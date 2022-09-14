ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Getting a tattoo can now be painless — and without needles

By Brooke Steinberg
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cKShK_0hvUqiSP00

Those with phobias of needles can now get tattoos without having to worry.

Scientists have developed a way to get a permanent tattoo without going under the needle and suffering through hours of pain.

The new technology is in the form of a skin patch that has microneedles smaller than grains of sand. While it still has “needle” in the name, these microscopic needles are of no comparison to the ordinary needles one would have to endure and the impact is painless and bloodless.

“While some people are willing to accept the pain and time required for a tattoo, we thought others might prefer a tattoo that is simply pressed onto the skin and does not hurt,” said the principal investigator, professor Mark Prausnitz.

The microneedles can be arranged into different designs, words, symbols — anything at all — to create the ideal custom tattoo. They can even be made to respond to environmental factors including light or temperature changes.

Using skin patches is a quicker process, too. The patch is pressed onto the body — similar to how one would apply a temporary tattoo paper — and then the microneedles dissolve. A few minutes later, the ink sinks into the skin. They can even be self-administered — no tattoo shop required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ij4wY_0hvUqiSP00
The new technology is in the form of a skin patch that has microneedles.
Georgia Tech / SWNS

“Because the microneedles are made of tattoo ink, they deposit the ink in the skin very efficiently,” said Dr. Song Li, a senior research scientist at Micron Biomedical and co-author of the study published in iScience .

Dr. Prausnitz added: “We’ve miniaturized the needle so that it’s painless, but still effectively deposits tattoo ink in the skin.”

Other than the benefit of not having to sit under a needle, these tattoo patches are less intrusive, which means there’s a lower risk of infection.

While the study found that the tattoos are likely to be permanent, they can also be made with temporary tattoo ink for those who don’t want to make that decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FoNaH_0hvUqiSP00
Though these skin patches can be revolutionary and extremely appealing, the researchers don’t want to discredit the hard work of tattoo artists.
Georgia Tech / SWNS

While some will be excited that the new technology will help them finally be able to get tattoos pain-free, the skin patches can also help with medical and veterinary tattooing.

Tattoos are often used to guide repeated cancer radiation treatments, cover up scars, and communicate serious medical conditions such as epilepsy, diabetes or allergies. The environmental reaction feature allows patients some privacy and can hide the tattoo unless it’s under ultraviolet lights or high temperatures.

The non-invasive tattoos can also be used to help pets. Instead of clipping their ears and applying ear tags, vets can go ahead and painlessly tattoo important information — such as if the animal has been spayed or neutered — directly onto the animal’s skin.

Though these skin patches can be revolutionary and extremely appealing, the researchers don’t want to discredit the hard work of tattoo artists.

“The goal isn’t to replace all tattoos, which are often works of beauty created by tattoo artists,” Dr. Prausnitz said. “Our goal is to create new opportunities for patients, pets, and people who want a painless tattoo that can be easily administered.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Tattoo Ink#Tattooing#Needles#Georgia Tech Swns
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Tattoo
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
63K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy