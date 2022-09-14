ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK reveals 2023 SEC baseball schedule. See who the Cats will play — and who they won’t

Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
The University of Kentucky baseball team announced a 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule on Wednesday that includes six of the nine league schools that played in last season’s NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats will host Texas A&M and Florida for three-game series and play road series at Georgia, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Tennessee.

Kentucky will not face defending NCAA champion Ole Miss or fellow College World Series combatants Auburn and Arkansas during its 30-game SEC regular season.

UK finished 33-26 overall last season and 12-18 in the SEC, good for sixth place in the seven-team East Division. The Cats narrowly qualified for the SEC Tournament as the No. 12 and final seed, then won three elimination games in four days before being knocked out in the semifinals.

The late-season run was not enough to earn the Wildcats their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2017, Coach Nick Mingione’s first season in charge.

Kentucky’s first SEC series of the 2023 season comes March 17-19 at home against Texas A&M, one of four league teams to play in last season’s College World Series.

Kentucky will also host South Carolina, Mississippi State, Florida and Missouri.

The Wildcats’ first SEC road series is March 24-26 at Alabama. UK also visits Georgia, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and LSU.

The SEC Tournament is set for May 23-28 in Hoover, Ala.

UK’s non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date, as will game times and TV assignments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rvi5T_0hvUqROw00
Nick Mingione enters his seventh season as Kentucky’s head coach in 2023. Alex Slitz/aslitz@herald-leader.com

Kentucky’s 2023 SEC baseball schedule

Home games in all capital letters

March 17-19: TEXAS A&M

March 24-26: At Alabama

March 31-April 2: SOUTH CAROLINA

April 7-9: At Georgia

April 14-16: At Tennessee

April 21-23: MISSISSIPPI STATE

April 28-30: At Vanderbilt

May 5-7: FLORIDA

May 12-14: At LSU

May 18-20: MISSOURI

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

