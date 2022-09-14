ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Q&A: Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist

By MARGERY A. BECK, DAVID PITT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L2Sfj_0hvUqbHK00
1 of 5

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Donations are pouring in to help a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim who was ordered by a court to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after he raped her.

A GoFundMe campaign set up for Pieper Lewis has already raised more than $200,000 just one day after the restitution order was handed down by an Iowa judge.

Lewis also received a deferred 20-year prison sentence on Tuesday that will be expunged if she successfully completes five years of closely supervised probation. Prosecutors described the sentence as merciful for a teen who had been horribly abused — and the judge said the law compelled him to order the $150,000 payment — but it struck many observers as unnecessarily harsh.

Lewis pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the June 2020 killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks, a married father of two. Lewis was 15 when she stabbed Brooks more than 30 times in a Des Moines apartment.

Lewis has maintained that she was trafficked against her will to Brooks for sex multiple times and stabbed him in a fit of rage. Police and prosecutors have not disputed that Lewis was sexually assaulted and trafficked.

The Associated Press does not typically name victims of sexual assault, but Lewis agreed to have her name used previously in stories about her case.

Here’s a look at how Lewis ended up facing criminal charges in an Iowa court and what’s next for her:

WHAT’S THE BACKSTORY OF THE GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN FOR LEWIS?

The account was set up late last year for Lewis by one of her former high school teachers. Initially the goal was set at $150,000 to cover the restitution payment. All additional money raised will help Lewis pay for college or start her own business, and help other young victims of sex crimes.

“Pieper has five years of probation ahead of her; five years that she will be required to be nearly perfect to avoid facing 20 years in prison,” Leland Schipper, a math teacher at Des Moines Lincoln High School, said on the GoFundMe page. “Pieper’s path to true freedom will not be easy, and she is still a teenager that has experienced a lot of trauma.”

The vast majority of donations came in increments of less than $50. Almost every donor offered words of encouragement or outrage over the teen’s prosecution — and sometimes both.

“Pieper, from one survivor to another, life gets better,” one $20 donor wrote. “I am disgusted you spent a second in jail, but don’t look back. Use whatever funds are left to move on and move up.”

WHY WAS LEWIS ORDERED TO PAY $150,000 TO THE ESTATE OF HER ATTACKER?

Iowa law mandates that anyone convicted of a felony that leads to the death of another person must pay “at least” this much to the victim’s estate.

The payment cannot be discharged through bankruptcy, and it does not preclude a victim’s family from suing for more damages. But there is nothing in the law that would appear to bar someone from using donations to pay the restitution, said Grant Gangestad, a criminal defense attorney who helps lead the Iowa Association for Justice, a trade group for trial lawyers.

Lewis’ lawyers argued that as a victim of human trafficking and sexual abuse, she should be spared from making any payment at all. They argued that Brooks was partially responsible for what happened and that such restitution would be cruel and unusual under the circumstances.

The judge rejected those arguments at Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, noting that the Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the state’s restitution law even in the face of some of those same arguments.

It is not clear whether Lewis’ lawyers will appeal; they said Wednesday they are still weighing their options.

WHY DID PROSECUTORS CHARGE LEWIS FOR KILLING A MAN WHO RAPED HER?

Dozens of states have so-called safe harbor laws that give trafficking victims at least some level of criminal immunity. Iowa is not one of them.

Iowans can avoid being convicted of violent crimes, however, if they can prove that they faced ’’imminent″ serious injury.

While nobody disputed that Lewis was sexually assaulted and trafficked, prosecutors successfully argued that Brooks was not an immediate danger to Lewis because he was asleep at the time he was stabbed.

Prosecutors said that their goal in seeking charges against Lewis was twofold: To ensure the protection of the public from someone capable of stabbing another person to death, and to ensure that Lewis receives the rehabilitative help she needs.

HAS THE MAN LEWIS ACCUSED OF TRAFFICKING HER BEEN CHARGED?

No. Lewis has said she lived with a man for more than two months in 2020 after she had run away from an abusive home. The then-28-year-old man told her she was his girlfriend, but told others she was his niece, Lewis said.

The man told her she couldn’t live with him for free, she said, and created a dating profile for her on websites and arranged for her to have sex with other men for money, which occurred seven or eight times when she lived with him.

It was this man who took her to Brooks beginning in May 2020 to have sex, she said. When she resisted going back to Brooks’ apartment another time, Lewis said the man held a knife to her neck and cut her with it.

Lewis names the man in court documents, but The Associated Press is not releasing his name because he has not been charged with a crime.

Polk County Attorney John Sarcone on Wednesday gave few details on why.

“No charges have been filed,” Sarcone said. “The matter is under investigation, and our office will not comment further.”

WHAT’S NEXT FOR LEWIS?

Lewis’ five years of supervised probation will be spent at the state’s Fresh Start Women’s Center in Des Moines, a low-level prison facility that allows convicts some level of freedom to work and make some trips outside the facility. Lewis’ whereabouts will be monitored through a GPS-enabled ankle bracelet.

She was also ordered to conduct 600 hours of community service, to be carried out by speaking to other young people about the dangers they face and the importance of making responsible choices.

“You have a story to tell,” Polk County District judge David M. Porter said at her sentencing. “You should be willing to tell it to other young women.”

Lewis, who earned her GED diploma while being held in juvenile detention, has said she would like to go to college and dreams of being a fashion designer.

At Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, she expressed both hope and fear for her future.

“I know that I am being watched by a million eyes. The reality is, I will make mistakes, even with the court’s pressure,” she said, reading from a prepared statement.

“I refuse to fail,” she said. “I refuse to let the system fail me.”

___

Beck reported from Omaha, Nebraska.

