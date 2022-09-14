UK reveals 2023 SEC baseball schedule. See who the Cats will play — and who they won’t
The University of Kentucky baseball team announced a 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule on Wednesday that includes six of the nine league schools that played in last season’s NCAA Tournament.
The Wildcats will host Texas A&M and Florida for three-game series and play road series at Georgia, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Tennessee.
Kentucky will not face defending NCAA champion Ole Miss or fellow College World Series combatants Auburn and Arkansas during its 30-game SEC regular season.
UK finished 33-26 overall last season and 12-18 in the SEC, good for sixth place in the seven-team East Division. The Cats narrowly qualified for the SEC Tournament as the No. 12 and final seed, then won three elimination games in four days before being knocked out in the semifinals.
The late-season run was not enough to earn the Wildcats their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2017, Coach Nick Mingione’s first season in charge.
Kentucky’s first SEC series of the 2023 season comes March 17-19 at home against Texas A&M, one of four league teams to play in last season’s College World Series.
Kentucky will also host South Carolina, Mississippi State, Florida and Missouri.
The Wildcats’ first SEC road series is March 24-26 at Alabama. UK also visits Georgia, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and LSU.
The SEC Tournament is set for May 23-28 in Hoover, Ala.
UK’s non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date, as will game times and TV assignments.
Kentucky’s 2023 SEC baseball schedule
Home games in all capital letters
March 17-19: TEXAS A&M
March 24-26: At Alabama
March 31-April 2: SOUTH CAROLINA
April 7-9: At Georgia
April 14-16: At Tennessee
April 21-23: MISSISSIPPI STATE
April 28-30: At Vanderbilt
May 5-7: FLORIDA
May 12-14: At LSU
May 18-20: MISSOURI
Comments / 0