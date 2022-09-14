ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Brandy And John Legend Tapped For Audible’s ‘Words + Music’ Series

By Marc Griffin
 3 days ago
Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Brandy and John Legend have been tapped by Audible for their Words + Music series. Variety reported on Tuesday (Sept. 13) that the two R&B acts are set to be featured on the series’ final 2022 episodes. Legend’s “Living Legend” will premiere on Monday (Oct. 3), while Brandy’s “A New Moon” will debut on Friday (Dec. 2).

“Living Legend” will see John narrating his career with stories about how he met Kanye West and how that relationship led to his stage name. The audio series will highlight the artist’s obstacles and wins, from the church to EGOT status. John Legend’s episode will be recorded live from Ronnie Scott’s in London, where the singer will “reflect on faith, freedom, and love” and how it has “followed him throughout his life.”

“Music has always been how I express emotion and how I spread love and compassion,” Legend said about his love for music. “I hope that hearing the stories behind my music gives the songs a deeper meaning. It has been a fulfilling and wonderful experience to revisit these times in my life.”

Brandy’s “A New Moon” will detail her accounts of teenage fame and achieving superstardom at such a young age. The Full Moon singer will also shed light on the artist’s journey through personal experiences and traumas. “A New Moon” has been detailed as “an intimate and bracingly raw meditation” on the singer’s power and purpose.

Brandy and John Legend join a deep roster of artists who have already recorded for the Words + Music series. Artists from past iterations of the Audible series include Carlos Santana, Tenacious D, Beck, Pete Townshend, Eddie Vedder, Chuck D, Liz Phair, and Alice Cooper.

Audible is already looking towards 2023, with future episodes featuring Mariah Carey and Yasiin Bey.

#Audible#R B#Egot
Vibe

Vibe