Comments / 14

Sherry Parr
3d ago

The victim becomes the criminal ! Some laws seriously need to change ! Stay strong Girl !

Reply
11
Trina Hawkins
2d ago

My Heart Hurts for this young girl/woman,what she went through is an abomination,she shouldn't have to pay anything to anyone because of what was done to her !! The Laws NEED TO CHANGE !! SHE'S THE VICTIM !!! GOD HELP HER & EVERYOTHER PERSON GOING THROUGH HELL !!!! ☹😥😭💔

Reply
3
Camay Campos
3d ago

he got what he deserved! that is complete crap that she can be sued for anything to do with killing him

Reply
4
Related
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school victim of swatting, prank 911 call

DES MOINES, Iowa — A report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School on Thursday turned out to be a hoax, also known as a ‘swatting’ call. At around 2:57 p.m. a 911 call was made reporting an active shooter in room 21 at Lincoln High School. Officers with the Des Moines Police Department […]
DES MOINES, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa church sues Texas church in federal court over ‘child predator’ claims

Christ Apostolic Temple in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo via Google Earth) Iowa’s largest predominantly African American church is suing a Texas church for allegedly libelous claims about the marriage of a 63-year-old bishop to a woman in her late teens. The lawsuit pits Iowa’s Christ Apostolic Temple, and its...
TEXAS STATE
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Man Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison

(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter. Columbus Plum Lewis the Third will have to serve a minimum of 21 years before he would be eligible for parole. The 52-year-old Lewis admitted he shot Darrell Merriwether to death last year. He left the scene after the shooting but witnesses told police about his involvement and he was arrested two days later. Lewis told the court he never intended to kill the victim. He apologized to Merriwether’s family.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Iowa#Rapist#Human Trafficking#Sex Trafficking#Violent Crime#The Associated Press
The Associated Press

Defense seeks judge's removal in Florida school shooter case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz asked for the judge in his murder case to remove herself on Friday, two days after she scolded them when they abruptly rested their case after calling only a fraction of their expected witnesses. The Broward Public Defender’s Office said in a motion that Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer held a longstanding animosity toward lead defense lawyer Melisa McNeill. The motion cited Florida’s Judicial Code of Conduct that states a judge shall disqualify himself or herself if the judge’s impartiality might reasonably be questioned, including but not limited to instances where the judge has a personal bias or prejudice concerning a party or a party’s lawyer. Defense attorneys said Scherer’s repeated improper and unjustified attacks on the defense counsel undermine the public’s confidence in the judicial system and have also caused Cruz to fear that he will not receive a fair trial. Prosecutors said in a response that Scherer has been respectful to both sides.
FLORIDA STATE
KCCI.com

Police: Iowa woman broke her child's leg

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny woman is in the Polk County Jail tonight after police said she broke her 4-month -old daughter's leg. Twenty-three-year-old Cassandra Backer was charged with child endangerment. According to court records, on June 28, Backer told police her daughter was injured trying to roll over.
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Motorcycle crash in Des Moines results in one death

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle accident on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one person. At approximately 10:26 a.m. the Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 1400 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. When first responders arrived […]
DES MOINES, IA
The Associated Press

Crash that killed Rep. Walorski blamed on failed passing try

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday. A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. Airbag control module data from the SUV driven by Zachery Potts, 27, who was Walorski’s district director, showed it was going 77 mph at the time of the crash on a rural stretch of Indiana 19 near the town of Wakarusa, the office said. “All of the evidence and information gathered is consistent with someone attempting to pass another vehicle on a two-lane roadway,” the office said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
KCJJ

21-year-old convicted robber dies at UIHC

A 21-year-old convicted robber has died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, prison inmate Keyote Dean Smith was pronounced dead at 6:20 Wednesday night after being admitted to the UIHC earlier in the week for an acute illness related to a chronic medical condition. An autopsy will be performed by the Johnson County Medical Examiner.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines man allegedly shoots at car with woman, child

A West Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Friday in connection with a January incident in which he allegedly confronted a Des Moines man, woman and child with a handgun and discharged the weapon at their car. Frederick Charles Barr II, 41, of 625 87th St.,...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Drastic changes coming to Iowa State clubs after fatal crew club accident

Thousands of mourners stand in hours-long line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state. Thousands of mourners are standing in line for more than 12 hours to see Queen Elizabeth The Second lying in state. Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested. Updated:...
IOWA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Former South Dakota church employee pleads guilty to embezzling $324,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to WNAX radio, a former church employee has pleaded guilty to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from two Catholic parishes. Steven Bares appeared Tuesday in federal court, where he pleaded guilty to one felony count of wire fraud. Bares took $324,000...
LESTERVILLE, SD
kciiradio.com

Wanted Felon in Texas Arrested in Washington

The Washington Police Department arrested fifty-nine-year-old Scott Anthony Wagg of Washington for a felony warrant out of Texas for Possession of a Controlled Substance Second-Degree Felony. According to Texas law, a second-degree felony conviction can result in imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of up to $10,000.
WASHINGTON, IA
WOWT

Woman arrested after Nebraska State Patrol allegedly finds 10 pounds of meth

YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - An Illinois woman was arrested in Nebraska after she was allegedly found with 10 pounds of methamphetamine in her car. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper made contact with a driver at the eastbound I-80 rest stop near York around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. NSP did not disclose why the trooper initially made contact.
YORK, NE
WHO 13

Police investigating shooting in Des Moines’ Drake neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after there was an exchange of gunfire in Des Moines’ Drake neighborhood Thursday morning. It happened around 11:35 a.m. in the 1300 block of 22nd Street. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said a person called 911 and claimed several juveniles shot at him. He […]
DES MOINES, IA
The Associated Press

Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
K92.3

Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery

This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
DAVENPORT, IA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy