a story from Friday to Monday. You need better support staff.
POTUS
Fox News

Sean Hannity: I have a message tonight for the baby brat in the hoodie, John Fetterman

Sean Hannity discussed how John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Democrat, is trying to "raise money" off of Hannity's name on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: I have a message tonight for the very lazy Bernie Sanders-loving socialist trust fund, baby brat in a hoodie that is now running as a Democrat for the Senate in Pennsylvania. Now he recently had a few choice words for yours truly, and he's trying to raise money off of my name. Fetterman wrote, quote, "It brings me no pleasure to ask, but are you familiar with the host of a little show on Fox News named Sean Hannity?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
63K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy